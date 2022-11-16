Kotti Doner imageView gallery
Kotti Doner Midtown Manhattan

No reviews yet

157 East 53rd Street

Find us Inside the food venue, The Hugh

New York, NY 10022

Main

Refreshing homemade yogurt-based, garlic lemon sauce with hint of dill.
Döner Kebab

$15.25

***Served in toasty Turkish pide bread***: This signature dish is larger than a burger and it is offered with your choice of succulent chicken or vegan option, served with local, garden fresh, crisp greens and finished with our exquisite white and red sauce, crumbled feta cheese and a hint of lemon squeeze.

Dürüm Wrap

$15.25

****Served in a tortilla wrap****: This great-to-share wrap is offered with your choice of succulent chicken or vegan option, served with local, garden-fresh, crisp greens and finished with our exquisite white and red sauce, crumbled feta cheese, and a hint of lemon squeeze.

Döner Salad (Keto)

$16.00

***Served over local mixed greens***: This keto-friendly bowl is offered with your choice of succulent chicken or vegan option, served with local, garden-fresh, crisp greens and finished with our exquisite white and red sauce, crumbled feta cheese, and a hint of lemon squeeze

Rice Pilaf (GF)

$16.00

***Served over Turkish rice with a hint of tangy sumac***: This gluten-free bowl is offered with your choice of succulent chicken or vegan options served with local, garden-fresh, crisp greens and finished with our exquisite white and red sauce, crumbled feta cheese, and a hint of lemon squeeze.

Half Rice + Half Salad

$16.00

***Served over Half-Salad + Half-Rice, with a hint of tangy sumac***: This gluten-free bowl is offered with your choice of succulent chicken or vegan options served with local, garden-fresh, crisp greens and finished with our exquisite white and red sauce, crumbled feta cheese, and a hint of lemon squeeze.

Side White Sauce

$1.50

Refreshing homemade yogurt-based, garlic lemon sauce with hint of dill.

Side Red Sauce

$1.50

Mildly spicy harissa-based chili sauce.

Side Portions

Side Turkish Rice (Gluten-Free)

$3.75

Turkish Rice with a Hint of Sumac

Slider Kebab

$5.25

***Perfect for the quick hunger: All the flavors you love from our wrap is now available in the shape of a taco for a quick in-between. (Chicken, only)"

Nice Small Mediterranean Salad ( GF and Keto-Friendly)

$3.25

Garden fresh mix of tomato and cucumber with a hint of dill, served over locally-sourced greens, finished with crumbled feta cheese, a squeeze of lemon, and a hint of our signature white sauce.

Side Bread Sticks

$1.00

2 bread sticks

Desserts

Baklava

$5.25

Layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and bathed in mildly sweet honey finished w/ crumbled pistachio. (Contains nuts)

Bueno-Chocolate by Kinder

$2.50

Chocolate bar made by Italian confectionery maker Ferrero. Kinder Bueno is a hazelnut cream filled wafer with chocolate covering.

Ferrero Rocher (Hazelnut Chocolate)

$1.00

A tempting combination of smooth chocolatey cream surrounding a whole hazelnut within a delicate, crisp wafer all enveloped in milk chocolate and finely chopped hazelnuts

Water/Seltzer

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.75

Sparkling water from natural springs at the foothills of the Italian Alps. Italy import.

Evian

$2.75

Still water. France import from sources near Évian-les-Bains, on the south shore of Lake Geneva.

Soda

Coke

$2.75
Diet Coke

$2.75
Blood Orange San Pellegrino

$2.75

Made from oranges and blood oranges from Italy that get their unique color and taste from the conditions of the land in which they are grown.

Club Mate

$5.50

Carbonated and caffeinated, this Yerba Mate Tea-based soda is a German import with Argentinian roots. Lightly sweet and malty, with citrus and smoky finishes, this unique soda is extremely popular in Berlin

Spindrift Tea and Lemon

$3.75

No need to break out the pitcher to enjoy this iced tea. We’ve done all the prep work (and added effervescence) to create our unsweetened Half Tea & Half Lemon sparkling water. Real-squeezed lemon juice and real brewed Argentinian black tea come together for a crisp, refreshing beverage

Spindrift Raspberry

$3.75

Raspberry Lime is a delight. It’s one of the sweetest flavors in the Spindrift line-up and one of the most beautiful poured out of its can. (Think bright pink and seriously delicious.) The real fruit we use comes from the Pacific Northwest directly to you.

Organic Ginger Ale by Galvanina

$4.00

Organic and created using the aroma of Madagascar ginger, Galvanina Ginger Ale is recognizable thanks to its delicate fragrance and the spicy and pungent yet sweet flavor of this root from the Far East.

Organic Pomegranate by Galvanina

$4.00

Galvanina Pomegranate has a refreshing, sweet yet tart flavor thanks to the use of the best organic fruits that grow in the Mediterranean Basin, caressed by the sun and sea breezes. Pomegranate is also enriched with the sweet notes of black carrot juice that further defines its character

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to a Taste of Berlin in the Big Apple.

157 East 53rd Street, Find us Inside the food venue, The Hugh, New York, NY 10022

