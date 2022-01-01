- Home
- /
- Juice & Smoothies
- /
- SunLife Organics - USC
SunLife Organics - USC
No reviews yet
929 W. Jefferson Blvd
STE. 1640
Los Angeles, CA 90089-1640
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Signature Shakes
Alchemist
Kale, cucumber, spinach, mint, fennel, mango, ginger, lemon, whole leaf aloe vera
Athlete (a.k.a The James Ashton)
Banana, blueberry, grass-fed whey protein, flax oil, hemp milk
Billion Dollar Smoothie
Young Thai coconut meat, spinach, raw cashew butter, colostrum, chlorophyll, whole leaf aloe vera, buffered vitamin C crystals, collagen, green superfoods blend, silica, grass-fed whey protein isolate, Brain-On (e3 Live), MCT oil, mushroom blend (chaga, reishi, cordyceps, shiitake, maitake, turkey tail, agaricus, meshima, tremella and lion’s mane), tocos (rice bran solubles), hemp milk
Blue Majik
Young Thai coconut meat, Medjool date, Himalayan sea salt, Blue Majik (e3 Live), lotus pollen, grass-fed whey protein isolate, collagen, hemp milk, pineapple juice
Fountain of Youth
Strawberry, banana, açai, goji berries, resveratrol, raw coconut butter, apple juice
Green Man
Strawberry, banana, kale, green superfoods blend, apple juice
Keto Power Shake
Coconut Meat, Grass-Fed Whey Protein, Peanut Butter, Collagen, MCT Oil, Himalayan Sea Salt, Monkfruit, Alkaline Water, Cacao Nibs
Matcha Goddess
Ceremonial grade matcha green tea, Young Thai coconut meat, grass-fed whey protein, raw cashew butter, Medjool dates, Himalayan sea salt, hemp milk
Million Dollar Smoothie
Banana, raw cashew butter, raw plant protein, raw cacao nibs, maca, colostrum, flax oil, trace mineral complex, Himalayan sea salt, chia seeds, raw rescue honey, hemp milk
Mint Chocolate Chip
Banana, raw vanilla plant protein, raw almond butter, Himalayan sea salt, raw cacao nibs, fresh mint, raw rescue honey, spinach, hemp milk
Mystic
Banana, Medjool dates, cinnamon, spirulina, maca, raw cacao nibs, chia seeds, raw plant protein, raw cashew butter, Young Thai Coconut water
Shroom
Banana, Raw Plant Chocolate Protein, Four Sigmatic Mushroom Blend, Peanut Butter, Dates, Cinnamon, Pink Salt, MCT Oil, Rocket Fuel, Oat Milk
Wolverine
Banana, raw almond butter, Medjool dates, maca, bee pollen, raw cacao nibs, raw coconut butter, royal jelly, almond milk
Protein/ Fruit Smoothies
Vanilla
Banana, raw plant protein, raw vanilla bean, almond milk
Chocolate
Banana, raw chocolate plant protein, raw cacao, hemp milk
Strawberry
Banana, strawberry, raw plant protein, hemp milk
Peanut Butter Chocolate
Banana, peanut butter, raw chocolate plant protein, raw cacao, almond milk
The Samba
Banana, blueberry, acai, apple Juice
Sweet Sour
Strawberry, raspberry, pineapple juice
Tropical Breeze
Banana, mango, pineapple juice
Pink Cloud
Banana, raspberry, dragonfruit, hemp milk, pineapple juice
Bowls
Big Bad Wolf
Hot oatmeal mixed with grass-fed whey protein, chia seeds, maca, collagen, maple syrup, olive oil, grass-fed butter, topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, peanut butter, chocolate spread, and himalayan sea salt,
Bliss Bowl
Blended açaí, banana, blueberries, cashew butter, hemp milk topped with Superfood trail Mix, bananas, almond butter, coconut shreds, honey
Brazilian Bowl
Blended açai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, apple juice and almond milk topped with granola, banana, strawberry and coconut shreds
Buddha Bowl
Acai topped with paleo granola, peanut butter, cacao nibs, blueberries, bananas, strawberries, chocolate hazelnut spread, coconut chips and raw honey
Dragon Bowl
Blended dragon fruit, raspberry, mango and hemp milk topped with granola, strawberry, blueberry and coconut shreds
Goldie Bowl
Hot oatmeal mixed with coconut butter, chia seeds and maple syrup and topped with banana, blueberry and strawberry
Hawaiian Bowl
Açai sorbet topped with granola, banana, strawberry and coconut shreds
Maui Bowl
Blended banana, mango, passionfruit, coconut sorbet, blue majik , coconut water and pineapple. Topped with hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, lotus pollen and coconut whip.
Samurai Bowl
Açai, strawberry, banana, raw cacao, chocolate plant protein and hemp milk topped with granola, coconut meat, banana, raw cashew butter, goji berries, bee pollen and honey
The Billion Dollar Bowl
Acai blend, protein, tocos, collagen, colostrum, almond butter, MCT, silica w/ granola, fruit, cashew butter, goji, cacao, lotus pollen, sea salt, coconut, honey
Shots
Coffee/Tea
Bulletproof
Hot drip coffee, MCT oil, grass-fed butter
Cold Buster
Hot echinacea tea, ginger, raw rescue honey, cayenne, lemon
Drip Coffee
Hot drip coffee
Golden Latte
Turmeric chai elixir, coconut cream, oat milk
Prymal Latte
Hot drip coffee, grass-fed butter, Prymal superfood creamer, raw rescue honey
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade matcha green tea, coconut cream, monk fruit, and oat milk
Probiotic Hot Chocolate
Rocket Fuel
Cold drip iced coffee brewed w/ alkaline water for 12 hours
Turmeric Tea
Turmeric, ginger, lemon, raw rescue honey, black pepper, hot alkaline water
Food
Avocado Toast
Gluten Free bread, Avocados, Pink Himalayan Salt, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil, Strawberries
Bone Broth
Handcrafted in small batches from organic grass-fed beef
Khalil Style Bone Broth
Bone broth, ginger, lemon, black pepper, Himalayan sea salt and cayenne
Fresh Juice
Pressed Juice
SunLife Granola Bars
Retail
Nelly's Truffles Peanut Butter Coconut
The Peanut Butter Coconut bar has a flavor like no other. It’s perfect for the peanut butter lover who also digs the subtle taste of coconut. It’s flakey, its dense, its flavor is NUTS! You have to try it yourself to understand. This bar is high in protein, contains vitamin E, vitamin A, essential fatty acids and fiber
Nelly's Truffles Nutty Nougat
Nutty Nougat is the ultimate in candy bar flavor indulgence.
Nelly's Truffles Coconut
Arguably our most popular bar, the Coconut Bar will make you wonder how something so good for you can taste so sinfully decadent! Don’t let the old-fashioned vibe of this bar fool ya… our modern take on a tried-and-true favorite is loaded with natural occurring vitamins and minerals, and is high in Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Phosphorus, Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, Manganese, Zinc, Copper, and Selenium. A true powerhouse of flavor and nutrition!
Nelly's Truffles Caramel Nougat
Nougat is for those candy bar lovers who aren’t partial to chunks of nuts in their sweets! Rich caramel and satisfying nougat wrapped in luscious dark chocolate.
Papa Steves Peanut Butter Choco Chip
Papa Steves Mint Chocolate Chunk
Papa Steves Vanilla Coconut Cashew
Clean Lemon Lime Sparkling Mate
Canned Lime Organic Sparkling Yerba Maté packs the perfect amount of lime flavor and boost to keep you sharp all day.
Clean Raspberry Sparkling Mate
Canned Raspberry Organic Sparkling Yerba Maté packs the perfect amount of raspberry flavor and boost to keep you sharp all day.
Clean Peach Sparkling Mate
Canned Peach Organic Sparkling Yerba Maté packs the perfect amount of peach flavor and boost to keep you sharp all day.
Kin Spritz
Like a hit of sunshine for your mind, gently caffeinated Kin is infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics like Rhodiola Rosea, 5-HTP, and Gaba to elevate your mood, smooth out stress, and offer a boost of energy.
Kin Lightwave
Non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated Lightwave is infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics like Reishi Mushroom, L-Theanine, and L-Tryptophan to mellow your mind, balance reactions to stress, and help conjure inner peace.
Four Sigmatic Chaga Elixir Individual Packet
This elixir adds Chaga’s legendary antioxidant and immune supporting properties to your favorite coffee, tea, or smoothie.
Four Sigmatic Golden Latte with Shitake & Turmeric Individual Packet
Turmeric pairs with Turkey Tail mushroom in a soothing cup of mid-day sunshine. Each sip is a sweet belly rub that supports your immune system and overall wellbeing.
SunLife Organics Ceremonial Matcha Tin, 50g
SunLife Organics Ceremonial Matcha Tin, 100g
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
SunLife Organics
929 W. Jefferson Blvd, STE. 1640, Los Angeles, CA 90089-1640