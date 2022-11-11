Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Chicken
Sandwiches

Sully's BBQ Grosse Ile, Michigan

review star

No reviews yet

8537 Macomb

Grosse Ile, MI 48138

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Meal
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Corned Beef Sandwich

Ribs:)

Baby Back Rib Meal

$17.99

Four slow smoked tender bones, tossed in our homemade sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. $2.00 up-charge for mac & cheese

St Louis Style Rib Meal

$15.99

Four spare ribs, slow smoked, tossed in our signature bbq sauce with your choice of two sides. $2.00 up-charge for mac & cheese.

Baby Back Half Slab Meal

$21.99

St. Louis Style Half Slab Meal

$18.99

Baby Back SLAB Meal

$36.99

Full rack of slow smoked, tender, baby back ribs. Served with two large sides. $2.00 up-charge for mac & cheese.

St. Louis SLAB Meal

$30.99

A full rack of slow smoked, tender, St. Louis spare ribs. Served with two large sides. $2.00 up-charge for mac & cheese.

Baby Back SLAB (No sides)

$32.99

St. Louis Spare rib SLAB (No sides)

$27.99

Extra Sauce

$0.30

Baby Back Rib No Side

$15.99

Baby Back Half Slab No Side

$19.99

St Louis No Side

$13.99

St Louis Half Slab No Sides

$16.99

HandHelds

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Slowly smoked pork, tenderly pulled into pieces, drenched into our homemade bbq sauce. Topped with coleslaw, served on a grilled brioche bun.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Slow smoked chicken covered in our homemade bbq sauce served with pickles and coleslaw on a grilled brioche bun.

Chicken Filet Sandwich

$12.50

Fried breast fillet that was seasoned and marinated in buttermilk and served on a lightly grilled brioche bun. Topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion with a dab of creamy mayonnaise.

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.50

Succulent, slow roasted, sliced thin, piled high on your choice of grilled marbled rye, onion roll, or brioche bun. Simply served with mustard or thousand island dressing and your choice of cheese, American or Swiss.

Veggie Sandwich

$7.50

Fresh veggie sandwich made with fresh spinach, coleslaw, tomato bell peppers, and cucumber

Sullys Big Dog

$6.50

1/4 pound beef hot dog topped with sully's pulled pork and coleslaw

Wings:)

Fried Wing Dings Meal (6)

$13.50

6 fresh deep fried wing dings cooked to order, topped with hot sauce or our signature bbq sauce. Served with your choice of two side. $2.00 up-charge for mac & cheese.

Wings ONLY (6)

$11.50

Wings ONLY (10)

$13.50

Wings ONLY (14)

$17.50

Wings ONLY (18)

$24.50

Wings ONLY (24)

$28.50

Chicken Tenders (3)

$13.50

3 tenders 2 sides

Extra Ranch

$0.25

Extra Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.50

Entrees:)

Pulled Pork Meal

$14.50

Southern Fried Catfish (2)

$13.50

Southern Fried Catfish (3)

$15.50

Love Bowl

$17.50

delicious combination bowl of Mac and cheese, baked beans, and bbq pulled pork

3 Piece Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.50

Fried whole wings with 2 sides

Chicken Nugget Kids Meal

$5.50

6 chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink

Chicken Filet and Fries

$13.50Out of stock

Juicy fried chicken filet with a side of fries

Pulled Chicken Meal

$14.50

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Baked Beans

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Grilled Corn on the Cob

$2.50Out of stock

Grilled corn drizzled in garlic butter and parmesan cheeses

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Cheesy homemade baked mac & cheese made with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses

8 oz Coleslaw

$3.75

Greens

$3.50

Fresh collard greens

Potato Salad

$2.50

*SPECIALS!*

SPECIAL! Hot dog (1)

$2.00

Grilled hot dog served on a bun. Add any toppings!

(2) Pulled Pork Mini Tacos

$6.00

(2)Pulled Chicken Mini Tacos

$7.00

Coney Dog

$2.50Out of stock

Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Lemon Icee

$2.59

Strawberry Icee

$2.59

Mixed Icee

$2.09

Refill

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Family owned BBQ restaurant located in Grosse Ile, Michigan. Serving only the best quality BBQ. Due to the current pandemic, we are currently only accepting take out orders. We looked forward to serving you!

Location

8537 Macomb, Grosse Ile, MI 48138

Directions

Gallery
Sully's BBQ image
Sully's BBQ image

