Rhinos Bar & Grill 226 MAIN ST
No reviews yet
226 MAIN ST
Bridgeport, CA 93517
Appetizers & Sides
Baked Potato
Baked potato served with butter, sour cream, and chives. Add chili over the top for $1.50
Calamari
Fried Calamari pieces served with cocktail sauce.
Chicken Wings
Chicken wings tossed in our homemade wing sauce. Choose from mild, hot, or nitro sauce. Served with ranch.
Chili
Bowl of homemade chili served with cheese and onions
Chili Cheese French Fries
Basket of french fries topped with chili cheese
French Fries
Fried Shrimp
Fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce and french fries
Fried Zucchini
Beer battered zucchini slices deep fried and served with Ranch.
Garlic Bread
Mozzarella Sticks
6 beer battered mozzarella sticks served with ranch or marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
Beer battered and deep fried onion rings. Served with ranch.
Jalapeño Poppers
Deep fried Jalapeño Poppers served with Ranch.
Salads
Chef's Salad
Salad mix with turkey, ham, Swiss and cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers and a hard boiled egg.
Cobb Salad
Salad mix with grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg and blue cheese crumbles.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Salad mix with breaded chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Salad mix with grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, red onion and cucumbers.
House Salad
Salad mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and croutons.
Rhino's Salad
Salad mix with breaded chicken breast tossed in homemade wing sauce with bacon, red onions and cheddar cheese.
Burgers & Steaks
Build Your Own Hamburger
Hamburger patty cooked to order with lettuce, tomato, red onion, thousand island and your choice of Swiss, American, Cheddar, Pepperjack, or blue cheese. Add bacon, avocado, Ortega chili, or our homemade wing sauce. Served with French fries.
Chili Size
Open face hamburger covered with homemade chili, cheese and onions. Served with French fries.
Fried Egg Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger with mayo, mustard and American cheese topped with a fried egg. Served with French fries.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Hamburger patty with Swiss cheese, mushrooms and our secret sauce. Served with French fries.
Patty Melt
Patty melt with grilled onions and American cheese on rye. Served with French fries.
Rhino Burger
Hamburger with bacon, Swiss cheese, mild/hot/or nitro wing sauce, topped with an onion ring.
Rib Eye
12-14oz Rib Eye served with a side of French fries, onion rings, or a baked potato. Add a side salad for $2.00 and top your steak with grilled onions or grilled mushrooms ($0.75 each).
New York
12-14oz New York served with a side of French fries, onion rings, or a baked potato. Add a side salad for $2.00 and top your steak with grilled onions or grilled mushrooms ($0.75 each).
Veggie Burger
Vegetarian burger patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion and thousand island. Served with French Fries.
Sandwiches & More
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on your choice of toasted bread. Served with French fries.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese served on a French roll with your choice of mild/hot/or nitro wing sauce. Served with French fries.
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod filets and our homemade tartar sauce. Served with French fries.
French Dip
Thin sliced lean roast beef soaked in au jus on a French roll. Served with French Fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Boneless skinless chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a French roll. Served with French fries.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Ham and American cheese on your choice of bread. Served with French fries.
Pastrami
Thinly sliced pastrami with Swiss cheese and mustard on grilled rye bread. Served with French fries.
Rhino's Miner
Hot roast beef, grilled onions, tomatoes, and American cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with French fries.
Soup
Ask your server for today's soup options.
The Original Brewster
Sliced turkey breast, grilled onions, bacon, Ortega chili, and Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with French fries.
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of toasted bread. Served with French fries.
Turkey Swiss Melt
Turkey breast with grilled onions and Swiss cheese served on grilled rye. Served with French fries.
Chicken Strips
4 chicken strips served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Pizzas
Small Build-Your-Own
Small 10". Keep it plain cheese or choose up to 5 toppings from pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bell pepper, black olives, onions, mushrooms, pineapple, jalapeños, or fresh garlic. $2.00 each topping
Large Build-Your-Own
Large 16" Pizza. Keep it plain cheese or choose up to 5 toppings from pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bell pepper, black olives, onions, mushrooms, pineapple, jalapeños, or fresh garlic. $3.00 each topping.
Rhino's Special
3 topping pizza with pepperoni, sausage, and mushrooms. **No substitutions on specialty pizzas**
The Aloha
Hawaiian style pizza with Canadian bacon and pineapple. **No substitutions on specialty pizzas**
The Veggie
Loaded veggie style pizza with mushroom, bell peppers, onions, and black olives. **No substitutions on specialty pizzas**
The Widowmaker
Garlic Cheese Bread
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Bridgeports local pub. Relaxing refreshing and delicious. Come in and enjoy!
226 MAIN ST, Bridgeport, CA 93517