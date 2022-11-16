Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rhinos Bar & Grill 226 MAIN ST

226 MAIN ST

Bridgeport, CA 93517

Popular Items

Large Build-Your-Own
Chicken Wings
Build Your Own Hamburger

Appetizers & Sides

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$6.50

Baked potato served with butter, sour cream, and chives. Add chili over the top for $1.50

Calamari

Calamari

$9.50

Fried Calamari pieces served with cocktail sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Chicken wings tossed in our homemade wing sauce. Choose from mild, hot, or nitro sauce. Served with ranch.

Chili

Chili

$3.50+

Bowl of homemade chili served with cheese and onions

Chili Cheese French Fries

Chili Cheese French Fries

$7.50

Basket of french fries topped with chili cheese

French Fries

French Fries

$5.50
Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$9.50

Fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce and french fries

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$8.50

Beer battered zucchini slices deep fried and served with Ranch.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.50
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

6 beer battered mozzarella sticks served with ranch or marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.50

Beer battered and deep fried onion rings. Served with ranch.

Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.50

Deep fried Jalapeño Poppers served with Ranch.

Salads

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$13.50

Salad mix with turkey, ham, Swiss and cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers and a hard boiled egg.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.50

Salad mix with grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg and blue cheese crumbles.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.50

Salad mix with breaded chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.50

Salad mix with grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, red onion and cucumbers.

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Salad mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and croutons.

Rhino's Salad

Rhino's Salad

$16.50

Salad mix with breaded chicken breast tossed in homemade wing sauce with bacon, red onions and cheddar cheese.

Burgers & Steaks

Build Your Own Hamburger

Build Your Own Hamburger

$14.50

Hamburger patty cooked to order with lettuce, tomato, red onion, thousand island and your choice of Swiss, American, Cheddar, Pepperjack, or blue cheese. Add bacon, avocado, Ortega chili, or our homemade wing sauce. Served with French fries.

Chili Size

Chili Size

$16.75

Open face hamburger covered with homemade chili, cheese and onions. Served with French fries.

Fried Egg Cheeseburger

Fried Egg Cheeseburger

$16.25

Cheeseburger with mayo, mustard and American cheese topped with a fried egg. Served with French fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.25

Hamburger patty with Swiss cheese, mushrooms and our secret sauce. Served with French fries.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$16.25

Patty melt with grilled onions and American cheese on rye. Served with French fries.

Rhino Burger

Rhino Burger

$16.75

Hamburger with bacon, Swiss cheese, mild/hot/or nitro wing sauce, topped with an onion ring.

Rib Eye

Rib Eye

$39.95

12-14oz Rib Eye served with a side of French fries, onion rings, or a baked potato. Add a side salad for $2.00 and top your steak with grilled onions or grilled mushrooms ($0.75 each).

New York

New York

$39.95

12-14oz New York served with a side of French fries, onion rings, or a baked potato. Add a side salad for $2.00 and top your steak with grilled onions or grilled mushrooms ($0.75 each).

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.50

Vegetarian burger patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion and thousand island. Served with French Fries.

Sandwiches & More

BLT

BLT

$14.50

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on your choice of toasted bread. Served with French fries.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese served on a French roll with your choice of mild/hot/or nitro wing sauce. Served with French fries.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.50

Beer battered cod filets and our homemade tartar sauce. Served with French fries.

French Dip

French Dip

$14.50

Thin sliced lean roast beef soaked in au jus on a French roll. Served with French Fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Boneless skinless chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a French roll. Served with French fries.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$13.50

Ham and American cheese on your choice of bread. Served with French fries.

Pastrami

Pastrami

$13.50

Thinly sliced pastrami with Swiss cheese and mustard on grilled rye bread. Served with French fries.

Rhino's Miner

Rhino's Miner

$15.50

Hot roast beef, grilled onions, tomatoes, and American cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with French fries.

Soup

Soup

$3.50+

Ask your server for today's soup options.

The Original Brewster

The Original Brewster

$16.00

Sliced turkey breast, grilled onions, bacon, Ortega chili, and Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with French fries.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.00

Turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of toasted bread. Served with French fries.

Turkey Swiss Melt

Turkey Swiss Melt

$14.00

Turkey breast with grilled onions and Swiss cheese served on grilled rye. Served with French fries.

Chicken Strips

$13.50

4 chicken strips served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Kid's Menu

Kid’s Chicken Strips

Kid’s Chicken Strips

$7.50

2 chicken strips served with French fries.

Kid’s Corn Dog

Kid’s Corn Dog

$7.50

Corn dog served with French fries.

Kid’s Grilled Cheese

Kid’s Grilled Cheese

$7.50

American cheese and your choice of toasted bread served with French fries.

Kid’s Hot Dog

Kid’s Hot Dog

$7.50Out of stock

Kid's Plain Hamburger

$8.50

Desserts

Ice Cream

$5.00

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream served with choice of chocolate, raspberry, or caramel sauce.

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$6.75

Cheesecake served with chocolate, raspberry or caramel sauce.

N/A Beverages

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Orange Fanta, Lemonade, Mr. Pibb, or Iced Tea

Hot Drinks

Hot Drinks

$3.00
Juices

Juices

$4.00
Milk

Milk

$3.00

2% Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Redbull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

W A T E R

ITS A GLASS OF WATER THATS IT.

Sparkling Water

Pizzas

Small Build-Your-Own

Small Build-Your-Own

$14.00

Small 10". Keep it plain cheese or choose up to 5 toppings from pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bell pepper, black olives, onions, mushrooms, pineapple, jalapeños, or fresh garlic. $2.00 each topping

Large Build-Your-Own

Large Build-Your-Own

$20.00

Large 16" Pizza. Keep it plain cheese or choose up to 5 toppings from pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bell pepper, black olives, onions, mushrooms, pineapple, jalapeños, or fresh garlic. $3.00 each topping.

Rhino's Special

Rhino's Special

$18.00+

3 topping pizza with pepperoni, sausage, and mushrooms. **No substitutions on specialty pizzas**

The Aloha

The Aloha

$16.00+

Hawaiian style pizza with Canadian bacon and pineapple. **No substitutions on specialty pizzas**

The Veggie

The Veggie

$19.00+

Loaded veggie style pizza with mushroom, bell peppers, onions, and black olives. **No substitutions on specialty pizzas**

The Widowmaker

The Widowmaker

$18.00+

Garlic Cheese Bread

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Bridgeports local pub. Relaxing refreshing and delicious. Come in and enjoy!

226 MAIN ST, Bridgeport, CA 93517

