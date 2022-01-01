The Harbour At The Garage 906 Carrollton Ave Suite 410

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

The Harbour At The Garage

review star

No reviews yet

906 Carrollton Ave Suite 410

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Order Again

Apps

Scotch Eggs

$8.95

Battered Shrimp 6

$11.95

Breaded Mozzarella 4

$6.95

Onion Rings

$3.95+

Breaded Mushrooms 8

$8.95

Haggis Hushpupies 5

$8.95

Crab Cakes App

$11.95

Wings 8

$10.95

Stew/Chili/Soup

Beef Stew Cup

$6.95

Beef Stew Bowl

$8.95

Veg Chili Cup

$5.95

Veg Chili Bowl

$7.95

Soup Cup

$4.95

Soup Bowl

$6.95

Dinners

Cod Bat Steak Tart

$15.95

Shrimp Bred Steak CkTail

$16.95

Salmon Bat Steak Tart

$16.95

Catfish Bred Crinkle Tart

$16.95

Crabcake Bred Crinkle Aioli

$16.95

Chicken Tend Bred Crinkle 2 Sce

$10.95

Haggis Bat Crinkle Pub

$14.95

Sausage Bat Steak Pub

$14.95

Single Fish

$10.00

Single Tender

$2.50

Scotch Egg Breakfast

$12.95

Sides

Steak Fries Side

$5.95

Crinkle Fries Side

$5.95

Tartar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Curry

$0.50

Aioli

$0.50

Pub

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Bread 4 slices

$1.50

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Irn Bru

$3.25

Kombucha

$4.00

Mad Tasty

$5.00

Milk

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Sprecher

$3.50

Apple Cider

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Kids

Kids Tenders & Crinkle

$7.95

Kids Hot Dog & Crinkle

$7.95

Kids Cod & Crinkle

$7.95

Kids Shrimp & Crinkle

$7.95

Draught Beer

20oz Pint

$7.00

Can Beer

3F Zombie Dust

$5.00

Ace Pineapple

$5.50

Anderson Gose

$4.00

Ash & Elm

$5.50

Belhaven Nitro

$6.50

Bell's Two Hearted

$6.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Carlsberg

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.50

Founders All Day

$6.50

Golden Road Mango

$5.50

Goose 312

$5.00

Guinness

$6.50

Kronenbourg 1664

$6.50

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Old Speckled Hen Nitro

$6.50

Prairie Rainbow Sherbet

$5.50

Rev Hazy Hero

$5.00

Rev Lemonade

$6.00

Rev Speach

$6.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$5.00

Rhinegeist Lemmy Nade

$4.00

Sam Smiths Nut Brown

$6.50

Stella

$6.50

Stiegl Radler

$6.50

Strongbow

$6.00

Sun King Cream Ale

$6.00

Sun King Osiris

$6.00

Sun King Wee Mac

$6.00

Untitled Art NA IPA

$5.50

Untitled Art Orange Yuzu

$5.50

White Claw

$5.00

Youngs Choc Stout

$6.50

Liquor

Dram Shop $7.00

$7.00

Scotch

Amador Bourbon

$12.00

Caol Ila

$12.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

High Coast

$10.00

Glenfiddich 14yr

$12.00

Glenglassaugh

$12.00

Cocktails

Svedka Sparkling Tea

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Earl Grey & Gin

$5.00

Jalp Margarita

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Square One

$9.00

Wine

Avia Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Curator Chardonnay

$8.00

Frico Italian Sparkling

$8.00

House Red

$12.00

Hunt & Harvest Rose

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fish & Chips...& More!

Location

906 Carrollton Ave Suite 410, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Directions

Map
