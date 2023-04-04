- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
- Highlands
- /
- ShiFu Noodle
ShiFu Noodle
No reviews yet
3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109
San Antonio, TX 78223
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DRINKS 饮料
Iced Tea 冰茶
Hot Tea 热茶
Appetizer & Chilled 前菜&凉菜
Appetizer 前菜
Chilled 凉菜
Fried Rice & Lo Mein 炒饭&捞面
Fried Rice 炒饭
Veggie Fried Rice 素炒饭
Eggs, napa cabbage, beansprouts, onions, green onions, carrots, NOT spicy
Pork Fried Rice 猪肉炒饭
Pork, eggs, onions, green onions, NOT spicy
Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉炒饭
Chicken, eggs, onions, green onions, NOT spicy
Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭
Beef, eggs, onions, green onions, NOT spicy
Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭
Shrimp, eggs, onions, green onions, NOT Spicy
Combo Fried Rice 什锦炒饭
Chicken, beef, shrimp, eggs, onions, green onions, NOT spicy
House-Special combo Fried Rice 特色什锦炒饭
Chicken, beef, shrimp, eggs, onions, green onions, jalapeno, chili broad bean paste, SPICY
Lo-Mein 捞面
Veggie Lo-Mein 素捞面
Napa cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, onions, green onions, NOT spicy
Pork Lo-Mein猪肉捞面
Pork, napa cabbage, beansprouts, onions, green onions, carrots, NOT spicy
Chicken Lo-Mein鸡肉捞面
Chicken, napa cabbage, beansprouts, onions, green onions, carrots, NOT spicy
Beef Lo-Mein 牛肉捞面
Beef, napa cabbage, beansprouts, onions, green onions, carrots, NOT spicy
Shrimp Lo-Mein 虾捞面
Shrimp, napa cabbage, beansprouts, onions, green onions, carrots, NOT spicy
Combo Lo-Mein 什锦捞面
Chicken, beef, shrimp, napa cabbage, beansprouts, onions, green onions, carrots, NOT spicy
American-Chinese 美式中餐
Classic American-Chinese 经典
Signature SiChuan 特色川菜
Signature 特色炒菜
Dry-wok sauteed green beans 干煸四季豆
Ginger, garlic, preserved mustard greens, green onions, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Napa Cabbage 白菜
Garlic or Chili Sautéed, serve with steamed white rice
Baby Bok Choy 青冈菜
Garlic or Chili sautéed, serve with steamed white rice
Bean Sprouts 豆芽
Fresh mung bean sprouts, choose to chili OR Sour Sauté, serve with steamed white rice
Spicy Garlic Eggplant 鱼香茄子
Eggplant, ginger, garlic, green onions, chili oil, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Spicy Garlic Pork 鱼香肉丝
Pork, ginger, garlic, bamboo strips, shredded woodear mushroom, carrots, green onions, MILD Spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Spicy Garlic Chicken 鱼香鸡片
Chicken white meat, ginger, garlic, bamboo strips, shredded woodear mushroom, carrots, green onions, MILD Spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Spicy Garlic Beef 鱼香牛
Beef slices, ginger, garlic, bamboo strips, shredded woodear mushrooms, carrots, green onions, Mild Spicy, Serve With steamed white rice
Spicy & Savory Tofu 香辣豆腐
Firm Tofu, Sichuan peppercorn, dry chili, green onions, serve with steamed white rice, Medium Spicy
Spicy & Savory Chicken 辣子鸡
Chicken dark meat, Sichuan peppercorn, dry chili, green onions, serve with steamed white rice
Spicy & Savory Jumbo Shrimp[10] 香辣大虾
Jumbo shrimp, Sichuan peppercorn, dry chili, green onions, serve with steamed white rice
Spicy & Savory Fish Fillet 香辣鱼片
Basa fish fillet, Sichuan peppercorn, dry chili, green onions, serve with steamed white rice
Spicy & Savory Pork Ribs 香辣排骨
Pork Ribs, Sichuan Peppercorn, dry chili, green onions, Medium SPICY, serve with steamed white rice
Twice Cooked Pork Belly 回锅肉
Pork Belly, bell pepper, garlic leek, ginger, garlic, Jalapeno, chili broad bean paste, fermented black beans, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Ma-Po Tofu麻婆豆腐
Vegetarian option or with Minced beef, Soft Tofu, Sichuan peppercorn, ginger, garlic, chili broad bean paste, scallions, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Salt & Pepper Tofu 椒盐豆腐
Firm Tofu, Sichuan peppercorn, onions, green onions, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Salt & Pepper Shrimp[10] 椒盐虾
jumbo shrimp, Sichuan peppercorn, onions, green onions, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Salt & Pepper Fish Fillet 椒盐鱼片
Basa fish fillet, Sichuan peppercorn, onions, green onions, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Salt & Pepper Pork Ribs 椒盐排骨
Pork Ribs, onions, green onions, NOT spicy, served with steamed white rice
Salt & Pepper Chicken 椒盐鸡
Chicken white meat, lightly breaded, deep fry, stir fry with salt and pepper, green onions, and white onions, NOT spicy, serve W/ a steamed white rice
Salt & Pepper Eggplant 椒盐茄子
Lightly breaded eggplant, deep fried then stir fried with onions, green onions, bell pepper, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Chicken & Scallions 葱爆鸡
Chicken white meat, onions, green onions, NOT spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Beef & Scallions 葱爆牛
Beef, onions, green onions, NOT spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Shrimp & Scallions[10] 葱爆虾
Jumbo shrimp, onions, green onions, NOT spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Beef W/ Black Pepper 胡椒牛柳
Beef, onion, green onions, black pepper, NOT spicy, serve with steam white rice
Spicy Cumin Tofu 孜然豆腐
Firm Tofu, cilantro, onions, cumin, chili oil, chili powder, SPICY, serve with steamed white rice
Spicy Cumin Chicken 孜然鸡片
Chicken white meat, cilantro, onions, cumin, chili oil, chili powder, SPICY, serve with steamed white rice
Spicy Cumin Beef 爆香孜然牛
Beef, cilantro, onions, cumin, chili oil, chili powder, SPICY, serve with steamed white rice
Cumin Pork Ribs 孜然排骨
Pork ribs, jalapeno, bell pepper, onions, cumin, chili oil, chili powder, MEDIUM spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛
Beef, carrots, onions, green onions, chili oil, chili powder, MEDIUM Spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Kung-Pao Tofu 宫保豆腐
Firm Tofu, dry chili, green onions, peanuts, chili broad bean paste, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Kung-pao Chicken 宫保鸡
Chicken dark meat, dry chili, green onions, peanuts, chili broad bean paste, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Kung-pao Shrimp [10] 宫保虾
Jumbo shrimp, dry chili, green onions, peanuts, chili broad bean paste, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Chicken W/ Black Bean Sauce 豆豉鸡
Chicken white meat, ginger, garlic, onions, garlic leek, chili broad bean paste, bell pepper, fermented black bean, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Steamed Fish W/ Tofu 豆腐鱼
Soft tofu, basa fish fillet, green onions, NOT spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Jumbo Shrimp W/ Soft Tofu 虾仁豆腐
Soft tofu, jumbo shrimp, ginger, garlic, green onions, NOT spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Spicy Poached Tofu 水煮豆腐
firm tofu, ginger, garlic, napa cabbage, green onions, Sichuan peppercorn, MEDIUM spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Spicy Poached Chicken 水煮鸡
Chicken white meat, ginger, garlic, napa cabbage, green onions, Sichuan peppercorn, MEDIUM spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Spicy Poached Beef 水煮牛
Beef, ginger, garlic, napa cabbage, green onions, Sichuan peppercorn, MEDIUM spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Spicy Poached Fish Fillet 水煮鱼
Basa fish fillet, ginger, garlic, napa cabbage, green onions, Sichuan peppercorn, MEDIUM spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Wok Braised Eggplant 红烧茄子
Eggplant, ginger, garlic, green onions, NOT spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Wok Braised Soft Tofu 红烧豆腐
Very soft tofu, stir fried with green onions and sauce, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Curry Chicken 咖喱鸡
Chicken white meat, bell pepper, carrots, ginger, garlic, onions, MILD spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Garlic Sauté Broccoli 蒜蓉西兰花
Beef W/Broccoli 西兰花炒牛肉
Broccoli, beef slices, carrots, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Chicken W/Broccoli 西兰花炒鸡片
Broccoli, Chicken white meat, carrots, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Jumbo Shrimp W/Broccoli 西兰花炒大虾
Broccoli, Jumbo shrimps, carrots, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Scrambled Eggs W/Tomato 番茄炒蛋
Fresh tomato, stir fried with green onion and seasoning, NOT Spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Scrambled Eggs W/Jalapeno 尖椒炒蛋
Jalapeños, green onions, Medium-X Spicy, serve with steamed white rice
Crispy Chicken 香酥鸡
Chicken white meat, bell peppers, onions, lightly breaded, deep fried, and stir fried with seasoning, Mild Spicy, Serve with steamed white rice
Noodles & Soups 面条&鲜汤
Fresh Noodles 面条
DanDan Noodles 担担面
Egg noodle, peanut sauce, preserved mustard greens, green onions, minced beef, minced peanuts, hot chili oil, MILD spicy
Green Bean W/Braised Noodles 豆角面
Lo mein noodle, pork belly, green beans, green onions, ginger, garlic, white pepper, NOT spicy
Spicy（CQ）Noodles 重庆小面
egg noodles, bok choy, green onions, minced beef, preserved mustard greens, SPICY, serve in broth
Beef Brisket Noodles 红烧牛肉面
egg noodles, beef brisket, bok choy, cilantro, pickled cabbage, hot chili oil, MEDIUM spicy, serve in broth
Fresh Mushroom Noodles 三鲜面
egg noodles, chicken white meat, king trumpet mushroom, fried egg slices, green onions, NOT spicy, serve in broth
Beef Brisket Rice Noodles 红烧牛肉米线
Rice noodles, beef brisket, cilantro, pickled cabbage, hot chili oil, MEDIUM spicy, serve in broth
Fresh Mushroom Rice Noodle 三鲜米线
Rice noodles, chicken white meat, king trumpet mushroom, fried egg slices, green onions, NOT spicy, serve in broth
Vegetarian Rice Noodles 素米线
Rice noodles, bok choy, napa cabbage, king trumpet mushroom, green onions, NOT spicy, serve in broth
Soups 鲜汤
Hot& Sour Soup[32OZ]酸辣汤
eggs, woodear mushroom, shredded bamboo, carrots, green onions, soft tofu, chili oil, MILD spicy, serve in 32 OZ
Napa&Tofu Soup[32OZ]白菜豆腐汤
Soft tofu, napa cabbage, vermicelli, green onions, NOT spicy, serve in 32 OZ
Fish Fillet Soup[32OZ]酸菜鱼片汤
Basa fish fillet, pickled cabbage, vermicelli, green onions, NOT spicy, serve in 32OZ
Original Wonton[10] 原汤抄手
Steamed, pork in the middle, bok choy, green onions, NOT spicy, serve in soup
Spicy Wonton[10]红油抄手
Steamed, pork in the middle, bok choy, green onions, MEDIUM spicy, serve with soup
Tomato & Egg soup [32 OZ] 番茄鸡蛋汤
Scrambled eggs, fresh tomato, green onions, NOT Spicy, serve in 32OZ
Desserts 甜品
Cheese Cake 芝士蛋糕
Add on Items 附加
Food
Sauce
1OZ*2 Extra Hot Oil
1OZ*5 Extra Hot Oil
5 Extra Duck Sauce
5 Extra Soy Sauce
Cup of Beef Broth 一碗牛肉面汤
Cup of Spicy Broth 一碗重庆面汤
Cup of General Tso's Sauce 一碗左鸡汁 $2
Cup of Orange Chicken Sauce 一碗陈皮汁$2
Cup of sesame chicken Sauce 一碗芝麻鸡汁$2
To go bowl 外卖碗
16OZ Cup Hot Oil
32OZ Cup Hot Oil
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio, TX 78223