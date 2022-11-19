Sweet Chick imageView gallery
American
Southern
Bars & Lounges

Sweet Chick Prospect Heights

2,476 Reviews

$$

341 Flatbush Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1 pc Chicken
French Fries
Honey Garlic Chicken Tenders & Waffles

Chicken Sandwiches

OG Chicken Sandwich

OG Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Topped with pickles and our herbed mayo. Served on a Martin's potato roll.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Spicy sandwich topped with pickles, served on a Martin's potato roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Topped with carrot celery slaw and bleu cheese. Served on a Martin's potato roll.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Topped with jack cheese, crispy shallots, and pickled jalapeños. Served on a Martin's potato roll.

BLT Chicken Sandwich

BLT Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, and our avo-garlic aioli. Served on a Martin's potato roll.

Spicy Honey Butter Biscuit Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Honey Butter Biscuit Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Boneless fried chicken breast topped with our house-made honey butter and hot sauce, served on a buttermilk biscuit

Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich

Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

*Our New Special* Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken on a potato bun topped with iceberg lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro and lime mayo

Bone-In Chicken & Waffles

Classic Bone In Chicken & Waffles

Classic Bone In Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

2 spicy bone-in pieces of fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Honey Garlic Chicken & Waffles

Honey Garlic Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

2 pieces of bone-in fried chicken tossed in our warm honey garlic sauce served with your choice of waffles, house-made butters, and maple syrup

BBQ Chicken & Waffles

BBQ Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

2 pieces of bone-in fried chicken tossed in our BBQ sauce served with your choice of waffles, house-made butters, and maple syrup

Buffalo Chicken & Waffles

Buffalo Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

2 pieces of bone-in fried chicken tossed in our Buffalo sauce served with your choice of waffles, house-made butters, and maple syrup

Salted Caramel Chicken & Waffles

Salted Caramel Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

2 pieces of bone-in fried chicken tossed in our Salted Caramel sauce served with your choice of waffles, house-made butters, and maple syrup

Maple Chipotle Chicken & Waffles

Maple Chipotle Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

2 pieces of bone-in fried chicken tossed in our Maple Chipotle sauce served with your choice of waffles, house-made butters, and maple syrup

Chicken Tenders & Waffles

Classic Chicken Tenders & Waffles

Classic Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$16.00

4 boneless chicken tenders paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Nashville Chicken Tenders & Waffles

Nashville Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$16.00

4 spicy boneless chicken tenders paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Honey Garlic Chicken Tenders & Waffles

Honey Garlic Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$16.00

4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our warm honey garlic sauce, paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

BBQ Chicken Tenders & Waffles

BBQ Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$16.00

4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our BBQ sauce, paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Salted Caramel Chicken Tenders & Waffles

Salted Caramel Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$16.00

4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our Salted Caramel sauce, paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Tenders & Waffles

Buffalo Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$16.00

4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our Buffalo sauce, paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Waffles

Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Waffles

$16.00

4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our warm honey garlic sauce, paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Chicken & Fries

BBQ Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)

$14.00

Nashville Hot Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)

$14.00

Classic Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)

$14.00

Honey Garlic Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)

$14.00

Salted Caramel Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)

$14.00

Maple Chipotle Chicken & Fries (BONE-IN)

$14.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Classic Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Honey Garlic Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Salted Caramel Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Maple Chipotle Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Sweet Chick Classics

Bucket

Bucket

$16.00

3 pieces of bone-in fried chicken with a biscuit and a side of our kohlrabi slaw

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$12.00

4 sautéed shrimp in cheddar cheese grits with our paprika bell pepper sauce

Specials

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.00

Crispy crinkle cut fries loaded with sharp cheddar, pepper jack cheese, crumbled bacon, ranch and scallions. Add fried Chicken or Nashville Hot Fried Chicken for $1

Crispy Fish Sandwich

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy cod fillet served on a Martin's Potato Roll with Tarragon Tarter, Bread n' Butter Pickles, and Lettuce

Nashville Hot Crispy Fish Sandwich

Nashville Hot Crispy Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Spicy crispy cod fillet served on a Martin's Potato Roll with Tarragon Tarter, Bread n' Butter Pickles, and Lettuce

Sides

Waffle

Waffle

$8.00

Served with maple syrup and our signature butters

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Served with Buttermilk Ranch and Ketchup

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

3-cheese béchamel, shells, and a ritz crust

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Topped with a molasses gastrique and toasted almonds

Jalapeno Cheddar Hush Puppies

Jalapeno Cheddar Hush Puppies

$7.00

Served with house-made remoulade

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00

Old Bay, Celery, Red Onions, and Herbs

Power Slaw

Power Slaw

$6.00

Kohlrabi, Broccoli, Radicchio, and Poppyseed Dressing

Cheese Grits

Cheese Grits

$6.00
Buttermilk Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

1 pc Chicken

$5.75

2 pc Chicken

$11.00

3 pc Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Salads

Chopped greens, Mandarin oranges, fried wontons, cilantro, almonds, and a sesame vinaigrette dressing on the side
Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and buttermilk ranch on the side

Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad

Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chopped greens, Mandarin oranges, fried wontons, scallions, and a sesame vinaigrette dressing on the side

Vegetarian

Vegetarian BLT Chicken Sandwich (No Bacon)

Vegetarian BLT Chicken Sandwich (No Bacon)

$11.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, and our avo-garlic aioli. Served on a Martin's potato roll.

Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Topped with carrot celery slaw and bleu cheese. Served on a Martin's potato roll.

Vegetarian Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Vegetarian Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Spicy sandwich topped with pickles, served on a Martin's potato roll.

Vegetarian OG Chicken Sandwich

Vegetarian OG Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Topped with pickles and our herbed mayo. Served on a Martin's potato roll.

Vegetarian BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Vegetarian BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Topped with jack cheese, crispy shallots, and pickled jalapenos. Served on a Martin's potato roll.

Vegetarian Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Vegetarian Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

$10.00

Vegetarian fried chicken topped with our house-made honey butter and hot sauce, served on a buttermilk biscuit

Vegetarian Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken Sandwich

Vegetarian Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

*Our New Special* Sweet Chili Glazed veggie Chicken on a potato bun topped with iceberg lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro and lime mayo

Vegetarian Classic Chicken & Waffles

Vegetarian Classic Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

4 vegetarian fried chicken tenders paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Vegetarian Nashville Chicken & Waffles

Vegetarian Nashville Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

4 spicy vegetarian fried chicken tenders paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.

Vegetarian Honey Garlic Chicken & Waffles

Vegetarian Honey Garlic Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

4 Fried Chicken tenders tossed in Warm Honey Garlic Sauce served with your choice of waffle, house-made butters, and maple syrup.

Vegetarian BBQ Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Vegetarian Maple Chipotle Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Vegetarian Salted Caramel Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

Vegetarian Classic Chicken & Fries

$14.00

Vegetarian Nashville Chicken & Fries

$14.00

Vegetarian BBQ Chicken & Fries

$14.00

Vegetarian Buffalo Chicken & Fries

$14.00

Vegetarian Salted Caramel Chicken & Fries

$14.00

Vegetarian Honey Garlic Chicken & Fries

$14.00

Vegetarian Maple Chipotle Chicken & Fries

$14.00
Vegetarian Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad

Vegetarian Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chopped greens, Mandarin oranges, fried wontons, scallions, and a sesame vinaigrette dressing on the side

Vegetarian Crispy Chicken Salad

Vegetarian Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and buttermilk ranch on the side

Cocktails

**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER COCKTAILS** Please show ID to the cashier at the counter.
Sweet Chick

Sweet Chick

$12.00

Vodka, Triple Sec, and Watermelon Juice **MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER COCKTAILS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Purple Drink

Purple Drink

$12.00

Gin, Grape Juice, and Lime Juice **MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER COCKTAILS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Tequila Lemonade

Tequila Lemonade

$12.00

**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER COCKTAILS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Bourbon Sweet Tea

Bourbon Sweet Tea

$12.00

**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER COCKTAILS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Coquito W/ Rum

Coquito W/ Rum

$13.00

Sweetened Condensed Milk, Coconut Milk, "**Egg Yolk, Spices, Vanilla extract. Dark Rum

Virgin Coquito

Virgin Coquito

$7.00

Sweetened Condensed Milk, Coconut Milk, "**Egg Yolk, Spices, Vanilla extract.

Beers

**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Please show ID to the cashier at the counter.
Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$7.00

**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Brooklyn Lager

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00Out of stock

**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Lil Heaven IPA

Lil Heaven IPA

$7.00

**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Bad Seed Cider

Bad Seed Cider

$7.00

**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Modelo

Modelo

$7.00Out of stock

**MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO ORDER BEERS** Must show ID to the cashier at the counter or at the table.

Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner

$7.00

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Grape Soda

Grape Soda

$3.00
Seltzer

Seltzer

$3.00
Unsweet Iced Tea

Unsweet Iced Tea

$6.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Acqua Panna

$4.00

16.9 Fluid Ounce Italian Spring Water

Perrier

$3.00

16.9 Fluid Ounce Sparkling Mineral Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

341 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Chick image

Similar restaurants in your area

Branded Saloon - 603 Vanderbilt Avenue
orange star3.5 • 490
603 vanderbilt avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Harlem Shake - 119 5th Ave@Sterling Pl, Brooklyn
orange starNo Reviews
119 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.2 • 5,428
604 Union Street Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue-Lower Manhattan Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
229 Flatbush Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Pure Bistro
orange star4.3 • 263
88 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Whisk and Whiskey - 259 4th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
259 4th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Alta Calidad
orange star4.5 • 3,276
552 Vanderbilt Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Ample Hills Creamery - Vanderbilt
orange star4.6 • 2,228
623 Vanderbilt Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Leland Eating and Drinking House
orange star5.0 • 851
755 Dean Street Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - Brooklyn
orange star4.7 • 838
245 Flatbush Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Faun - Prospect Heights
orange star4.3 • 546
606 Vanderbilt Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Bearded Lady - 686A Washington Ave
orange star4.6 • 520
686A Washington Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Williamsburg - South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Fort Greene
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Brooklyn Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Crown Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Flatbush
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
South Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Boerum Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Midwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston