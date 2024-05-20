The Fish House
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
THE FISH HOUSE: TAKEOUT is home to The Island's Best Poke Bowl, The Larb Bowl, Hot & Cold Lobster Rolls, Fish Tacos, NE Clam Chowder, Fried Fish & Clams, Burgers, Fries, Salads, and more... THE FISH HOUSE: MARKET offers the freshest daily selection of local and imported seafood, meat, produce, house-made dips, spreads, soups and sauces, and all those extras you need. THE FISH HOUSE: WHOLESALE serves some of the finest restaurants and markets on the Vineyard and beyond. We provide the highest quality seafood sourced from local fishermen and trusted regional partners.
17 Airport Rd, Edgartown, MA 02539
