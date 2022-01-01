Go
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

Made from scratch, made from hand since 1994!
BAGEL FACTORY - CASUAL RESTAURANT - BAKERY - CATERING - DELI
6201 Minaret Rd #105

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.49
Cage free fried egg, bacon, American cheese, Choice of bagel
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$4.49
Bagel w/ Schmear
Bagel with cream cheese, butter etc. Made from scratch daily. No preservatives or oils added. $2.99-$4.99
Redline Breakfast Burrito$9.49
Cage free eggs, chorizo, avocado, potato's, cheddar/jack cheese
Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese$7.49
Cage free fried egg, turkey sausage, American cheese, Choice of bagel
Mammoth Breakfast Burrito$9.49
Cage free eggs, bacon, potato's, cheddar/jack cheese
Avocado, Egg & Cheese$7.49
Cage free fried egg, avocado, American cheese, Choice of bagel
Latte$3.79
Bagel$1.59
PLAIN IN A BAG, NO TOPPINGS , NOT SLICED OR TOASTED. MADE FROM SCRATCH, NO OILS OR PRESERVATIVES ADDED
Drip Coffee$2.39
Location

6201 Minaret Rd #105

Mammoth Lakes CA

Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
