Brunch Specials

4th of July Pancake

$10.49Out of stock

Short stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting, macerated blueberries and strawberries, whipped cream and finished with sprinkles.

Throw a Shrimp on the Barbie Po’Boy

Throw a Shrimp on the Barbie Po’Boy

$16.59

Fried shrimp, house made remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions on a Sarcone roll. Served with fries.

Indiana Jones and the Mango French Toast of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Mango French Toast of Destiny

$16.29

Thick cut brioche bread topped with toasted coconut mango cream cheese, mango compote, toasted coconut and whipped cream.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts BBQ Burger

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts BBQ Burger

$16.59

8oz Angus beef patty topped with kielbasa, blackberry bbq sauce, diced jalapeños, provolone cheese and onion strings on a large english muffin. Served with fries.

Spiderman: Across the Open Faced Cuban Breakfast Sandwich-Verse

Spiderman: Across the Open Faced Cuban Breakfast Sandwich-Verse

$14.99

Roasted pulled pork, seared Canadian bacon, Swiss cheese and a sunny side up egg with mayo, mustard and pickles on a ciabatta roll. Served with fries.

Ariel’s Favorite Fried Fish (Not Flounder) Sandwich

Ariel’s Favorite Fried Fish (Not Flounder) Sandwich

$15.59

Lightly crusted fried cod, topped with spicy coleslaw, tomato and spicy caper aioli on a toasted brioche roll. Served with fries.

Breakfast

Two Eggs Any Style

Two Eggs Any Style

$8.99

Served with Sabrina's fried homies and your choice of bread.

Bella Vista Omelet

Bella Vista Omelet

$11.99

Build your own omelet. Served with Sabrina's fried homies and your choice of bread.

California Dreams Omelette

California Dreams Omelette

$12.59

Tomato bruschetta, chives, Pepper Jack cheese, sliced avocado, cilantro sour cream.

Philly Hometown Omelette

Philly Hometown Omelette

$13.59

Ground hot sausage, button mushrooms, roasted peppers, marinated long hots, provolone & parmesan cheese.

Veggie Patch Omelette

Veggie Patch Omelette

$12.49

Spinach, button mushrooms, bell peppers, diced tomatoes & goat cheese

Ultimate Mexi Scramble

Ultimate Mexi Scramble

$13.59

Scrambled eggs with pepper jack cheese, tri-bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, cilantro pesto, corn chips and avocado, Served with cheesy grits or choice of other side.

Tofu Scramble

Tofu Scramble

$12.29

Spiced tofu, bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms, garlic and shallots. Served with Sabrina's fried homies and your choice of bread.

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$8.99

Two eggs, choice of cheese, bread and served with homies. Add bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, turkey sausage or veggie sausage.

House Granola

House Granola

$9.39

With your choice of milk, yogurt or berries.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.99

Smashed avocado, olive oil, pickled red onion, poached egg, everything spice, served with a side salad.

Wild Mushroom Toast

Wild Mushroom Toast

$15.00

Toasted thick multigrain bread spread with a garlic, shallot and tarragon whipped goat cheese. Topped with warm roasted oyster, shiitake, portobello, button mushrooms and a poached egg. Finished with fresh pea shoots and green onions. Your choice of a house salad or homies

Bagel with Lox

Bagel with Lox

$15.59

Open-faced bagel, whipped cream cheese, Nova lox, sliced tomato and cucumber, diced red onions and capers

Cannoli French Toast

Cannoli French Toast

$15.09

Challah French Toast topped with cannoli cream, wild berry sauce, cannoli shell crumbles, whipped cream.

Challah French Toast

Challah French Toast

$10.79+

Topped with powdered sugar.

Stuffed Challah French Toast

Stuffed Challah French Toast

$14.99

Farmer's cream cheese topped with bananas and warm vanilla bean syrup

Half Challah Stuffed French Toast

$8.99
Pancakes

Pancakes

$8.99+

Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$12.49

Two cinnamon sugar swirled buttermilk pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting and cinnamon streusel.

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$12.49

Full stack of lemon and blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with mixed berry compote

Single Waffle

$6.89
Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$15.99

Twice-dipped buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with herb butter and warm vanilla bean syrup served over a waffle.

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$16.99

Shrimp, garlic, onion, pico de gallo and bacon served over pepper jack cheesy grits, topped with scallions.

5 Grain Breakfast Bowl

5 Grain Breakfast Bowl

$14.89

With mushrooms, onion, spinach, peppers and cilantro pesto, topped with two eggs.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$12.49

Three soft, corn tortilla, stuffed tacos served with pepper jack, scrambled eggs topped with chipotle mayo, homies and pico de gallo.

Kick Burrito

Kick Burrito

$16.29

Scrambled eggs, bacon, pork chorizo pepper mix, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack, potatoes, jalapeños, Queso Bravo, guacamole and pico de gallo in a sun dried tomato tortilla.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$15.29

Blue corn tortillas topped with smoky chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.

Veggie Rancheros

Veggie Rancheros

$15.19

Blue corn tortillas topped with veggie chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.

Bowls

Jerk Chicken Rice Bowl

$15.99

Jamaican Jerk chicken served over coconut rice with fried plantains, fresh mango salsa, black beans and sauted spinach.

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$17.99

Teriyaki grilled salmon served over kale soba noodles with mango salsa, Napa cabbage slaw and avocado, topped with puffed rice noodles and sriracha aioli.

Korean Chicken Kimchi Bowl

$16.99

Breaded chicken bites tossed in a spicy Korean sauce, served over coconut rice with marinated red cabbage, pickled cucumbers, pickled carrots, avocado and kimchi finished with fried shallots.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Mel's Chicken Sandwich

Mel's Chicken Sandwich

$15.19

Fried chicken breast topped with sautéed spinach, red peppers, provolone, red pepper aioli, and marinated long hots, served on a Sarcones roll.

Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

$13.59

Your choice of pulled pork, grilled chicken breast, crispy tofu or seitan on a Sarcone's roll topped with pickled vegetables, hoisin mayo, shredded napa cabbage, jalapeno. Served with your choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.89

Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, celery and carrot slaw with bleu cheese sauce. Served on a brioche bun.

Sabrina's Chicken Salad Sandwich

Sabrina's Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Sabrina's chicken salad served with Swiss cheese, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomato on an everything bagel. Served with your choice of side.

Cali Turkey Sandwich

Cali Turkey Sandwich

$15.19

Sliced roasted turkey, sprouts, avocado and bacon served on multi -grain bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red pepper mayo. Served with your choice of side.

Veggie Philly Cheesesteak

Veggie Philly Cheesesteak

$14.59

Marinated seitan, sauteed onions and longhots, served with vegan cheese on a Sarcone's roll.

Half Soup Half Sandwich

$12.09
BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$15.19

Served with lettuce, tomoato and a choice of three toppings

BYO Turkey Burger

$15.19

Served with lettuce, tomoato and a choice of three toppings

House Angus Burger

House Angus Burger

$15.59

Angus burger, "Big Spence" sauce, buttermilk fried onions, American cheese, leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes and an over-easy egg on a brioche roll

Santa Fe Turkey Burger

Santa Fe Turkey Burger

$14.99

Sabrina's juicy turkey burger served with Jalapeño, corn, black beans. Topped with cheddar Jack cheese, pickled onion, and Chipotle mayo.

Soups & Salads

Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup

Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.89+

Cup or Bowl

Sabrina's Soup Of The Day

$4.69+

Cup or Bowl

Greek Salad

$14.59

Shredded Romaine, roasted red peppers, diced and marinated cucumber, red onion and cherry tomato mixed salad, tossed with feta cheese in a red wine vinaigrette. Finished with olive tapenade and seasoned pita points.

Kale & Romaine Caesar Salad

Kale & Romaine Caesar Salad

$12.89

Romaine, kale, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing

Sabrina's Field Salad

Sabrina's Field Salad

$15.19

Spring mix topped with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, apricots, grape tomoates, goat cheese, strawberries and chef's field dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad

Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.49

Romaine tossed with bell peppers, black beans, jalapenos, corn, pepper jack cheese, avocado and chipotle red onion, bleu cheese dressing, topped with buffalo sauced chicken

Island Shrimp Salad

$16.29

Spring Mix, Arugula, pickled onions, mangos, and asparagus tossed in a coconut dressing topped with jerk shrimp, diced avocado and goat cheese.

Side Salad

$4.89

Side Caesar Salad

$7.59

Romaine, kale, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing

Entrees

Jerk Shrimp Tacos

Jerk Shrimp Tacos

$15.49

Grilled shrimp, red cabbage, mango salso and cilantro crema, served on corn tortillas.

Sides & Extras

Side Two Eggs

Side Two Eggs

$4.09
Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$5.89

Smoked bacon

Side Turkey Bacon

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.49

Grilled turkey bacon

Side Canadian Bacon

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.19

Grilled canadian bacon

Side Pork Sausage

Side Pork Sausage

$4.19

Sausage links

Side Turkey Sausage

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.19

Turkey sausage links

Side Veggie Sausage

Side Veggie Sausage

$4.79

Veggie sausage patties

Side Scrapple

Side Scrapple

$4.49

Fried scrapple

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$6.89
Side Lox

Side Lox

$6.59

Nova lox

Homies

Homies

$4.49
Side Grits

Side Grits

$3.49

Cheesy grits

Bread

$0.29
Side Plain Fries

Side Plain Fries

$4.69

Fresh cut fries

Side Parm Fries

Side Parm Fries

$4.69

Fresh cut fries tossed with parmesan cheese

Side Sweet Fries

Side Sweet Fries

$6.59

Fresh cut sweet potato fries

Side Polenta Fries

Side Polenta Fries

$5.19

Side Marinara

$2.29

Spicy marinara

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$7.89+

Fresh seasonal fruit

Side Spinach

Side Spinach

$3.39

Sauteed spinach

Side Avocado

$3.29

Fresh sliced avocado

Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$5.59

House made spicy guacamole

Chips, Guac, Pico

Chips, Guac, Pico

$14.29

House made chips, guacamole and fresh pico de gallo

Side Pico De Gallo

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.89

Fresh tomatoes, onions and jalapenos

Side Salad

$4.89

Side Caesar Salad

$7.59

Romaine, kale, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pancake

Kid's Pancake

$4.69

Buttermilk pancake topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar

Kid's French Toast Stix

Kid's French Toast Stix

$7.59

Topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar

Kid's Scrambled Eggs w/Cheese

Kid's Scrambled Eggs w/Cheese

$6.59

Scrambled eggs w/ American cheese served with fresh cut fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.29

Grilled cheese sandwich with American cheese

Kid's Mac and Cheese

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$8.99

Housemade maccaroni and cheese

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.69

Breaded chicken tenders served with fries

Kid's Grilled Chicken

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$10.89

Grilled chicken breast

Kid's Angus Burger

Kid's Angus Burger

$9.69

Grilled Angus burger served with fries

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.79

La Vazza

Latte

Latte

$4.69

La Vazza

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.79

La Vazza

Espresso

Espresso

$3.09+

La Vazza

Americano

Americano

$3.19
Cafe Moca

Cafe Moca

$4.69

Chai Latte

$5.19
Stuffed French Toast Latte

Stuffed French Toast Latte

$5.19

Vanilla and banana syrup, topped with whip, cinnamon, and chocolate chips

Hot Teas

Hot Teas

$3.59

Harney & Son's herbal teas

Hot Coco

Hot Coco

$4.19

Hot chocolate topped with whipped cream

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.79

La Vazza

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.79

Fresh brewed iced tea served with a lemon slice

Whole Milk

Whole Milk

$3.49
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.69

Juice & Soda

Fresh OJ

Fresh OJ

$5.79

Fresh Orange Juice

Juice

Juice

$3.49

Choice of cranberry, apple, pineapple, grapefruit, tomato

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.89

Fresh house-made lemonade.

Blueberry Lavender Lemonade

Blueberry Lavender Lemonade

$4.19

Blueberry and lavender garnished with fresh blueberries and lemon

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.39

Strawberry and lemonade