Burgers Restaurant
1,644 Reviews
$$
6118 Minaret Road
Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
Popular Items
- O Cheesburger$17.99
1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty with cheese | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
- O Bacon Cheesburger$19.99
1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty with cheese and bacon | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
- O 1/2 Rack Ribs$24.99
1/2 rack | Baby back pork ribs | house BBQ sauce | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
O Salads
- O Chicken Salad$18.99
Mixed greens | pineapple | raisins | tomato | red onion | walnuts | choice of dressing
- O BBQ Chicken Salad$18.99
Char-broiled chicken breast | mixed greens | corn | black beans | tomato | shredded cheese | red onion | house BBQ sauce | ranch on the side
- 0 Caesar Salad$12.99
Mixed greens | Creamy Caesar
- O Shrimp Caesar$17.99Out of stock
Shrimp | mixed greens | Creamy Caesar
- O Chicken Caesar$17.99
Chicken | mixed greens | Creamy Caesar
- O Tuna Salad$16.99
Mixed greens | tomato | red onion
- O Green Salad$6.99
Mixed greens | tomato | red onion | croutons | choice of dressing (no garlic bread)
- O Hearty Stew and Salad$17.99
Hearty beef stew | house salad
- O Ahi Salad$20.99
Sashimi grade seared thinly sliced Ahi tuna | mixed greens | Asian sesame seed dressing
O Sandwiches
- O BBQ Beef$18.99
Roast beef | house BBQ sauce | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
- O BBQ Turkey$18.99
All-natural oven roasted turkey | house BBQ sauce | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
- O Beef Dip$18.99
Roast beef | au jus | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
- O Turkey Dip$18.99
All-natural oven roasted turkey | au jus | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
- O BLT$16.99
Hardwood smoked bacon | lettuce | tomato | mayo on the side | wheat bread | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
- O Chicken Breast Sandwich$18.99
Char-broiled chicken breast | tomato | pickle | lettuce | house 1000 island on the side | toasted bun | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
- O Pastrami$18.99
Hot pastrami | house spicy dill mustard | pickle on the side | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
- O Pulled Pork$17.99
Pulled pork | house BBQ sauce | side of house slaw | sesame seed bun | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
- O Tuna Sandwich$16.99
White Albacore tuna salad | lettuce | tomato | wheat bread | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
- O Turkey Sandwich$16.99
All-natural oven roasted turkey | lettuce | tomato | mayo on the side | wheat bread | All natural oven roasted turkey with lettuce and tomato served on wheat bread with mayonnaise on the side | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
O Burgers
- O Beef Burger$16.99
1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
- O Cheesburger$17.99
1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty with cheese | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
- O Bacon Cheesburger$19.99
1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty with cheese and bacon | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
- O Turkey Burger$16.99
1/3 pound fresh ground turkey patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
- O Bison Burger$21.99
1/3 pound fresh ground bison patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
- O Veggie Burger$16.99
1/3 pound black bean chipotle patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
- O Chili Burger$18.99
1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty topped with chili | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
- O Mammoth Burger$18.99
1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
- O Mammoth Bison Burger$24.99
1/2 pound fresh ground bison patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
- O Mammoth Turkey Burger$18.99
1/2 pound fresh ground turkey patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
- O Chili Size$20.99
1⁄2 lb. ground beef patty | chili & beans | shredded cheese | red onion | sour cream | served open-faced on sourdough
O Melts
- O Patty Melt$20.99
1⁄2 lb. ground beef patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island
- O Tuna Melt$20.99
White albacore tuna | swiss | tomato | sourdough
- O Veggie Melt$16.99
Grilled eggplant | grilled onions | roasted red pepper | Swiss | ranch | sourdough
- O Short Rib Melt$20.99
House BBQ sauce | grilled onions | house 1000 island | toasted sourdough
- O Turkey Patty Melt$20.99
1⁄2 lb. ground turkey patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island
- O Bison Patty Melt$24.99
1⁄2 lb. ground bison patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island
O Dinners
- O Burger Steak$21.99
1⁄2 lb. fresh ground beef char-broiled | grilled onions | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
- O 1/2 Rack Ribs$24.99
1/2 rack | Baby back pork ribs | house BBQ sauce | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
- O Full Rack Ribs$30.99
Full rack | Baby back pork ribs | house BBQ sauce | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
- O Ribs & Chicken$29.99
Baby back pork ribs | house BBQ sauce 1/2 rack | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
- O Half Chicken$19.99
Broiled half chicken | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
- O Veggie Skewers$15.99Out of stock
Charbroiled cauliflower | broccoli | red onion | red bell peppers | mushrooms | roasted red pepper sauce for dipping | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
- O Bison Burger Steak$26.99
All-natural American Bison from Durham Ranch, WY | grilled onions | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
O Wings
O Side Orders
O Kids
- O Junior Burger$14.99
Plain or served with Swiss or Cheddar cheese | Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
- O Grilled Cheese$10.99
Cheddar | grilled sourdough | Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
- O Hot Dog$11.99
All Angus beef hot dog | toasted French roll | Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
- O Junior Chicken Strips$11.99
Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
- O Macaroni and Cheese$10.99
Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
O Desserts
O Extras
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6118 Minaret Road, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546