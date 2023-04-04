Restaurant header imageView gallery

ShiFu Noodle

review star

No reviews yet

3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109

San Antonio, TX 78223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

DanDan Noodles 担担面
Crispy Pork Dumplings[6] 猪肉饺
Dry-wok sauteed green beans 干煸四季豆

DRINKS 饮料

Water 水

Ice Water 冰水

Hot Water 热水

Large water cup

$0.50

Bottle Water 瓶装水

$1.50

Iced Tea 冰茶

20OZ Sweetened Tea 甜茶

$2.50

20OZ Unsweetened Tea 不甜茶

$2.50

20OZ Half & Half Tea 半甜茶

$2.50

32OZ Large Sweetened Tea 甜茶（大）

$3.00

32OZ Large Unsweetened Tea 不甜茶（大）

$3.00

32OZ Large Half & Half Tea 半甜茶 （大）

$3.00

Hot Tea 热茶

Green Tea 绿茶

$3.00

Jasmine Tea 茉莉茶

$3.00

Soda 汽水

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Appetizer & Chilled 前菜&凉菜

Appetizer 前菜

Crispy Chicken Dumplings[6] 鸡肉饺

Crispy Chicken Dumplings[6] 鸡肉饺

$7.99
Crispy Pork Dumplings[6] 猪肉饺

Crispy Pork Dumplings[6] 猪肉饺

$7.99
1/2 Veggie Spring Roll[4] 1/2素春卷

1/2 Veggie Spring Roll[4] 1/2素春卷

$4.50
Crispy Veggie Spring Roll[8] 素春卷

Crispy Veggie Spring Roll[8] 素春卷

$8.50
Sweet & Spicy Peanuts 香辣花生

Sweet & Spicy Peanuts 香辣花生

$5.50

Chilled 凉菜

Smashed Cucumbers W/Garlic 蒜泥黄瓜

Smashed Cucumbers W/Garlic 蒜泥黄瓜

$5.50

Garlic, vinegar, minced peanuts

Spicy Beef Salad 夫妻肺片

Spicy Beef Salad 夫妻肺片

$7.99

Hot chili oil, cilantro, soy sauce, black vinegar, minced peanuts

Garlicky Cold Noodles 四川凉面

Garlicky Cold Noodles 四川凉面

$8.50

Carrots, green onions, hot chilis powder, hot oil

Spiced Beef 五香牛肉

Spiced Beef 五香牛肉

$7.50

Fried Rice & Lo Mein 炒饭&捞面

Fried Rice 炒饭

Veggie Fried Rice 素炒饭

Veggie Fried Rice 素炒饭

$9.50

Eggs, napa cabbage, beansprouts, onions, green onions, carrots, NOT spicy

Pork Fried Rice 猪肉炒饭

Pork Fried Rice 猪肉炒饭

$9.99

Pork, eggs, onions, green onions, NOT spicy

Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉炒饭

Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉炒饭

$9.99

Chicken, eggs, onions, green onions, NOT spicy

Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭

Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭

$9.99

Beef, eggs, onions, green onions, NOT spicy

Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭

Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭

$10.50

Shrimp, eggs, onions, green onions, NOT Spicy

Combo Fried Rice 什锦炒饭

Combo Fried Rice 什锦炒饭

$10.50

Chicken, beef, shrimp, eggs, onions, green onions, NOT spicy

House-Special combo Fried Rice 特色什锦炒饭

House-Special combo Fried Rice 特色什锦炒饭

$10.99

Chicken, beef, shrimp, eggs, onions, green onions, jalapeno, chili broad bean paste, SPICY

Lo-Mein 捞面

Veggie Lo-Mein 素捞面

Veggie Lo-Mein 素捞面

$9.50

Napa cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, onions, green onions, NOT spicy

Pork Lo-Mein猪肉捞面

$9.99

Pork, napa cabbage, beansprouts, onions, green onions, carrots, NOT spicy

Chicken Lo-Mein鸡肉捞面

Chicken Lo-Mein鸡肉捞面

$9.99

Chicken, napa cabbage, beansprouts, onions, green onions, carrots, NOT spicy

Beef Lo-Mein 牛肉捞面

Beef Lo-Mein 牛肉捞面

$9.99

Beef, napa cabbage, beansprouts, onions, green onions, carrots, NOT spicy

Shrimp Lo-Mein 虾捞面

Shrimp Lo-Mein 虾捞面

$10.50

Shrimp, napa cabbage, beansprouts, onions, green onions, carrots, NOT spicy

Combo Lo-Mein 什锦捞面

Combo Lo-Mein 什锦捞面

$10.50

Chicken, beef, shrimp, napa cabbage, beansprouts, onions, green onions, carrots, NOT spicy

American-Chinese 美式中餐

Classic American-Chinese 经典

Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

$9.99

Serve with steamed white rice

Sesame Beef 芝麻牛

Sesame Beef 芝麻牛

$10.49

Serve with steamed white rice

General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡

General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡

$9.99

Serve with steamed white rice

Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡

Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡

$9.99

Serve with steamed white rice

Orange Beef 陈皮牛

Orange Beef 陈皮牛

$10.49

Serve with steamed white rice

Chicken Nuggets [6] 炸鸡块

Chicken Nuggets [6] 炸鸡块

$6.50

Signature SiChuan 特色川菜

Signature 特色炒菜

Dry-wok sauteed green beans 干煸四季豆

Dry-wok sauteed green beans 干煸四季豆

$9.99

Ginger, garlic, preserved mustard greens, green onions, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Napa Cabbage 白菜

Napa Cabbage 白菜

$9.49

Garlic or Chili Sautéed, serve with steamed white rice

Baby Bok Choy 青冈菜

Baby Bok Choy 青冈菜

$9.49

Garlic or Chili sautéed, serve with steamed white rice

Bean Sprouts 豆芽

Bean Sprouts 豆芽

$9.49

Fresh mung bean sprouts, choose to chili OR Sour Sauté, serve with steamed white rice

Spicy Garlic Eggplant 鱼香茄子

Spicy Garlic Eggplant 鱼香茄子

$9.49

Eggplant, ginger, garlic, green onions, chili oil, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Spicy Garlic Pork 鱼香肉丝

Spicy Garlic Pork 鱼香肉丝

$9.99

Pork, ginger, garlic, bamboo strips, shredded woodear mushroom, carrots, green onions, MILD Spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Spicy Garlic Chicken 鱼香鸡片

Spicy Garlic Chicken 鱼香鸡片

$9.99

Chicken white meat, ginger, garlic, bamboo strips, shredded woodear mushroom, carrots, green onions, MILD Spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Spicy Garlic Beef 鱼香牛

Spicy Garlic Beef 鱼香牛

$10.49

Beef slices, ginger, garlic, bamboo strips, shredded woodear mushrooms, carrots, green onions, Mild Spicy, Serve With steamed white rice

Spicy & Savory Tofu 香辣豆腐

Spicy & Savory Tofu 香辣豆腐

$9.49

Firm Tofu, Sichuan peppercorn, dry chili, green onions, serve with steamed white rice, Medium Spicy

Spicy & Savory Chicken 辣子鸡

Spicy & Savory Chicken 辣子鸡

$10.99

Chicken dark meat, Sichuan peppercorn, dry chili, green onions, serve with steamed white rice

Spicy & Savory Jumbo Shrimp[10] 香辣大虾

Spicy & Savory Jumbo Shrimp[10] 香辣大虾

$13.99

Jumbo shrimp, Sichuan peppercorn, dry chili, green onions, serve with steamed white rice

Spicy & Savory Fish Fillet 香辣鱼片

Spicy & Savory Fish Fillet 香辣鱼片

$12.99

Basa fish fillet, Sichuan peppercorn, dry chili, green onions, serve with steamed white rice

Spicy & Savory Pork Ribs 香辣排骨

Spicy & Savory Pork Ribs 香辣排骨

$12.99

Pork Ribs, Sichuan Peppercorn, dry chili, green onions, Medium SPICY, serve with steamed white rice

Twice Cooked Pork Belly 回锅肉

Twice Cooked Pork Belly 回锅肉

$10.99

Pork Belly, bell pepper, garlic leek, ginger, garlic, Jalapeno, chili broad bean paste, fermented black beans, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Ma-Po Tofu麻婆豆腐

Ma-Po Tofu麻婆豆腐

$9.49

Vegetarian option or with Minced beef, Soft Tofu, Sichuan peppercorn, ginger, garlic, chili broad bean paste, scallions, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Salt & Pepper Tofu 椒盐豆腐

Salt & Pepper Tofu 椒盐豆腐

$9.49

Firm Tofu, Sichuan peppercorn, onions, green onions, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Salt & Pepper Shrimp[10] 椒盐虾

Salt & Pepper Shrimp[10] 椒盐虾

$13.99

jumbo shrimp, Sichuan peppercorn, onions, green onions, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Salt & Pepper Fish Fillet 椒盐鱼片

Salt & Pepper Fish Fillet 椒盐鱼片

$12.99

Basa fish fillet, Sichuan peppercorn, onions, green onions, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Salt & Pepper Pork Ribs 椒盐排骨

Salt & Pepper Pork Ribs 椒盐排骨

$12.99

Pork Ribs, onions, green onions, NOT spicy, served with steamed white rice

Salt & Pepper Chicken 椒盐鸡

Salt & Pepper Chicken 椒盐鸡

$10.99

Chicken white meat, lightly breaded, deep fry, stir fry with salt and pepper, green onions, and white onions, NOT spicy, serve W/ a steamed white rice

Salt & Pepper Eggplant 椒盐茄子

Salt & Pepper Eggplant 椒盐茄子

$9.99

Lightly breaded eggplant, deep fried then stir fried with onions, green onions, bell pepper, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Chicken & Scallions 葱爆鸡

Chicken & Scallions 葱爆鸡

$9.99

Chicken white meat, onions, green onions, NOT spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Beef & Scallions 葱爆牛

Beef & Scallions 葱爆牛

$10.99

Beef, onions, green onions, NOT spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Shrimp & Scallions[10] 葱爆虾

Shrimp & Scallions[10] 葱爆虾

$13.99

Jumbo shrimp, onions, green onions, NOT spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Beef W/ Black Pepper 胡椒牛柳

Beef W/ Black Pepper 胡椒牛柳

$10.99

Beef, onion, green onions, black pepper, NOT spicy, serve with steam white rice

Spicy Cumin Tofu 孜然豆腐

Spicy Cumin Tofu 孜然豆腐

$9.49

Firm Tofu, cilantro, onions, cumin, chili oil, chili powder, SPICY, serve with steamed white rice

Spicy Cumin Chicken 孜然鸡片

Spicy Cumin Chicken 孜然鸡片

$9.99

Chicken white meat, cilantro, onions, cumin, chili oil, chili powder, SPICY, serve with steamed white rice

Spicy Cumin Beef 爆香孜然牛

Spicy Cumin Beef 爆香孜然牛

$10.99

Beef, cilantro, onions, cumin, chili oil, chili powder, SPICY, serve with steamed white rice

Cumin Pork Ribs 孜然排骨

Cumin Pork Ribs 孜然排骨

$12.99

Pork ribs, jalapeno, bell pepper, onions, cumin, chili oil, chili powder, MEDIUM spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛

Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛

$10.99

Beef, carrots, onions, green onions, chili oil, chili powder, MEDIUM Spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Kung-Pao Tofu 宫保豆腐

Kung-Pao Tofu 宫保豆腐

$9.49

Firm Tofu, dry chili, green onions, peanuts, chili broad bean paste, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Kung-pao Chicken 宫保鸡

Kung-pao Chicken 宫保鸡

$9.99

Chicken dark meat, dry chili, green onions, peanuts, chili broad bean paste, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Kung-pao Shrimp [10] 宫保虾

Kung-pao Shrimp [10] 宫保虾

$13.99

Jumbo shrimp, dry chili, green onions, peanuts, chili broad bean paste, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Chicken W/ Black Bean Sauce 豆豉鸡

Chicken W/ Black Bean Sauce 豆豉鸡

$9.99

Chicken white meat, ginger, garlic, onions, garlic leek, chili broad bean paste, bell pepper, fermented black bean, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Steamed Fish W/ Tofu 豆腐鱼

Steamed Fish W/ Tofu 豆腐鱼

$12.99

Soft tofu, basa fish fillet, green onions, NOT spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Jumbo Shrimp W/ Soft Tofu 虾仁豆腐

Jumbo Shrimp W/ Soft Tofu 虾仁豆腐

$13.99

Soft tofu, jumbo shrimp, ginger, garlic, green onions, NOT spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Spicy Poached Tofu 水煮豆腐

Spicy Poached Tofu 水煮豆腐

$10.49

firm tofu, ginger, garlic, napa cabbage, green onions, Sichuan peppercorn, MEDIUM spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Spicy Poached Chicken 水煮鸡

Spicy Poached Chicken 水煮鸡

$12.49

Chicken white meat, ginger, garlic, napa cabbage, green onions, Sichuan peppercorn, MEDIUM spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Spicy Poached Beef 水煮牛

Spicy Poached Beef 水煮牛

$13.49

Beef, ginger, garlic, napa cabbage, green onions, Sichuan peppercorn, MEDIUM spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Spicy Poached Fish Fillet 水煮鱼

Spicy Poached Fish Fillet 水煮鱼

$13.99

Basa fish fillet, ginger, garlic, napa cabbage, green onions, Sichuan peppercorn, MEDIUM spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Wok Braised Eggplant 红烧茄子

Wok Braised Eggplant 红烧茄子

$9.49

Eggplant, ginger, garlic, green onions, NOT spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Wok Braised Soft Tofu 红烧豆腐

Wok Braised Soft Tofu 红烧豆腐

$9.49

Very soft tofu, stir fried with green onions and sauce, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Curry Chicken 咖喱鸡

Curry Chicken 咖喱鸡

$9.99

Chicken white meat, bell pepper, carrots, ginger, garlic, onions, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Garlic Sauté Broccoli 蒜蓉西兰花

$9.49
Beef W/Broccoli 西兰花炒牛肉

Beef W/Broccoli 西兰花炒牛肉

$10.99

Broccoli, beef slices, carrots, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Chicken W/Broccoli 西兰花炒鸡片

Chicken W/Broccoli 西兰花炒鸡片

$9.99

Broccoli, Chicken white meat, carrots, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Jumbo Shrimp W/Broccoli 西兰花炒大虾

Jumbo Shrimp W/Broccoli 西兰花炒大虾

$13.99

Broccoli, Jumbo shrimps, carrots, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Scrambled Eggs W/Tomato 番茄炒蛋

Scrambled Eggs W/Tomato 番茄炒蛋

$8.99

Fresh tomato, stir fried with green onion and seasoning, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Scrambled Eggs W/Jalapeno 尖椒炒蛋

Scrambled Eggs W/Jalapeno 尖椒炒蛋

$8.99

Jalapeños, green onions, Medium-X Spicy, serve with steamed white rice

Crispy Chicken 香酥鸡

Crispy Chicken 香酥鸡

$10.99

Chicken white meat, bell peppers, onions, lightly breaded, deep fried, and stir fried with seasoning, Mild Spicy, Serve with steamed white rice

Noodles & Soups 面条&鲜汤

Fresh Noodles 面条

DanDan Noodles 担担面

DanDan Noodles 担担面

$9.99

Egg noodle, peanut sauce, preserved mustard greens, green onions, minced beef, minced peanuts, hot chili oil, MILD spicy

Green Bean W/Braised Noodles 豆角面

Green Bean W/Braised Noodles 豆角面

$9.99

Lo mein noodle, pork belly, green beans, green onions, ginger, garlic, white pepper, NOT spicy

Spicy（CQ）Noodles 重庆小面

Spicy（CQ）Noodles 重庆小面

$9.99

egg noodles, bok choy, green onions, minced beef, preserved mustard greens, SPICY, serve in broth

Beef Brisket Noodles 红烧牛肉面

Beef Brisket Noodles 红烧牛肉面

$9.99

egg noodles, beef brisket, bok choy, cilantro, pickled cabbage, hot chili oil, MEDIUM spicy, serve in broth

Fresh Mushroom Noodles 三鲜面

Fresh Mushroom Noodles 三鲜面

$9.99

egg noodles, chicken white meat, king trumpet mushroom, fried egg slices, green onions, NOT spicy, serve in broth

Beef Brisket Rice Noodles 红烧牛肉米线

Beef Brisket Rice Noodles 红烧牛肉米线

$9.99

Rice noodles, beef brisket, cilantro, pickled cabbage, hot chili oil, MEDIUM spicy, serve in broth

Fresh Mushroom Rice Noodle 三鲜米线

Fresh Mushroom Rice Noodle 三鲜米线

$9.99

Rice noodles, chicken white meat, king trumpet mushroom, fried egg slices, green onions, NOT spicy, serve in broth

Vegetarian Rice Noodles 素米线

Vegetarian Rice Noodles 素米线

$9.49

Rice noodles, bok choy, napa cabbage, king trumpet mushroom, green onions, NOT spicy, serve in broth

Soups 鲜汤

Hot& Sour Soup[32OZ]酸辣汤

Hot& Sour Soup[32OZ]酸辣汤

$6.99

eggs, woodear mushroom, shredded bamboo, carrots, green onions, soft tofu, chili oil, MILD spicy, serve in 32 OZ

Napa&Tofu Soup[32OZ]白菜豆腐汤

Napa&Tofu Soup[32OZ]白菜豆腐汤

$6.99

Soft tofu, napa cabbage, vermicelli, green onions, NOT spicy, serve in 32 OZ

Fish Fillet Soup[32OZ]酸菜鱼片汤

Fish Fillet Soup[32OZ]酸菜鱼片汤

$8.99

Basa fish fillet, pickled cabbage, vermicelli, green onions, NOT spicy, serve in 32OZ

Original Wonton[10] 原汤抄手

Original Wonton[10] 原汤抄手

$7.99

Steamed, pork in the middle, bok choy, green onions, NOT spicy, serve in soup

Spicy Wonton[10]红油抄手

Spicy Wonton[10]红油抄手

$7.99

Steamed, pork in the middle, bok choy, green onions, MEDIUM spicy, serve with soup

Tomato & Egg soup [32 OZ] 番茄鸡蛋汤

Tomato & Egg soup [32 OZ] 番茄鸡蛋汤

$7.99

Scrambled eggs, fresh tomato, green onions, NOT Spicy, serve in 32OZ

Desserts 甜品

Cheese Cake 芝士蛋糕

CheeseCake Mini「6」counts 迷你芝士蛋糕

CheeseCake Mini「6」counts 迷你芝士蛋糕

$3.75
NY Cheese Cake 芝士蛋糕

NY Cheese Cake 芝士蛋糕

$3.50

Ice Cream 小雪糕

Blue Bell Dutch Chocolate 3FL OZ 巧克力味

Blue Bell Dutch Chocolate 3FL OZ 巧克力味

$1.50
Blue Bell HomeMade Vanilla 3FL OZ 香草味

Blue Bell HomeMade Vanilla 3FL OZ 香草味

$1.50

Add on Items 附加

Food

White Rice 白米饭

$1.00

Rice Noodle 米线$2

$2.00

Noodle 面条$2

$2.00

Minced Peanuts 花生碎

$1.00

Pickled cabbage 酸菜

$1.00

Preserved mustard green 碎米芽菜

$1.00

Add on request $1

$1.00

Add on request $2

$2.00

Fried egg 煎蛋

$1.50

Sauce

1OZ*2 Extra Hot Oil

$1.00

1OZ*5 Extra Hot Oil

$2.00

5 Extra Duck Sauce

$1.00

5 Extra Soy Sauce

$1.00

Cup of Beef Broth 一碗牛肉面汤

$1.00

Cup of Spicy Broth 一碗重庆面汤

$2.00

Cup of General Tso's Sauce 一碗左鸡汁 $2

$2.00

Cup of Orange Chicken Sauce 一碗陈皮汁$2

$2.00

Cup of sesame chicken Sauce 一碗芝麻鸡汁$2

$2.00

To go bowl 外卖碗

$0.50

16OZ Cup Hot Oil

$5.00

32OZ Cup Hot Oil

$8.00

Corkage Service Charge

Bottle Beer Corkage fee

$1.00

6 Bottles of Beer Corkage Fee

$5.00

Bottle Wine or Liquor Corkage Fee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio, TX 78223

Directions

Gallery
Shifu Noodle image
Shifu Noodle image

Map
