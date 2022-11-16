- Home
Sushi House - Westmont
830 E Ogden Ave
Westmont, IL 60559-1246
Appetizers
A-Hamachi Jalapeno
Sliced yellowtail served with jalapeño and ponzu sauce.
A-Beef Negimaki
Sliced beef strip loin roll around green onions, grilled with teriyaki sauce.
A-Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp and vegetables,battered and deep fried.Served with tempura sauce.
A -Veggi Tempura
Mixed vegetables battered and deep fried,served with tempura sauce.
Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu served with seaweed, radish & scallions in hot dashi broth.
Chicken Song
Diced chicken breast sautéed with shiitake mushrooms and pine nuts wrapped in a crispy lettuce leaf.
Edamame
Boiled fresh soybean with shell, lightly salted.
Gyoza
6 crispy fried Japanese pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
Pepper Salt Avocado
A dancing crispy new vegetable dish!Light battered,deep-fried avocado drizzled with house pepper salt,accompanied with basil,red pepper,onions and jalapeño.
Pork Spring Roll
Two fried spring rolls stuffed with seasoned vegetables, shiitake mushrooms and pork.
Shanghai Dumplings
Light pan-fried Shanghai style vegetable dumplings.
Shrimp Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce.
Szechwan Soft Shell Crab
Crispy fried soft-shell crab tossed with Szechwan chili pepper, jalapeno, onion & cilantro.
Tuna Tataki
Yakitori Chicken
Broiled chicken & vegetable on skewer served with teriyaki sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Crispy fried dumpling stuffed with cream cheese & scallions.
Sashimi Ap
Vegtable Spring Roll
Soups & Greens
Cucumber Salad
Cucumbers with sweet vinegar sauce.
Ebi Sunomono
Shrimp,wakame seaweed and cucumbers marinated in sweet vinegar sauce.
Goma-Ae
Blanched spinach salad served with sweet sesame dressing.
Hot and Sour Soup
Vegetable soup with egg and tofu(spicy).
House Salad
Green salad with house Signature ginger dressing.
Ika Sansai
Shredded squid and radish with ponzu sauce.
Ika Sansai(Spicy)
Shredded squid and radish served with ponzu sauce,chill oil.
Miso Soup
Soybean soup with seaweed ,tofu and scallions.
Sauteed Bok Choy
Bok choy sautéed with Garlic.
Sauteed Broccoli
Sauteed Spinach
Seaweed Salad
Assorted seaweed and cucumbers with sweet vinegar sauce.
Tako Sunomono
Slices of Octopus with cucumber and wakame seaweed in sweet vinegar sauce.
Large Hot Sour Soup
Large Miso
Specialty Rolls
2 in 1 Roll
Fried avocado,cilantro,jalapeno rolled with your choice of tuna,salmon,hamachi or super white tuna,served with our famous chicago fire sauce.
2011 Roll
Spicy salmon,scallions,crunch crumbs topped with seared tuna,tobiko.served with unagi sauce,wasabi mayo.
2012 Roll
Super white tuna,cilantro rolled with tuna,avocado,mango.served with unagi sauce.
2013 Roll
Tuna,lettuce,crunch crumbs,avocado topped with spicy tuna.served with sriracha sauce.
2014 Roll
Spicy tuna,avocado,topped with tuna,jalapeño,sliced lemon,unagi sauce rolled with black rice.
8948 Roll
Avocado,kanikama,cream cheese,soy paper topped with tuna salmon.served with unagi sauce,wasabi mayo.
Aloha Albacore Roll
Spicy tuna,kanikama rolled with super white tuna,sprinkled tuna flakes,tobiko served with wasabi mayo and ponzu sauce.
Amazon
unagi,kanikama,cilantro,jalapeno,avocado served with unagi sauce and sriracha sauce.
Baja Roll
Fried soft shell crab,cilantro,avocado,rolled with soy paper.served with spicy mayo,sriracha sauce on the side.
Cracker Roll
Spicy tuna,avocado on top of crispy sushi rice.served with wasabi mayo,unagi sauce.
Crazy Lobster
Tempura fried Lobster tail,cream cheese,scallions,radish sprout ,rolled with soy paper.served with spicy mayo wasabi mayo,sriracha sauce.
Double Spicy Roll
Spicy Octopus,crunch crumbs topped with spicy tuna.served with unagi sauce.
Forbidden City
Spicy tuna,lettuce,topped with unagi,ebi and unagi sauce.rolled with black rice.
Geisha rl
Tempura shrimp,spicy scallop,rolled with wasabi tobiko.
Haru Roll
Spicy scallop,asparagus,avocado and cilantro,served with Japanese dressing.
Harvest Roll
Tempura shrimp,avocado,mango rolled with black rice.
Haunted house roll
Crispy soft shell crab,avocado,lettuce ,spicy mayo rolled with black rice,tobiko.
Hawaii Roll
Unagi,cucumber,spicy mayo rolled with avocado,mango,crunch crumbs.served with unagi sauce.
Kokoro rl
Spicy tuna,mango,asparagus,jalapeno,crunch crumbs,rolled with soy paper,served with unagi sauce.
Maya Tofu Dragon
Japanese fried tofu,cucumber with avocado on top.served with sesame sauce.
Midori Lady
Super white tuna,mango,soy paper rolled with avocado,crunch crumbs,wasabi mayo.
Poseidon Roll
Ebi,Kanikama,Spicy mayo,Green onions,Crunch Crumbs,Tuna,Super white tuna,Avocado,Flying fish roe,Unagi sauce.
Sanya Roll
Shrimp Tempura,cucumber,spicy mayo with seared scallop and tobiko,scallions,served with sriracha and unagi sauce.
Sexy Mexican Roll
Shrimp tempura,kanikama,cilantro,guacamole sauce,sriracha served with ponzu sauce.
Spicy Angel Roll
Tempura shrimp,Spicy Octopus,Spicy tuna,Spice scallops,cucumber,avocado,served with Unagi sauce.
Spicy Crab Cake Roll
Tuna and avocado roll topped with mini crab cakes.
Spring Step Roll
Negihamachi,avocado,cilantro,ponzu sauce,with jalapeño on top.
Turtle Roll
Unagi,avocado,lettuce,crunch crumbs,ebb,flying fish roe.
Westmont Roll
Tuna,kanikama,avocado,wasabi tobiko,spicy mayo rolled with soy paper.
White Dragon
Shrimp tempura,avocado,cilantro,,super white tuna,salmon roe.
Wild Roll
Spicy tuna,Hamachi topped with crunch crumbs,masago served with spicy mayo,wasabi mayo,sriracha sauce.
Tuna Tartar
Sweet potato rl
Fried sweet potato.
Fire Dragon Roll
Fuyu Roll
Futo Maki
Jumbo Futo Maki
Sushi
Ama Ebi Sushi
Sweet shrimp
Ebi Sushi
Shrimp
Hamachi Sushi
Yellow tail
Hotate Sushi
Scallop
I Kura Sushi
Salmon roe
Ika Sushi
Squid
Inari Sushi
Fried tofu
Kani Sushi
King crab
Kanikama Sushi
Crab stick
King Salmon Sushi
Maidai Sushi
Red snapper
Masago Sushi
Smelt roe
Saba Sushi
Mackerel
Beni Toro Sushi
Fatty salmon
Salmon Sushi(Fresh)
Salmon Sushi(Smoked)
Shiro Maguro Sushi
Super W Tuna Sushi
Suzuki Sushi
Sea Bass
Tai Sushi
Red Snapper
Tako Sushi
Octopus
Tamago Sushi
Egg
Tobiko, Black Sushi
Flying fish roe
Tobiko, Green Sushi
Flying fish roe
Tobiko, Red Sushi
Flying fish roe
Toro Sushi
Fatty tuna
Tuna Sushi
Tuna Sushi(Blue fin)
Unagi Sushi
Eel
Uni Sushi
Sea Urchin
Uzura Sushi
Quail egg
Spicy Scallop Sushi
Spicy Tako Sushi
Uni Shooter
Cut1\2
Sashimi
Ama Ebi Sashimi
Sweet shrimp
Ebi Sashimi
Shrimp(cooked)
Hamachi Sashimi
Yellow tail
Hotate Sashimi
Scallop
I Kura Sashimi
Salmon roe
Ika Sashimi
Squid
Inari Sashimi
Fried sweet tofu
Kani Sashimi
King crab
Kanikama Sashimi
Crab stick
King Salmon Sashimi
Maidai Sashimi
Red snapper
Masago Sashimi
Smelt Roe
Saba Sashimi
Mackerel
Beni Toro Sashimi
Fatty Salmon
Salmon Sashimi(Fresh)
Salmon Sashimi(Smoked)
Super W Tuna Sashimi
Shiro Maguro Sashimi
Suzuki Sashimi
Sea Bass
Tai Sashimi
Red Snapper
Tako Sashimi
Octopus
Tamago Sashimi
Egg
Tobiko, Black Sashimi
Flying Fish Roe
Tobiko, Green Sashimi
Flying Fish Roe
Tobiko, Red Sashimi
Flying Fish Roe
Toro Sashimi
Fatty Tuna
Tuna Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi(Blue fin)
Unagi Sashimi
BBQ Eel
Uni Sashimi
Sea Urchin
Uzura Sashimi
Quail Egg
Spicy Tako Sashimi
Spicy Scallop Sashimi
Makimono Rolls
Alaskan Roll
Boiled salmon,avocado and cucumber.
Avocado rl
Best West Roll
Tuna,crunch,avocado,cilantro toped with salmon jalapeño.
California Roll
Crab stick,avocado,cucumber,and masago.
Caterpilar Roll
Shrimp tempura,cucumber,spicy mayo inside,toped with eel and avocado.
Chicago Fire Roll
Rare spicy tuna wrapped in seaweed.lightly battered and cooked.dipped in spicy sauce.
Chicago Summer Roll
Tuna,tamago,lettuce ,soy paper,topped with salmon,avocado,dipped in a wasabi dressing.
Crunchy Roll
Shrimp tempura,cucumber,spicy mayo,crunch crumbs with masago outside.
Cucumber rl
Dragon Roll
Eel,cucumber,masago topped with avocado.
Ebi Ten Roll
Shrimp tempura,cucumber,avocado.
Godzilla Roll
Shrimp tempura,masago,cream cheese,cucumber ,avocado with crunch crumbs outside.served with unagi sauce and wasabi mayo.
Green-River Roll
Eel,tamago,avocado,sriracha sauce.
Kappa Roll
Cucumber and Avocado.
King Crab Roll
King Crab,cucumber & mayo.
Mixed Veg. Roll
Cucumber,Avocado,pickled vegetable.
Negihamachi Roll
Yellowtail with green onions.
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked Salmon,green onions and Cream cheese.
Rainbow Roll
Five kinds fish roll.
Raw Power Roll
Spicy tuna,cilantro,avocado inside. topped with black tobiko.
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
BBQ Salmon skin,cucumber,Radish Sprout Served with Unagi sauce.
Scorpion Roll
Fried calamari,Smelt roe,Radish sprouts.served with siracha sauce.
Spicy Hamachi Roll
Yellowtail,green onions in spicy sauce.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Fresh Salmon.cucumber in spicy sauce.
Spicy scallop Rl
Chopped Scallops,cucumber in spicy sauce.
Spicy Tako Rl
Chopped Octopus, crunch crumbs in spicy sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna in spicy sauce.
Spider Roll
Deep Fried Soft shell crab,cucumber,avocado ,masago.
Tekka Roll
Tuna roll
Temptunava Roll
Shrimp tempura,cucumber,spicy mayo rolled with Tuna avocado.served with unagi sauce.
Unagi Roll
Eel,cucumber served with unagi sauce.
Volcano Roll
Fresh Salmon,white fish,crab stick rolled with mayo baked.
Toro Roll
Spring Step Roll
Yellowtail,cilantro,siracha sauce with jalapeño on top.served with ponzu sauce.
Ebi Q Roll
Cooked shrimp with cucumber & avocado.
Combinations
Chirashi
Daily special fish on top rice.
D-Sashimi
Daily chef's special.
Sashimi & Sushi Combo
Chef's choice of 9 piece sashimi,4 piece sushi,1 california roll.
Sushi Deluxe
Chef's choice of 10 piece sushi and 1 California roll.
Sushi Matsu
Chef's choice of 8 piece sushi and 1 tuna roll.
Salmon poke bowl
Tuna poke bowl
Sake Don
Unagi Don
Entrees
Broiled Ocean Salmon
Chicken Katsu
Curry Chicken
D-Beef Negimaki
D-Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura
D-Teriyaki Chicken
D-Teriyaki Salmon
D-Teriyaki Steak
D-Vegetable Tempura
Eggplant Stew
Fried Rice( Beef)
Fried Rice( Chicken)
Fried Rice( Combo)
Fried Rice( Pork)
Fried Rice (Shrimp)
Fried Rice (Vegetable)
Honeymoon Chicken
Honey Moon Shrimp
Kung Pao Chicken
Kung Pao 2 Delight
Hot and Spicy Scallops
Lemongrass Chicken
Ma Po Tofu
Mango Shrimp
Pine Nut Fish
Pine Nut Shrimp
Sesame Chicken
Szechwan Grouper
Kungpao Shrimp
Chicken Brocoli
Bento Box
D-Box Steak teriyaki
Steak teriyaki,Shrimp and vegetable tempura,California roll.include white rice.
D-Box Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken teriyaki, Shrimp and vegetables tempura, California roll.include white rice.
D-Box Salmon Teriyaki
Salmon teriyaki, shrimp and vegetables tempura, California roll.include white rice.
D-Box Veggie
Goma Ae,cucumber & avocado roll,Agedashi tofu,vegetables tempura . include white rice.
Noodles
Chicken & Veggie Noodle
Chicken sautéed with noodles & vegetables.
Dan Dan Noodles
A favorite Szechwan street food.Scallions,pork stir-fried with hot sesame and peanut sauce served over a bed of hot noodles .garnished with shredded vegetables.
Nabeyaki Soba
Buckwheat noodles,spinach ,seaweed,scallions and egg in a seasoned hot broth. with shrimp tempura & vegetables.
Nabeyaki Udon
Thick noodles,spinach,seaweed,scallions and egg in a seasoned hot broth.with shrimp tempura .
Niku Soba
Thin buckwheat