Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

Dish Bistro

49 Reviews

$

588 Old Mammoth Road Unit 4

Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Veg burger
Bison Burger
Greek Lamb Burger

Burgers

A smaller version of the triple grilled cheese
Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$16.00
Greek Lamb Burger

Greek Lamb Burger

$16.00

Lightly spiced Lamb Burger with

Veg burger

Veg burger

$16.00

House made patty with cheddar, avocado, fried egg, greens/tomato. Comes with salad

Banh Mì

$16.00

Chicken Tikka Parm Sub

$16.00

Salad

Goat & Greens

Goat & Greens

$15.00

Organic greens, Goat cheese, candied pecans, berries, avocado, tomato, radish, cucumber

Chicken 4oz Or Patty

Chicken 4oz Or Patty

$4.00
Side salad

Side salad

$6.00

Greens, assortment of fruit, veg and berries with balsamic dressing

Bulgar Bowl

$17.00

Veg Burger

Veg patties 10 count

$25.00Out of stock

If you’re craving our veggie burgers you could buy a 10 pack and take them camping or have them at home.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

588 Old Mammoth Road Unit 4, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Dish Bistro image
Dish Bistro image

