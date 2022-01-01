Grosse Ile restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grosse Ile restaurants

Grosse Ile restaurants
Must-try Grosse Ile restaurants

Poke Ur Way image

 

Poke Ur Way

26700 Meridian Road, Grosse Ile

Dole Soft Serve$5.00
Tasty Bowl of Goodness$12.00
A Little Extra Love$15.00
Sully's BBQ image

 

Sully's BBQ - Grosse Ile, Michigan

8537 Macomb, Grosse Ile

Baby Back SLAB Meal$36.99
Full rack of slow smoked, tender, baby back ribs. Served with two large sides. $2.00 up-charge for mac & cheese.
Sullys Big Dog$6.50
1/4 pound beef hot dog topped with sully's pulled pork and coleslaw
Love Bowl$17.50
delicious combination bowl of Mac and cheese, baked beans, and bbq pulled pork
Lloyd's image

 

Lloyd's

8961 Macomb Street, Grosse Ile

Super Nachos$12.00
House fried Corn chips, Ground Beef, Black Olives, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeno Pepper, Salsa and Sour Cream
Fettucini Alfredo$14.00
Alfredo Cream, Garlic, Pecorino Romano
Bar Tenders App$11.00
Battered Chicken Breasts, Dipping Sauce
