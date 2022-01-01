The Big Chill

Complete Thanksgiving Meal (feeds up to 6 people)

Our Thanksgiving offering includes the following; House Smoked Turkey -Serving Size - 10lb -Serves up to 6 people Sausage Cornbread Stuffing - House-made Cornbread dressed with our smoked green onion sausage. - Serving Size - 3lbs - Serves up to 6 people Sage Turkey Gravy - A perfect complement to our Smoked Turkey. Homemade Gravy made from Turkey drippings and fresh sage. - Serving Size - 1 quart - Serves up to 6 people Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes - Creamy whipped potatoes seasoned with roasted garlic. - Serving Size - 3lbs - Serves up to 6 people Green Bean Casserole - Fresh Green Beans mixed into a creamy casserole and topped with crispy fried onion - Serving Size - 3lbs - Serves up to 6 people Housemade Cranberry Sauce - Fresh cranberries cooked with citrus zest for a perfect sweet and tangy accompaniment. - Serving Size - 1 quart - Serves up to 6 people Martin Dinner Rolls - Serving Size - 12 rolls Buttermilk Sky Pie