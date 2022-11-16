Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushi House - Westmont

review star

No reviews yet

830 E Ogden Ave

Westmont, IL 60559-1246

Popular Items

Salmon Sushi(Fresh)
Salmon Sashimi(Fresh)
California Roll

Appetizers

A-Hamachi Jalapeno

$16.95

Sliced yellowtail served with jalapeño and ponzu sauce.

A-Beef Negimaki

$13.95

Sliced beef strip loin roll around green onions, grilled with teriyaki sauce.

A-Shrimp Tempura

$13.95

Shrimp and vegetables,battered and deep fried.Served with tempura sauce.

A -Veggi Tempura

$12.95

Mixed vegetables battered and deep fried,served with tempura sauce.

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

Fried tofu served with seaweed, radish & scallions in hot dashi broth.

Chicken Song

$13.95

Diced chicken breast sautéed with shiitake mushrooms and pine nuts wrapped in a crispy lettuce leaf.

Edamame

$6.95

Boiled fresh soybean with shell, lightly salted.

Gyoza

$7.95

6 crispy fried Japanese pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.

Pepper Salt Avocado

$13.95

A dancing crispy new vegetable dish!Light battered,deep-fried avocado drizzled with house pepper salt,accompanied with basil,red pepper,onions and jalapeño.

Pork Spring Roll

$9.95

Two fried spring rolls stuffed with seasoned vegetables, shiitake mushrooms and pork.

Shanghai Dumplings

$6.95

Light pan-fried Shanghai style vegetable dumplings.

Shrimp Shumai

$8.95

Steamed shrimp dumplings

Soft Shell Crab

$13.95

Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce.

Szechwan Soft Shell Crab

$15.95

Crispy fried soft-shell crab tossed with Szechwan chili pepper, jalapeno, onion & cilantro.

Tuna Tataki

$18.95

Yakitori Chicken

$9.95

Broiled chicken & vegetable on skewer served with teriyaki sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$7.95

Crispy fried dumpling stuffed with cream cheese & scallions.

Sashimi Ap

$19.95Out of stock

Vegtable Spring Roll

$6.95

Soups & Greens

Cucumber Salad

$5.95

Cucumbers with sweet vinegar sauce.

Ebi Sunomono

$9.95

Shrimp,wakame seaweed and cucumbers marinated in sweet vinegar sauce.

Goma-Ae

$9.95

Blanched spinach salad served with sweet sesame dressing.

Hot and Sour Soup

$4.95

Vegetable soup with egg and tofu(spicy).

House Salad

$6.95

Green salad with house Signature ginger dressing.

Ika Sansai

$10.95

Shredded squid and radish with ponzu sauce.

Ika Sansai(Spicy)

$11.95

Shredded squid and radish served with ponzu sauce,chill oil.

Miso Soup

$3.95

Soybean soup with seaweed ,tofu and scallions.

Sauteed Bok Choy

$11.95

Bok choy sautéed with Garlic.

Sauteed Broccoli

$11.95

Sauteed Spinach

$11.95

Seaweed Salad

$8.95

Assorted seaweed and cucumbers with sweet vinegar sauce.

Tako Sunomono

$9.95

Slices of Octopus with cucumber and wakame seaweed in sweet vinegar sauce.

Large Hot Sour Soup

$14.95

Large Miso

$12.95

Specialty Rolls

2 in 1 Roll

$13.95

Fried avocado,cilantro,jalapeno rolled with your choice of tuna,salmon,hamachi or super white tuna,served with our famous chicago fire sauce.

2011 Roll

$18.95

Spicy salmon,scallions,crunch crumbs topped with seared tuna,tobiko.served with unagi sauce,wasabi mayo.

2012 Roll

$14.95

Super white tuna,cilantro rolled with tuna,avocado,mango.served with unagi sauce.

2013 Roll

$16.95

Tuna,lettuce,crunch crumbs,avocado topped with spicy tuna.served with sriracha sauce.

2014 Roll

$16.95

Spicy tuna,avocado,topped with tuna,jalapeño,sliced lemon,unagi sauce rolled with black rice.

8948 Roll

$15.95

Avocado,kanikama,cream cheese,soy paper topped with tuna salmon.served with unagi sauce,wasabi mayo.

Aloha Albacore Roll

$16.95

Spicy tuna,kanikama rolled with super white tuna,sprinkled tuna flakes,tobiko served with wasabi mayo and ponzu sauce.

Amazon

$11.95

unagi,kanikama,cilantro,jalapeno,avocado served with unagi sauce and sriracha sauce.

Baja Roll

$16.95

Fried soft shell crab,cilantro,avocado,rolled with soy paper.served with spicy mayo,sriracha sauce on the side.

Cracker Roll

$18.95

Spicy tuna,avocado on top of crispy sushi rice.served with wasabi mayo,unagi sauce.

Crazy Lobster

$20.95

Tempura fried Lobster tail,cream cheese,scallions,radish sprout ,rolled with soy paper.served with spicy mayo wasabi mayo,sriracha sauce.

Double Spicy Roll

$16.95

Spicy Octopus,crunch crumbs topped with spicy tuna.served with unagi sauce.

Forbidden City

$16.95

Spicy tuna,lettuce,topped with unagi,ebi and unagi sauce.rolled with black rice.

Geisha rl

$14.95

Tempura shrimp,spicy scallop,rolled with wasabi tobiko.

Haru Roll

$16.95

Spicy scallop,asparagus,avocado and cilantro,served with Japanese dressing.

Harvest Roll

$12.95

Tempura shrimp,avocado,mango rolled with black rice.

Haunted house roll

$15.95

Crispy soft shell crab,avocado,lettuce ,spicy mayo rolled with black rice,tobiko.

Hawaii Roll

$15.95

Unagi,cucumber,spicy mayo rolled with avocado,mango,crunch crumbs.served with unagi sauce.

Kokoro rl

$14.95

Spicy tuna,mango,asparagus,jalapeno,crunch crumbs,rolled with soy paper,served with unagi sauce.

Maya Tofu Dragon

$12.95

Japanese fried tofu,cucumber with avocado on top.served with sesame sauce.

Midori Lady

$14.95

Super white tuna,mango,soy paper rolled with avocado,crunch crumbs,wasabi mayo.

Poseidon Roll

$16.95

Ebi,Kanikama,Spicy mayo,Green onions,Crunch Crumbs,Tuna,Super white tuna,Avocado,Flying fish roe,Unagi sauce.

Sanya Roll

$15.95

Shrimp Tempura,cucumber,spicy mayo with seared scallop and tobiko,scallions,served with sriracha and unagi sauce.

Sexy Mexican Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura,kanikama,cilantro,guacamole sauce,sriracha served with ponzu sauce.

Spicy Angel Roll

$17.95

Tempura shrimp,Spicy Octopus,Spicy tuna,Spice scallops,cucumber,avocado,served with Unagi sauce.

Spicy Crab Cake Roll

$18.95

Tuna and avocado roll topped with mini crab cakes.

Spring Step Roll

$13.95

Negihamachi,avocado,cilantro,ponzu sauce,with jalapeño on top.

Turtle Roll

$14.95

Unagi,avocado,lettuce,crunch crumbs,ebb,flying fish roe.

Westmont Roll

$15.95

Tuna,kanikama,avocado,wasabi tobiko,spicy mayo rolled with soy paper.

White Dragon

$15.95

Shrimp tempura,avocado,cilantro,,super white tuna,salmon roe.

Wild Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna,Hamachi topped with crunch crumbs,masago served with spicy mayo,wasabi mayo,sriracha sauce.

Tuna Tartar

$21.95

Sweet potato rl

$5.95

Fried sweet potato.

Fire Dragon Roll

$16.95

Fuyu Roll

$15.95

Futo Maki

$9.95

Jumbo Futo Maki

$16.95

Sushi

Ama Ebi Sushi

$4.95

Sweet shrimp

Ebi Sushi

$2.95

Shrimp

Hamachi Sushi

$3.95

Yellow tail

Hotate Sushi

$3.95

Scallop

I Kura Sushi

$5.95

Salmon roe

Ika Sushi

$2.95

Squid

Inari Sushi

$2.50

Fried tofu

Kani Sushi

$7.95Out of stock

King crab

Kanikama Sushi

$2.95

Crab stick

King Salmon Sushi

$4.50

Maidai Sushi

$3.95Out of stock

Red snapper

Masago Sushi

$3.95

Smelt roe

Saba Sushi

$2.95

Mackerel

Beni Toro Sushi

$5.95

Fatty salmon

Salmon Sushi(Fresh)

$3.95

Salmon Sushi(Smoked)

$3.95

Shiro Maguro Sushi

$3.50

Super W Tuna Sushi

$3.50

Suzuki Sushi

$3.50

Sea Bass

Tai Sushi

$2.95

Red Snapper

Tako Sushi

$3.50

Octopus

Tamago Sushi

$2.95

Egg

Tobiko, Black Sushi

$3.50

Flying fish roe

Tobiko, Green Sushi

$3.50

Flying fish roe

Tobiko, Red Sushi

$3.50

Flying fish roe

Toro Sushi

$6.95

Fatty tuna

Tuna Sushi

$3.95

Tuna Sushi(Blue fin)

$4.95Out of stock

Unagi Sushi

$3.95

Eel

Uni Sushi

$7.95Out of stock

Sea Urchin

Uzura Sushi

$1.50

Quail egg

Spicy Scallop Sushi

$4.50

Spicy Tako Sushi

$4.25

Uni Shooter

$9.95Out of stock

Cut1\2

Sashimi

Ama Ebi Sashimi

$4.95

Sweet shrimp

Ebi Sashimi

$2.95

Shrimp(cooked)

Hamachi Sashimi

$3.95

Yellow tail

Hotate Sashimi

$3.95

Scallop

I Kura Sashimi

$5.95

Salmon roe

Ika Sashimi

$2.95

Squid

Inari Sashimi

$2.50

Fried sweet tofu

Kani Sashimi

$7.95Out of stock

King crab

Kanikama Sashimi

$2.95

Crab stick

King Salmon Sashimi

$4.50

Maidai Sashimi

$3.50Out of stock

Red snapper

Masago Sashimi

$3.95

Smelt Roe

Saba Sashimi

$2.95

Mackerel

Beni Toro Sashimi

$5.95

Fatty Salmon

Salmon Sashimi(Fresh)

$3.95

Salmon Sashimi(Smoked)

$3.95

Super W Tuna Sashimi

$3.50

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$3.50

Suzuki Sashimi

$3.50

Sea Bass

Tai Sashimi

$2.95

Red Snapper

Tako Sashimi

$3.50

Octopus

Tamago Sashimi

$2.95

Egg

Tobiko, Black Sashimi

$3.50

Flying Fish Roe

Tobiko, Green Sashimi

$3.50

Flying Fish Roe

Tobiko, Red Sashimi

$3.50

Flying Fish Roe

Toro Sashimi

$6.95

Fatty Tuna

Tuna Sashimi

$3.95

Tuna Sashimi(Blue fin)

$4.95Out of stock

Unagi Sashimi

$3.95

BBQ Eel

Uni Sashimi

$7.95Out of stock

Sea Urchin

Uzura Sashimi

$1.50

Quail Egg

Spicy Tako Sashimi

$4.25

Spicy Scallop Sashimi

$4.50

Makimono Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$9.95

Boiled salmon,avocado and cucumber.

Avocado rl

$4.95

Best West Roll

$14.95

Tuna,crunch,avocado,cilantro toped with salmon jalapeño.

California Roll

$6.95

Crab stick,avocado,cucumber,and masago.

Caterpilar Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura,cucumber,spicy mayo inside,toped with eel and avocado.

Chicago Fire Roll

$13.95

Rare spicy tuna wrapped in seaweed.lightly battered and cooked.dipped in spicy sauce.

Chicago Summer Roll

$15.95

Tuna,tamago,lettuce ,soy paper,topped with salmon,avocado,dipped in a wasabi dressing.

Crunchy Roll

$12.95

Shrimp tempura,cucumber,spicy mayo,crunch crumbs with masago outside.

Cucumber rl

$4.95

Dragon Roll

$14.95

Eel,cucumber,masago topped with avocado.

Ebi Ten Roll

$9.95

Shrimp tempura,cucumber,avocado.

Godzilla Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura,masago,cream cheese,cucumber ,avocado with crunch crumbs outside.served with unagi sauce and wasabi mayo.

Green-River Roll

$11.95

Eel,tamago,avocado,sriracha sauce.

Kappa Roll

$5.95

Cucumber and Avocado.

King Crab Roll

$14.95Out of stock

King Crab,cucumber & mayo.

Mixed Veg. Roll

$6.95

Cucumber,Avocado,pickled vegetable.

Negihamachi Roll

$8.95

Yellowtail with green onions.

Philadelphia Roll

$10.95

Smoked Salmon,green onions and Cream cheese.

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

Five kinds fish roll.

Raw Power Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna,cilantro,avocado inside. topped with black tobiko.

Salmon Roll

$8.95

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.95

BBQ Salmon skin,cucumber,Radish Sprout Served with Unagi sauce.

Scorpion Roll

$11.95

Fried calamari,Smelt roe,Radish sprouts.served with siracha sauce.

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$10.95

Yellowtail,green onions in spicy sauce.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.95

Fresh Salmon.cucumber in spicy sauce.

Spicy scallop Rl

$12.95

Chopped Scallops,cucumber in spicy sauce.

Spicy Tako Rl

$10.95

Chopped Octopus, crunch crumbs in spicy sauce.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.95

Tuna in spicy sauce.

Spider Roll

$14.95

Deep Fried Soft shell crab,cucumber,avocado ,masago.

Tekka Roll

$8.95

Tuna roll

Temptunava Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura,cucumber,spicy mayo rolled with Tuna avocado.served with unagi sauce.

Unagi Roll

$10.95

Eel,cucumber served with unagi sauce.

Volcano Roll

$11.95

Fresh Salmon,white fish,crab stick rolled with mayo baked.

Toro Roll

$12.95

Spring Step Roll

$13.95

Yellowtail,cilantro,siracha sauce with jalapeño on top.served with ponzu sauce.

Ebi Q Roll

$9.95

Cooked shrimp with cucumber & avocado.

Combinations

Chirashi

$32.95

Daily special fish on top rice.

D-Sashimi

$34.95

Daily chef's special.

Sashimi & Sushi Combo

$32.95

Chef's choice of 9 piece sashimi,4 piece sushi,1 california roll.

Sushi Deluxe

$29.95

Chef's choice of 10 piece sushi and 1 California roll.

Sushi Matsu

$25.95

Chef's choice of 8 piece sushi and 1 tuna roll.

Salmon poke bowl

$24.95

Tuna poke bowl

$24.95

Sake Don

$39.95

Unagi Don

$32.95

Entrees

Broiled Ocean Salmon

$24.95

Chicken Katsu

$18.95

Curry Chicken

$19.95

D-Beef Negimaki

$25.95

D-Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

$19.95

D-Teriyaki Chicken

$18.95

D-Teriyaki Salmon

$24.95

D-Teriyaki Steak

$21.95

D-Vegetable Tempura

$16.95

Eggplant Stew

$16.95

Fried Rice( Beef)

$18.95

Fried Rice( Chicken)

$15.95

Fried Rice( Combo)

$18.95

Fried Rice( Pork)

$15.95

Fried Rice (Shrimp)

$18.95

Fried Rice (Vegetable)

$15.95

Honeymoon Chicken

$19.95

Honey Moon Shrimp

$21.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$19.95

Kung Pao 2 Delight

$24.95

Hot and Spicy Scallops

$29.95

Lemongrass Chicken

$17.95Out of stock

Ma Po Tofu

$17.95

Mango Shrimp

$21.95

Pine Nut Fish

$20.95

Pine Nut Shrimp

$22.95

Sesame Chicken

$18.95

Szechwan Grouper

$21.95

Kungpao Shrimp

$21.95

Chicken Brocoli

$18.95

Bento Box

D-Box Steak teriyaki

$24.95

Steak teriyaki,Shrimp and vegetable tempura,California roll.include white rice.

D-Box Chicken Teriyaki

$19.95

Chicken teriyaki, Shrimp and vegetables tempura, California roll.include white rice.

D-Box Salmon Teriyaki

$24.95

Salmon teriyaki, shrimp and vegetables tempura, California roll.include white rice.

D-Box Veggie

$19.95

Goma Ae,cucumber & avocado roll,Agedashi tofu,vegetables tempura . include white rice.

Noodles

Chicken & Veggie Noodle

$17.95

Chicken sautéed with noodles & vegetables.

Dan Dan Noodles

$17.95

A favorite Szechwan street food.Scallions,pork stir-fried with hot sesame and peanut sauce served over a bed of hot noodles .garnished with shredded vegetables.

Nabeyaki Soba

$16.95

Buckwheat noodles,spinach ,seaweed,scallions and egg in a seasoned hot broth. with shrimp tempura & vegetables.

Nabeyaki Udon

$16.95

Thick noodles,spinach,seaweed,scallions and egg in a seasoned hot broth.with shrimp tempura .

Niku Soba

$18.95

Thin buckwheat