Burgers
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

THE BASIN CAFE

review star

No reviews yet

349 Lee Vining Ave

Lee Vining, CA 93541

Order Again

Popular Items

Caramel salted brownies

Beverages

Cup Of Ice Water

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.95Out of stock

Large Coffee/ Togo

$4.95

Small To-go

$2.95

Looney Bean Coffee

$3.95

Coffee Refills

$1.50

Tea

$2.95

Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Juice

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Bubbly Drink

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Red Bull

$3.25

SF Red Bull

$3.25

SB Frappuccino

$2.50

Beer/White Claw

Domestic beer

$5.00

Mammoth Brew

$7.50

White Claws

$4.75

Kombucha Acai, Mint etc

$5.95

Kombucha Iced Tea Lemonade

$7.50

Wine

Glass of Red Wine

$8.00

Glass of White Wine

$8.00

Bottle of Wine

$26.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Sweet Treats

Caramel salted brownies

$4.95

Brownies

$2.95

Cookies

$0.99

Cookie to go bags

$5.25

Pies By The Slice

$6.50

Slice of the Day served with Whipped Cream on top

Cakes By The Slice

$5.95

Cheesecake By the Slice

$3.95Out of stock

Cupcake

$4.25

Small Cupcakes

$1.95

chocolate chip cookie

$0.49

Kids Lunch Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

Classic Hot Dog served with your choice of Fresh Fruit or Fries

Kids PB&J

$5.95

Creamy Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jelly served on White Bread, served with Fresh Fruit Or French Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Choice of cheese on White Bread, served with fries or fruit

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Kids portion of our Homemade Mac and Cheese, served with a small side salad orl of fruit.

Kids Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$7.95

Mo's Hot dog with Bacon

Lunch A La Carte

Chips

$1.25

French Fries

$4.95+

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95+

Onion Rings

$5.95+

Mac Salad

$2.95+

Coleslaw

$2.95+

Fruit Bowl/Seasonal

$4.95+

Mixtures of Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries

Salsa

$1.95

Merch

Take us with you when you go. Custom designed logo, embroidered hats sweatshirts and more

T-Shirt

$19.95

Sizes M, L, XL

Mug

$15.95

Blue, Red or White speckled Or Gray with off white logo

Hat

$26.95

Mens and Womens custom designed hats Womens: Teal and red with a ponytail hole Mens Grey and Black, Topo Green, Black mesh....all hats are adjustable

LVL Canter

$15.95

LVL MUG

$15.95

LVL Wine Glass

$8.95

Lvl sm sticker

$1.50

Lvl lg sticker

$3.00

BC Tree Sticker

$4.95

BC Logo Sticker

$4.95

Kids Sweat Shirts/ Tree Logo

$39.95

sangria, neon blue, green

Kids sweatshirt/ BC Log

$39.95

green, neon blue and sangria

Adult fullzip hoodie Tree Logo

$49.95

green, raspberry, light grey, neon pink and gunmetal

Med weight zip-up hoodie BC Log

$49.95

Green, raspberry, neon pink, light grey, gun metal

Dodo characters

$12.95

Honey

$16.00

Honey with wand

$18.00

Honey Straw

$2.00

Wax Candles

$11.00

Sauteed Veggies

Sauteed Veggies

$3.95

Mini Salad

Mini Salad

$4.95

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

