Barbeque
Chicken
Sandwiches
Sully's BBQ Grosse Ile, Michigan
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Family owned BBQ restaurant located in Grosse Ile, Michigan. Serving only the best quality BBQ. Due to the current pandemic, we are currently only accepting take out orders. We looked forward to serving you!
8537 Macomb, Grosse Ile, MI 48138
