Indian

SAFFRON VALLEY SUGAR HOUSE

2,768 Reviews

$$

479 E 2100 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
TIKKA MASALA
BUTTER CHICKEN

FAMILY SPECIAL PACKAGES

CURRY COMBO VALUE PACK

CURRY COMBO VALUE PACK

$37.99

Choice of curries with selected options with Basmati Rice, 2 Butter Naans & 2 Veg Samosas

VEG CURRY COMBO VALUE PACK

VEG CURRY COMBO VALUE PACK

$35.99

Choice of Veg curries with selected options with Basmati Rice, 2 Butter Naans & 2 Veg Samosas

LOCATION SPECIALS

Butter Chicken Burger

Butter Chicken Burger

$12.95

Puffed chicken spiced smothered in a buttery tomato sauce and served on a brioche bun with onion, lettuce, tomato. Served with sweet potato fries

Mango Chicken Kebab

Mango Chicken Kebab

$15.45

Succulent tandoori chicken marinated in sweet mango puree and warm spices. Served with biryani rice and raita

Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$14.95

(VEG) Cottage cheese cubes sauteed with peppers, onions, chili garlic sauce. Served with butter naan

Vegan Malai Kofta

Vegan Malai Kofta

$13.95

(VEGAN) (VEG) Flavorful minced vegetable balls simmered in a tomato coconut cream sauce served with basmati rice

Tamarind Fish Kari

Tamarind Fish Kari

$14.95

Southern style tamarind fish curry with red chili, turmeric, coriander and a hint of coconut, Served with rice

SMALL PLATES + SHAREABLES

Punjabi Samosas (2pcs)

Punjabi Samosas (2pcs)

$7.95

(VEGAN) (VEG) Savory pastry filled with mashed potato, sweet peas, coriander, toasted cumin & ginger, served with dipping sauces

Delhi Chaat

Delhi Chaat

$8.95

(VEG) Crisp wafers, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, sweet, yogurt topped with chutneys

Assorted Pakoras

Assorted Pakoras

$9.95

(VEG) Seasonal vegetables dredged in a spiced chickpea batter, golden fried and served with dipping sauces

Fish Amritsari

Fish Amritsari

$9.95

Flaky Swai fish friend crisp and spiced with chaat masala & dried mango dust served with coriander chutney

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$8.95

(VEG) Deconstructed samosas topped with sweet yogurt, mint, tamarind chutneys and crispy sev

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$9.95

A classic from Chennai, tender bites of spice marinated chicken tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves, serviced with mint sauce

Chicken Pakoras

Chicken Pakoras

$9.95

Golden friend chicken tenders dusted with chef's special masala blend served with cilantro dipping sauce

Saffron Sampler

Saffron Sampler

$10.95

Assorted of Chicken Pakoras, Amritsari fish, vegetable samosa and vegetable pakoras served with dipping sauces

SIGNATURE CURRIES

BUTTER CHICKEN

BUTTER CHICKEN

$15.45

(GF) An Indian menu classic, pulled chicken charred in the tandoor oven then finished in a creamy tomato curry flavored with fenugreek.

CILANTRO CHICKEN

CILANTRO CHICKEN

$15.45

(GF) Chicken pieces slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin, coriander and garam masala blend

MALABAR FISH CURRY

MALABAR FISH CURRY

$16.95

(GF) Kerala style fish curry made with coconut milk, turmeric, plum tomato, onion and cilantro, finished with lime

CHANNA MASALA

CHANNA MASALA

$13.95

(GF) (VEGAN) (VEG) Garbanzo beans, tomato & onion stewed in warm spices & aromatics, topped with cilantro

MADRAS GOAT CURRY

MADRAS GOAT CURRY

$16.95

(GF) Southern spiced goat (bone-in) curry with mustard, fenugreek, curry leaves and sambhar spices

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$16.95

(GF) Juicy boneless leg of lamb slow braised in a medium spiced curry of onion, tomato and kashmiri chilli

ALOO GOBHI

ALOO GOBHI

$13.95

(GF) (VEGAN) (VEG) Roasted cauliflower, potatoes, spiced onion-tomato masala

DAL TADKA

DAL TADKA

$13.95

(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) Simmered yellow split lentils tempered with cumin, mustard seeds, Kashimiri chili & curry leaf

TRADITIONAL CURRIES

TIKKA MASALA

TIKKA MASALA

$14.45

(GF) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Creamy tomato curry spiced with paprika, fresh ginger and cilantro

SAAG

SAAG

$14.45

(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Traditional recipe of baby spinach sauteed with tomato, onion, garlic & garam masala.

COCONUT KORMA

COCONUT KORMA

$14.45

(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Sweet and spicy coconut flavored sauce slow cooked with fresh herbs & spices.

VINDALOO

VINDALOO

$14.45

(GF) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) SPICY!! Potato, vinegar, serrano and red chilies make this sauce red hot and fiery.

CHETTINAD

CHETTINAD

$14.45

(GF) (VEGAN) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Classic south Indian sauce with fennel, black pepper, curry leaves and tempering spices

FRESH FROM GRILL

Chicken Tikka Kebab (Bone Less)

Chicken Tikka Kebab (Bone Less)

$15.45

(GF) Tender grilled chicken pieces in a traditional marinade of ginger, garlic, spices, yogurt and lemon juice

Hariyali Chicken Kebab

Hariyali Chicken Kebab

$15.45

(GF) Grilled herbaceous chunks of chicken marinated with cilantro, mint & green chilies

Malai Chicken Tikka Kebab

Malai Chicken Tikka Kebab

$15.45

(GF) Pieces of chicken marinated in a creamy cashew nut, saffron sauce and grilled in the tandoor

Tandoori Chicken (Bone in)

Tandoori Chicken (Bone in)

$15.45

(GF) Chicken drumsticks in a classic tandoori marinade of a ginger, garlic, yogurt, garam masala and dried fenugreek

Paneer Kebab

Paneer Kebab

$14.45

(GF) (VEG) Chunks of cottage cheese marinated in yogurt, kalonji, garlic, turmeric & tandoori spices - served with roasted peppers

Tandoori Salmon

Tandoori Salmon

$16.95

(GF) Atlantic salmon marinated in mustard oil, garlic & chili, dusted with spiced chickpea flour & grilled until golden

Saffron Mixed Grill

Saffron Mixed Grill

$18.99

(GF) Assortment of chicken tikka, hariyali chicken, malai chicken and paneer kebabs

DOSA

Masala Dosa

Masala Dosa

$10.95

(GF) (VEG) Savory rice and lentil crepes service with fresh coconut & tomato chutneys and sambar (lentil soup) Traditional filing of spiced mashed potatoes

Ghee Dosa

Ghee Dosa

$9.95

(GF) (VEG) Savory rice and lentil crepes service with fresh coconut & tomato chutneys and sambar (lentil soup) Plain dosa smeared with fresh clarified butter

Chicken Tikka Dosa

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$11.95

(GF) Savory rice and lentil crepes service with fresh coconut & tomato chutneys and sambar (lentil soup) Pulled chicken smothered in a tikka sauce for a hearty filling

Paneer Spring Dosa

Paneer Spring Dosa

$10.95

(GF) (VEG) Savory rice and lentil crepes service with fresh coconut & tomato chutneys and sambar (lentil soup) Seasonal vegetables, cottage cheese sauteed with spiced potatoes

BIRYANI

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$14.95

(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita

Egg Biryani

Egg Biryani

$13.95

(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita

Goat Biryani

Goat Biryani

$15.95

(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita

Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$15.95

(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita

Paneer Biryani

Paneer Biryani

$13.95

(GF) (VEG) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita

Prawn Biryani

Prawn Biryani

$15.95

(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$13.95

(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita

INDO CHINESE

Wok Fried Rice

Wok Fried Rice

$11.95

Pan fried rice

Hakka Noodles

Hakka Noodles

$11.95

Soft noodles

Manchurian

Manchurian

$12.95

Manchurian

TANDOORI BREADS

Classic Naan

Classic Naan

$2.95

Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.45

Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven

Garlic Cheese Naan

Garlic Cheese Naan

$4.95

Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven

Chilli Cheese Naan

Chilli Cheese Naan

$4.95

Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven

Sweet Nutty Naan

Sweet Nutty Naan

$4.95

Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven

Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$3.45

Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven

ACCOMPANIMENTS

Basmati White Rice

$3.45

Cooked white basmati rice

Basmati Brown Rice

$3.45

Cooked white basmati rice

Sweet Mango Chutney

Sweet Mango Chutney

$2.45
Cucumber Yogurt Raita

Cucumber Yogurt Raita

$2.95
Pappadums

Pappadums

$2.95
Mixed Vegetable Pickle

Mixed Vegetable Pickle

$2.45

Cut Onion Salad

$1.95

DESSERTS

Gajar Halwa

Gajar Halwa

$5.95

Carrot Halwa

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$5.95

Sweet donuts

Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$5.95

Melt in your mouth Bengali sweet made from whole milk.

Rice Pudding

$5.95

BEVERAGES

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.95
Strawberry Lassi

Strawberry Lassi

$3.95
Rose Lassi

Rose Lassi

$3.95

Madras Coffee

$3.95
Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$3.95

Fountain Drink (SODA)

$2.45

Sparkling San Pellegrino

$2.45Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission is to provide authentic, made-from-scratch Indian food using fresh ingredients and exotic flavors that will educate and excite the palate while surprising each guest with high quality, personal service steeped in a culture of warmth and hospitality.

Website

Location

479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Directions

Gallery
SAFFRON VALLEY image
SAFFRON VALLEY image
SAFFRON VALLEY image

