Clocktower Cellar

Order Again

Happy hour

Whisky of week

$5.00

Coors and shot

$7.50

Gin

$5.50

Rum

$5.50

Tequila

$5.50

Vodka

$5.50

Whiskey

$5.50

Jagermeister

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Well

Whiskey well

$7.00

Vodka well

$7.00

Tequila well

$7.00

Gin well

$7.00

Rum well

$7.00

Whisky of week

$7.50

Coors and shot

$9.00

Bourbon

Angels Envy

$12.00

Bakers

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Basil Hayden's 10

$15.00

Basil Hayden’s

$12.00

Belle Meade

$10.00

Bib & Tucker

$10.00

Blanton's

$16.00

Bookers

$14.00

Bt White Dog

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.50

Burning Chair

$9.00

Clyde Mays

$8.50

Clyde Mays

$8.50

Cutwater

$14.00

Cyrus Noble

$8.00

Dickel 12

$8.50

Dickle 8Yr

$10.00

Dickle Bib

$12.00

Dickle Rye

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$9.50

Evan Williams

$7.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.50

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Four Roses Yellow

$7.50

Heaven hill

$10.00

High West Mid Winters

$20.00

High West Rendezvous

$15.00

Jack

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.50

Knob Creek

$9.50

Koval

$14.00

Jefferson’s

$10.00

Jefferson’s ocean

$16.00

Kentucky Owl Wiseman

$10.00

Larceny

$8.50

Little Book

$14.00

Makers 46

$11.00

Makers Mark

$8.50

Mellow Yellow

$8.00

Michters 10Yr

$22.00

Michters American

$10.00

Michters Sour Mash

$10.00

Michters Toasted Barrel

$18.00

Minor Case

$10.00

Noahs Mill

$14.00

Old Forester 1897 Bib

$8.50

Old Grandad Bib

$8.00

Old Overholt Bib

$8.50

Old Tub

$8.00

Pinhook

$12.00

Pure Kentucky

$8.50

Ritenhouse

$8.50

Russells 10

$8.00

Sagmore

$9.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Smooth Ambler

$8.50

Spring Mill

$9.50

Stag Jr

$13.00

Templton Rye

$10.00

Tin Cup Bourbon

$8.50

Weller

$10.00

Westward

Westward Stout

$16.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Wilderness Trail

$15.00

Willet pot

$10.00

Woodford res

$9.00

Woodford Rye

$9.00

Woodinville

$11.00

Wt long branch

$12.00

Wt Rare Breed Bourbon

$9.50

Wt Rare Breed Rye

$15.00

Yellowstone

$9.50

Cocktails

A Better Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Barrel Aged Manhattan

$12.00

Barrel Aged Boulvardier

$12.00

CT Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sazerac

$13.00

CT Manhattan

$13.00

CT Boulvardier

$12.00

Kentucky Mule

$13.00

Pink Lenonade

$13.00

CT Moscow Mule

$13.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

Shmoked Paloma

$13.00
Possum

Possum

$9.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

CT Gin

$7.00

Hendricks

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.50

International

Canadian Club

$7.50

Caribou Crossing

$13.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Hakushu 12

$18.00

Hibiki

$18.00

Kaiyo

$14.00

Kaiyo Peated

$19.00

Kaiyo Cask

$17.00

Nikka From the Barrel

$25.00

Pendelton

$8.50

Pendelton 1910

$10.00

Pike Creek

$8.50

Sierra Norte

$10.00

Yamazaki 12

$25.00

Irish

Bushmills

$8.00

Bushmills 10

$10.00

Conemara

$10.00

Egans

$10.00

Egans Fortitude

$12.00

Green Spot

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson 18yr

$20.00

Knappogue 12

$10.00

Knappogue 14

$12.00

Limvady

$9.00

Paddy

$8.50

Red Breast Cask

$16.00

Red Spot

$20.00

Redbreast

$12.00

Silkie

$9.00

Springbank

$15.00

Teeling

$12.00

The Knot

$8.50

Tullamore Dew

$8.50

Yellow Spot

$16.00

Liqueurs

Baileys

$8.50

Disarono

$9.00

Fernet Brance

$8.00

FireBall

$8.00

Goldsvhiaager

$8.00

Grand Mariner

$12.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$8.50

Screwball

$8.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Underberg

$3.00

Apperol

$8.50

Rum

Bacardi

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

CT Rum

$7.00

Gosling

$8.50

Malibu

$8.50

Myers

$8.50

Rye

1776 Rye

$8.00

Bulleit rye

$9.00

Basil Hayden’s

$12.00

Devils Creek Rye

$14.00

Dickle Rye

$8.00

Frey Ranch

$13.00

High West Double Rye

$10.00

High West Mid Winters

$20.00

High West Rendezvous

$15.00

James Oliver

$8.50

Jim Beam Rye

$8.00

Koval

$14.00

Mastersons

$14.00

Michters Rye

$10.00

Minor Case

$10.00

Old Overholt Rye

$8.00

Pinhook

$12.00

Ritenhouse

$8.50

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Templton Rye

$10.00

Travers City

$8.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock

$20.00

Whistle Pig Old World

$20.00

Whistlepig

$15.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$8.00

Willett Rye

$10.00

Woodford Rye

$9.00

WP Piggy Back

$9.00

Wt Rare Breed Rye

$15.00

Room Charge

$900.00

Scotch

Aberlour 12

$11.00

AD Rattay's 21

$28.00

Ardbeg 10

$13.00

Auchentoshan 12

$10.00

Baller

$14.00

Balvenie

$15.00

Bank Note

$7.00

Benromach

$10.00

Benromach 10

$12.00

Benromach Peat

$13.00

Bowmore

$10.00

Bruich Classic Laddie

$11.00

Bunnahabhain

$14.00

Chivas Regal 12

$10.00

Dalmore 12

$13.00

Dalwhinnie

$15.00

Deanstons

$9.00

Elijah Craig 18

$30.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$12.00

G&M Connoisseurs Choice

$11.00

Glenfiddich 15

$12.00

Glenfiddich 18

$12.00

Glenfiddich Fire & Cane

$13.00

Glenfiddich IPA

$13.00

Glenfiddich XX

$13.00

GlenGrant

$12.00

Glenkinchie 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$9.50

Glenlivet Nadurra

$14.00

Glenmorangie

$9.00

Glenmorangie 18

$25.00

Glenmorangie Lasanta

$13.00

Glenmorangie Nector

$15.00

Glenmorangie Quinta

$15.00

Glenmorangie Signet

$45.00

Great King st

$10.00

Johnnie Black

$10.00

Johnnie Blue

$40.00

Johnnie Green

$15.00

Johnnie High Rye

$14.00

Lagavulin 16

$16.00

Laphroaig 10

$13.00

Laphroaig Sherry Oak

$20.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

McCarthy's

$13.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.50

Oban 14

$15.00

Peat Monster

$14.00

Port Charlotte Heavy Peat

$13.00

Tobermory 10

$10.00

Tomatin 12

$10.00

Tomatin 15

$15.00

Tomatin 18

$22.00

Tequila

Avion

$10.00

Casamigos Blac

$12.00

Casamigos Mez

$15.00

Casamigos Rep

$12.00

Corralejo Anej

$10.00

Corralejo Repo

$10.00

Don Julio

$10.00

EL Silencio Espadin

$8.50

Espolon

$12.00

Jaja Blanco

$10.00

Jaja Repo

$11.00

Luna Azul

$7.00

Patron

$12.00

San Matias

$10.00

Scorpion

$8.50

Teremana Blanco

$8.50

Teremana Repo

$9.50

Tres Generations

$8.50

Forteleza

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Drakes

$7.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettel

$9.00

Stoli

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Beer

Coors

$4.50

Coors Lite

$4.50

Corona

$6.00

Dos xx

$6.00

Highnoon

$7.00

Junshine

$11.00

Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

PBR

$6.00

Non alcoholic

$5.00

Sam smith

$7.00

Almanac

$7.00

Amber

$7.00

Bavik

$7.00

Bruery

$11.00

Cider

$7.00

Coors

$4.50

Coors and shot

$9.00

Deer beer

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Hellcat

$7.00

JLB spec

$7.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

Lost coast

$7.00

Miller lite

$4.50

Mission

$7.00

Offshoot

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Radler

$7.00

Red seal

$7.00

Revision

$7.00

Sierra

$7.00

Unity Kombucha

$7.00

Cab

$12.00

Pinot

$14.00

Sav Blanc

$12.00

Lamarca

$10.00

Almanac

$5.50

Amber

$5.50

Bavik

$5.50

Bruery

$11.00

Cider

$5.50

Coors

$3.00

Coors and shot

$7.50

Coors light

$3.50

Dechutes

$5.50

Deer Beer

$5.50

Guinness

$5.50

Hellcat

$5.50

JLB

$5.50

Lagunitas

$5.50

Lost coast

$5.50

Miller lite

$3.00

Mission

$5.50

Offshoot

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Radler

$5.50

Red seal

$5.50

Revision

$5.50

Sierra

$5.50

Unity kombucha

$5.50

Food

2 Corn Dogs

$10.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$8.00

Brat Sandwich

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Club

$16.00

Corn Dog

$4.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.00

CT Cheese Burger

$16.00

Fish and chips

$16.00

Fish tacos

$16.00

Fries

$5.00

Gravy Fries

$11.00

Mozzarella sticks

$9.00

Philly

$16.00

Popcorn shrimp

$12.00

Protein platter

$25.00

Pulled pork sandwich

$16.00

Reuben

$16.00

Sausage Platter

$18.00

Schnitzel Plate

$19.00

Schwerin Trough

$48.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Tenders

$12.00

Totchos

$12.00

Wings

$12.00

Happy Hour Menu

HH Bavarian Pretzel

$6.00

HH Caser Salad

$6.00

HH Corn Dog and Fries

$6.00

HH Gravy Fries

$6.00

HH Totchos

$6.00

HH Tower Hotdog

$6.00

HH Wiener Plate

$6.00

Fast

Jack

$9.00

Yuzu

$10.00

Jager

$7.00

Roll a shot

$5.00

Whisky of week

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Rooster

$10.00

Car bomb

$11.00

Party plate

$10.00

Drinks

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Redbull

$5.00

SF Redbull

$5.00

Soda

$2.50

Yuzu Soda

$4.00

Room Charge

$900.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Low-key, long-running bar offering tap beers, a large whiskey selection & hearty comfort food.

Website

Location

6080 Minaret Road, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

