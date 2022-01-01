Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

SunLife Organics - USC

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

929 W. Jefferson Blvd

STE. 1640

Los Angeles, CA 90089-1640

Order Again

Popular Items

Dragon Bowl
Buddha Bowl

Signature Shakes

Alchemist

Alchemist

$13.95

Kale, cucumber, spinach, mint, fennel, mango, ginger, lemon, whole leaf aloe vera

Athlete (a.k.a The James Ashton)
$13.95

Athlete (a.k.a The James Ashton)

$13.95

Banana, blueberry, grass-fed whey protein, flax oil, hemp milk

Billion Dollar Smoothie
$30.95

Billion Dollar Smoothie

$30.95

Young Thai coconut meat, spinach, raw cashew butter, colostrum, chlorophyll, whole leaf aloe vera, buffered vitamin C crystals, collagen, green superfoods blend, silica, grass-fed whey protein isolate, Brain-On (e3 Live), MCT oil, mushroom blend (chaga, reishi, cordyceps, shiitake, maitake, turkey tail, agaricus, meshima, tremella and lion's mane), tocos (rice bran solubles), hemp milk

Blue Majik

Blue Majik

$18.95

Young Thai coconut meat, Medjool date, Himalayan sea salt, Blue Majik (e3 Live), lotus pollen, grass-fed whey protein isolate, collagen, hemp milk, pineapple juice

Fountain of Youth
$13.95

Fountain of Youth

$13.95

Strawberry, banana, açai, goji berries, resveratrol, raw coconut butter, apple juice

Green Man

Green Man

$12.95

Strawberry, banana, kale, green superfoods blend, apple juice

Keto Power Shake
$16.95

Keto Power Shake

$16.95

Coconut Meat, Grass-Fed Whey Protein, Peanut Butter, Collagen, MCT Oil, Himalayan Sea Salt, Monkfruit, Alkaline Water, Cacao Nibs

Matcha Goddess
$15.95

Matcha Goddess

$15.95

Ceremonial grade matcha green tea, Young Thai coconut meat, grass-fed whey protein, raw cashew butter, Medjool dates, Himalayan sea salt, hemp milk

Million Dollar Smoothie
$19.95

Million Dollar Smoothie

$19.95

Banana, raw cashew butter, raw plant protein, raw cacao nibs, maca, colostrum, flax oil, trace mineral complex, Himalayan sea salt, chia seeds, raw rescue honey, hemp milk

Mint Chocolate Chip
$15.95

Mint Chocolate Chip

$15.95

Banana, raw vanilla plant protein, raw almond butter, Himalayan sea salt, raw cacao nibs, fresh mint, raw rescue honey, spinach, hemp milk

Mystic

Mystic

$16.95

Banana, Medjool dates, cinnamon, spirulina, maca, raw cacao nibs, chia seeds, raw plant protein, raw cashew butter, Young Thai  Coconut water

Shroom

Shroom

$15.95

Banana, Raw Plant Chocolate Protein, Four Sigmatic Mushroom Blend, Peanut Butter, Dates, Cinnamon, Pink Salt, MCT Oil, Rocket Fuel, Oat Milk

Wolverine

Wolverine

$13.95

Banana, raw almond butter, Medjool dates, maca, bee pollen, raw cacao nibs, raw coconut butter, royal jelly, almond milk

Protein/ Fruit Smoothies

Vanilla

Vanilla

$12.95

Banana, raw plant protein, raw vanilla bean, almond milk

Chocolate

Chocolate

$12.95

Banana, raw chocolate plant protein, raw cacao, hemp milk

Strawberry

Strawberry

$12.95

Banana, strawberry, raw plant protein, hemp milk

Peanut Butter Chocolate
$12.95

Peanut Butter Chocolate

$12.95

Banana, peanut butter, raw chocolate plant protein, raw cacao, almond milk

The Samba

The Samba

$11.95

Banana, blueberry, acai, apple Juice

Sweet Sour

Sweet Sour

$11.95

Strawberry, raspberry, pineapple juice

Tropical Breeze
$11.95

Tropical Breeze

$11.95

Banana, mango, pineapple juice

Pink Cloud

Pink Cloud

$11.95

Banana, raspberry, dragonfruit, hemp milk, pineapple juice

Bowls

Big Bad Wolf

Big Bad Wolf

$21.95

Hot oatmeal mixed with grass-fed whey protein, chia seeds, maca, collagen, maple syrup, olive oil, grass-fed butter, topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, peanut butter, chocolate spread, and himalayan sea salt,

Bliss Bowl

Bliss Bowl

$17.95

Blended açaí, banana, blueberries, cashew butter, hemp milk topped with Superfood trail Mix, bananas, almond butter, coconut shreds, honey

Brazilian Bowl
$14.95

Brazilian Bowl

$14.95

Blended açai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, apple juice and almond milk topped with granola, banana, strawberry and coconut shreds

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$17.95

Acai topped with paleo granola, peanut butter, cacao nibs, blueberries, bananas, strawberries, chocolate hazelnut spread, coconut chips and raw honey

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$15.95

Blended dragon fruit, raspberry, mango and hemp milk topped with granola, strawberry, blueberry and coconut shreds

Goldie Bowl

Goldie Bowl

$12.95

Hot oatmeal mixed with coconut butter, chia seeds and maple syrup and topped with banana, blueberry and strawberry

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$13.95

Açai sorbet topped with granola, banana, strawberry and coconut shreds

Maui Bowl

Maui Bowl

$18.95

Blended banana, mango, passionfruit, coconut sorbet, blue majik , coconut water and pineapple. Topped with hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, lotus pollen and coconut whip.

Samurai Bowl

Samurai Bowl

$18.95

Açai, strawberry, banana, raw cacao, chocolate plant protein and hemp milk topped with granola, coconut meat, banana, raw cashew butter, goji berries, bee pollen and honey

The Billion Dollar Bowl
$38.00

The Billion Dollar Bowl

$38.00

Acai blend, protein, tocos, collagen, colostrum, almond butter, MCT, silica w/ granola, fruit, cashew butter, goji, cacao, lotus pollen, sea salt, coconut, honey

Shots

Brain-On Shot
$7.45

Brain-On Shot

$7.45

Brain-On (e3 Live)

Chlorophyll Aloe Shot
$6.45

Chlorophyll Aloe Shot

$6.45

Chlorophyll and whole leaf aloe juice

Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot

$5.45

Ginger

Turmeric Shot
$7.45

Turmeric Shot

$7.45

Turmeric, black pepper

Wellness Shot
$7.45

Wellness Shot

$7.45

Ginger, lemon, oregano, garlic, cayenne, apple cider vinegar

Coffee/Tea

Bulletproof

Bulletproof

$5.95

Hot drip coffee, MCT oil, grass-fed butter

Cold Buster

Cold Buster

$5.95

Hot echinacea tea, ginger, raw rescue honey, cayenne, lemon

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.95

Hot drip coffee

Golden Latte
$6.95

Golden Latte

$6.95

Turmeric chai elixir, coconut cream, oat milk

Prymal Latte
$6.95

Prymal Latte

$6.95

Hot drip coffee, grass-fed butter, Prymal superfood creamer, raw rescue honey

Matcha Latte
$6.95

Matcha Latte

$6.95

Ceremonial grade matcha green tea, coconut cream, monk fruit, and oat milk

Probiotic Hot Chocolate
$5.95

Probiotic Hot Chocolate

$5.95
Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel

$3.95+

Cold drip iced coffee brewed w/ alkaline water for 12 hours

Turmeric Tea
$6.95

Turmeric Tea

$6.95

Turmeric, ginger, lemon, raw rescue honey, black pepper, hot alkaline water

Food

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.95

Gluten Free bread, Avocados, Pink Himalayan Salt, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil, Strawberries

Bone Broth

Bone Broth

$9.95

Handcrafted in small batches from organic grass-fed beef

Khalil Style Bone Broth
$10.95

Khalil Style Bone Broth

$10.95

Bone broth, ginger, lemon, black pepper, Himalayan sea salt and cayenne

Fresh Juice

Custom

Custom

$9.95+
Fast Eddy

Fast Eddy

$9.95+

Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper over ice

Glow

Glow

$9.95+

Apple, carrot, turmeric, ginger, lemon, whole leaf aloe vera

Green

Green

$9.95+

Spinach, celery, kale, cucumber

Malibu Sunrise
$9.95+

Malibu Sunrise

$9.95+

Orange, strawberry, carrot

The Happy

The Happy

$9.95+

Cucumber, celery, spinach fennel, mint, apple, lemon

Waters

Sunlife Organics Aloe Water
$4.25

$4.25

Sunlife Organics Alkaline Water
$4.25

$4.25

Pressed Juice

Greens with Lemon
$10.95

$10.95

Elixir of Life
$11.95

$11.95

Lotus

$12.95

Fast Eddy

$10.95

Solstice

$10.95

Wellness Shot
$6.95

$6.95

Elixir Shot

$7.95

SunLife Granola Bars

Dark Chocolate Chip
$4.95

Dark Chocolate Chip

$4.95
Blueberry Cranberry
$4.95

Blueberry Cranberry

$4.95
Banana Chocolate
$4.95

Banana Chocolate

$4.95

Chocolate Chip
$4.95

$4.95

Retail

Nelly's Truffles Peanut Butter Coconut
$4.25

Nelly's Truffles Peanut Butter Coconut

$4.25

The Peanut Butter Coconut bar has a flavor like no other. It's perfect for the peanut butter lover who also digs the subtle taste of coconut. It's flakey, its dense, its flavor is NUTS! You have to try it yourself to understand. This bar is high in protein, contains vitamin E, vitamin A, essential fatty acids and fiber

Nelly's Truffles Nutty Nougat
$4.25

Nelly's Truffles Nutty Nougat

$4.25

Nutty Nougat is the ultimate in candy bar flavor indulgence.

Nelly's Truffles Coconut
$4.25

Nelly's Truffles Coconut

$4.25

Arguably our most popular bar, the Coconut Bar will make you wonder how something so good for you can taste so sinfully decadent! Don't let the old-fashioned vibe of this bar fool ya…

Nelly's Truffles Caramel Nougat

Nelly's Truffles Caramel Nougat

$4.25

Nougat is for those candy bar lovers who aren’t partial to chunks of nuts in their sweets! Rich caramel and satisfying nougat wrapped in luscious dark chocolate.

Papa Steves Peanut Butter Choco Chip

Papa Steves Peanut Butter Choco Chip

$4.95
Papa Steves Mint Chocolate Chunk

Papa Steves Mint Chocolate Chunk

$4.95
Papa Steves Vanilla Coconut Cashew

Papa Steves Vanilla Coconut Cashew

$4.95
Clean Lemon Lime Sparkling Mate

Clean Lemon Lime Sparkling Mate

$4.25

Canned Lime Organic Sparkling Yerba Maté packs the perfect amount of lime flavor and boost to keep you sharp all day.

Clean Raspberry Sparkling Mate

Clean Raspberry Sparkling Mate

$4.25

Canned Raspberry Organic Sparkling Yerba Maté packs the perfect amount of raspberry flavor and boost to keep you sharp all day.

Clean Peach Sparkling Mate

Clean Peach Sparkling Mate

$4.25

Canned Peach Organic Sparkling Yerba Maté packs the perfect amount of peach flavor and boost to keep you sharp all day.

Kin Spritz

Kin Spritz

$3.95

Like a hit of sunshine for your mind, gently caffeinated Kin is infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics like Rhodiola Rosea, 5-HTP, and Gaba to elevate your mood, smooth out stress, and offer a boost of energy.

Kin Lightwave

Kin Lightwave

$3.95

Non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated Lightwave is infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics like Reishi Mushroom, L-Theanine, and L-Tryptophan to mellow your mind, balance reactions to stress, and help conjure inner peace.

Four Sigmatic Chaga Elixir Individual Packet

Four Sigmatic Chaga Elixir Individual Packet

$1.95

This elixir adds Chaga’s legendary antioxidant and immune supporting properties to your favorite coffee, tea, or smoothie.

Four Sigmatic Golden Latte with Shitake & Turmeric Individual Packet

Four Sigmatic Golden Latte with Shitake & Turmeric Individual Packet

$1.95

Turmeric pairs with Turkey Tail mushroom in a soothing cup of mid-day sunshine. Each sip is a sweet belly rub that supports your immune system and overall wellbeing.

SunLife Organics Ceremonial Matcha Tin, 50g

SunLife Organics Ceremonial Matcha Tin, 50g

$34.95
SunLife Organics Ceremonial Matcha Tin, 100g

SunLife Organics Ceremonial Matcha Tin, 100g

$49.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
SunLife Organics

Location

929 W. Jefferson Blvd, STE. 1640, Los Angeles, CA 90089-1640

