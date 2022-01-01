The Hub imageView gallery
Barbeque

The Big Chill

24 Hub Lane

Inlet Beach, FL 32461

Order Again

Popular Items

Our Thanksgiving offering includes the following; House Smoked Turkey -Serving Size - 10lb -Serves up to 6 people Sausage Cornbread Stuffing - House-made Cornbread dressed with our smoked green onion sausage. - Serving Size - 3lbs - Serves up to 6 people Sage Turkey Gravy - A perfect complement to our Smoked Turkey. Homemade Gravy made from Turkey drippings and fresh sage. - Serving Size - 1 quart - Serves up to 6 people Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes - Creamy whipped potatoes seasoned with roasted garlic. - Serving Size - 3lbs - Serves up to 6 people Green Bean Casserole - Fresh Green Beans mixed into a creamy casserole and topped with crispy fried onion - Serving Size - 3lbs - Serves up to 6 people Housemade Cranberry Sauce - Fresh cranberries cooked with citrus zest for a perfect sweet and tangy accompaniment. - Serving Size - 1 quart - Serves up to 6 people Martin Dinner Rolls - Serving Size - 12 rolls Buttermilk Sky Pie
$300.00

Our Thanksgiving offering includes the following; House Smoked Turkey -Serving Size - 10lb Sausage Cornbread Stuffing - Serving Size - 3lbs House-made Cornbread dressed with our smoked green onion sausage. Sage Turkey Gravy - Serving Size - 1 quart. A perfect complement to our Smoked Turkey. Homemade Gravy made from Turkey drippings and fresh sage. Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes - Serving Size - 3lbs Creamy whipped potatoes seasoned with roasted garlic. Green Bean Casserole - Serving Size - 3lbs Fresh Green Beans mixed into a creamy casserole and topped with crispy fried onion Housemade Cranberry Sauce - Serving Size - 1 quart Fresh cranberries cooked with citrus zest for a perfect sweet and tangy accompaniment. Martin Dinner Rolls- Serving Size - 6 rolls Thanksgiving Pies - Apple Pie - Pumkin Pie - Pecan Pie

Thanksgiving Al La Carte Menu

$140.00

Our signature Smoked Turkey, brined with orange and herbs before being slow smoked. Serving Size - 10lbs Serves up to 6 people

$35.00

Housemade Cornbread dressed with our smoked green onion sausage. Serving Size - 3lbs Serves up to 6 people

$15.00

A perfect complement to our Smoked Turkey. Homemade Gravy made from Turkey drippings and fresh sage. Serving Size - 1 quart Serves up to 6 people

$35.00

Creamy whipped potatoes seasoned with roasted garlic. Serving Size - 3lbs Serves up to 6 people

$35.00

Fresh Green Beans mixed into a creamy casserole and topped with crispy fried onion Serving Size - 3lbs Serves up to 6 people

$8.00

6 Martin Buns What Makes the Perfect Roll? Soft and Tastes Great NO High Fructose Corn Syrup NO Artificial Dyes NO Azodicarbonamide (ADA) NO Trans Fats Non-GMO* Contains B Vitamins and Calcium

$15.00

Fresh cranberries cooked with citrus zest for a perfect sweet and tangy accompaniment. Serving Size - 1 quart Serves up to 6 people

$30.00

A signature side item at The Big Chill, our homemade creamy mac and cheese

$25.00+

Your choice of a House Tossed Salad or Caesar Salad Serves up to 6 guests

$50.00+

Choose from - Pumpkin Pie - Apple Pie - Pecan Pie

Shareables

$15.27

House Smoked with Special Blend of Spices. Choice of Naked, Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Duo's Jerk Sauce

$7.42

Hand Breaded Garlic Pickles served with Homemade Ranch

$17.30

Lightly Hand Breaded & served with Lemon Chive Aioli

$6.49

Gigantic, thick Hand Cut Onions that are dipped in Duo's Signature Beer Batter

$10.18

French fries topped with our housemade BBQ Chili with melted Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Fresh Jalapeños.

Chill Favorites

$12.03

Crispy Fried Chicken Served on a Martin Bun & topped with Creamy Slaw, House Pickled Onions, Fresh Jalapeños, DUO'S Sauce & Garlic Dill Pickles

$10.18

What goes better with The Big Chill festival atmosphere than a Festival Footlong Hot Dog. Customize your own Footlong Hotdog by adding any of our toppings *Picture shown with BBQ Chili, Cheese and onions

$10.18

Martin Slider Buns with Crispy Chicken Coated in a Hot Honey Chili Sauce topped with Creamy Coleslaw

$10.18

Crispy Breaded All White Meat Chicken Tenders.

Duos Sandwiches

$12.03

House Smoked Turkey Breast topped w/ Thick Cut Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Avocado with Honey Mustard Sauce all served on Buttered Toasted Texas Toast

$13.42

Hand Breaded Shrimp piled high on a New Orleans Leidenheimer Roll. Dressed with Shaved Lettuce & Homemade Tartar Sauce. Available Grilled or Blackened

$17.58

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Homemade Tartar Sauce. Available Fried, Grilled or Blackened *picture shows prepared blackened

$12.03

Grilled Chicken Breast Served On A Toasted Martin Roll With Lettuce and Tomato Dressed With Mayonnaise *picture shows with pickles and onions added on

Burgers

All Burgers served on a Buttered Martin's Potato Roll with & Pickle Spear *Picture shows a 1/2 lb Burger
$9.26

All Burgers served on a Buttered Martin's Potato Roll with & Pickle Spear *Picture shows a 1/2 lb Burger

$11.21

All Burgers served on a Buttered Martin's Potato Roll with & Pickle Spear *Picture shows a 1/2 lb Burger

$14.25

All Burgers served on a Buttered Martin's Potato Roll with & Pickle Spear

Duos Salads

$9.25

Mixed Greens, Romaine, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Croutons & Creamy Herb Dressing Add grilled chicken or grouper to complete this meal

$9.25

Classic Caesar Salad w/ Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Rosemary Croutons & Caesar Dressing. Delicious with blackened shrimp or fried grouper!

$13.88

Romaine & Spring Lettuces, House Smoked Turkey Breast, Tomatoes,Cucumber, Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette

Duos Kids Menu

$8.79

Melted American cheese between two pieces lightly toasted bread. Comes with choice of fries or an apple and a fountain soda.

$8.79

Crispy Breaded All White Meat Chicken Tenders. Comes with choice of fries or an apple and a fountain soda.

$8.79

1/4 lb burger on a martin roll. Comes with choice of fries or an apple and a fountain soda. *Pictured with cheese and bacon added

$8.79

Grilled chicken breast served on a martin bun with a choice of side

$8.79

Can't go wrong with this childhood favorite!

$8.79

Our Macaroni and Cheese is made w/elbow pasta and a blend of creamy queso cheese and cheddar jack

Kids Hot Dog

$8.79

Desserts

$4.16

A childhood favorite that is also Gluten Free

$4.16

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.63

Huge Homemade Brownie With A Cake Like Exterior & A Rich Gooey Center

$5.52

Made Fresh with Creamy Pudding, Bananas and Nilla Wafer Cookies

Duos Sides

$4.63
$4.63

Side House Salad

$4.63

Side Caesar Salad

$4.63
$4.63

Southern Potato Salad

$4.63
$2.33
$4.63

Duos Beverages

$3.70

Choice of self serve coke products

$3.70
$4.29
$4.29
$4.29
$3.70
$3.70+

Your choice of Cranberry or Apple Juices

Nachos

$18.51

Homemade Crispy Tortilla Chips Piled High with our House Smoked Pulled Pork and topped with Creamy Queso, Salsa, Local Q Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pickled Jalapenos

$23.14

Homemade Crispy Tortilla Chips Piled High with our House Smoked Brisket and topped with Creamy Queso, Salsa, Local Q Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pickled Jalapenos

$18.51

Homemade Crispy Tortilla Chips Piled High with our Smoked Chopped Turkey and loaded with Creamy Queso, Salsa, Local Q Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pickled Jalapenos

Platters

$20.82

Choice of 2 House Smoked Meats. Accompanied with two homemade Southern Side items

$27.76

Choice of 3 House Smoked Meats. Accompanied by a homemade Southern Side items

$17.12

Choice of 1/2lb or 1 full lb or our House Smoked Pulled Pork. Accompanied with two homemade Southern Side items

$20.59

Tender beef brisket smoked for 14 hours with a signature rub that provides a crispy bark. Accompanied with two homemade Southern Side items

$16.43

Our house smoked Turkey is brined for 24 hours in a signature citrus brine. Thick slices of turkey accompanied with two housemade southern side items.

$15.50

House Smoked Green Onion Sausage. Accompanied with two homemade Southern Side items

$24.51

A full pound or our House Smoked Pulled Pork. Accompanied with two homemade Southern Side items

$30.53

Tender beef brisket smoked for 14 hours with a signature rub that provides a crispy bark. Accompanied with two homemade Southern Side items

$24.51

Our house smoked Turkey is brined for 24 hours in a signature citrus brine. Thick slices of turkey accompanied with two housemade southern side items.

$22.22

House Smoked Green Onion Sausage. Accompanied with two homemade Southern Side items

Sandwiches

$14.35

Generous portion of our House Smoked Pulled Pork on a delicious Martin Bun. Accompanied with a homemade Southern Side item

$14.57

Hand carved Smoked Turkey piled on a Martin bun. Served with a house made southern side item.

$14.35

House Smoked Green Sausage link wrapped in a Martin Hot Dog bun and served with a house made southern side item

$16.20

Generous portion of our tender beef brisket that is smoked for 14 hours with a signature rub. Cut thick and served on a martin bun with your choice of signature southern side item

Salads

$10.18

Mixed Greens, Romaine, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Croutons & Creamy Herb Dressing Add smoked turkey, pulled pork, beef brisket or our green onion sausage to complete your meal.

Kids Menu

$8.79

Can't go wrong with a simple classic and yet delicious hot dog served on a martin hot dog bun.

$8.79

Our Macaroni and Cheese is made w/elbow pasta and a blend of creamy queso cheese and cheddar jack

Local Smoke Sides

$5.09

Smokey Bush's Baked Beans sweetened with a touch of molasses

$2.33
$5.09

Southern Slaw made in house with fresh ingredients

$5.09

Creamy blend of mayonnaise, dijon mustard, herbs and vegetables

$5.09

Crispy cucumbers & red onions lightly coated with a sweet but savory dill vinegar dressing

$5.09

Our Macaroni and Cheese is made w/elbow pasta and a blend of creamy queso cheese and cheddar jack

Local Smoke Special Offerings

$8.34

Our baked potato is served with our creamy queso cheese, crispy bacon bits, sour cream and topped with green onion. Don't forget to add a heaping portion of Pork, Sausage, Brisket or Turkey to make this an entire meal!

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$13.88

Local Smoke Bulk Orders

'Pork by the LB

$6.01+

"Brisket by the LB

$6.48+

Turkey by the LB

$6.48+

"Sausage by the LB

$6.01+

Family Side Mac & Cheese

$15.73

Family Side Baked Beans (32oz)

$15.73

Family Side Cucumber Salad (32oz)

$15.73

Family Side Cole Slaw (32oz)

$15.73

Family Side Potato Salad (32oz)

$15.73

Thick Sliced White Bread (1 loaf)

$3.70

Martin Potato Bun (8ea)

$4.63

Local Q Sauce (8oz)

$3.70

Carolina BBQ Sauce (8oz)

$3.70
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
At The Big Chill, food is at the center of families, friends & festival! With multiple places to choose from, there’s something to please everyone in your group.

24 Hub Lane, Inlet Beach, FL 32461

