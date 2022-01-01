- Home
The Big Chill
24 Hub Lane
Inlet Beach, FL 32461
Popular Items
Complete Thanksgiving Meal (feeds up to 6 people)
Thanksgiving Dinner (feeds up to 6 people)
Our Thanksgiving offering includes the following; House Smoked Turkey -Serving Size - 10lb Sausage Cornbread Stuffing - Serving Size - 3lbs House-made Cornbread dressed with our smoked green onion sausage. Sage Turkey Gravy - Serving Size - 1 quart. A perfect complement to our Smoked Turkey. Homemade Gravy made from Turkey drippings and fresh sage. Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes - Serving Size - 3lbs Creamy whipped potatoes seasoned with roasted garlic. Green Bean Casserole - Serving Size - 3lbs Fresh Green Beans mixed into a creamy casserole and topped with crispy fried onion Housemade Cranberry Sauce - Serving Size - 1 quart Fresh cranberries cooked with citrus zest for a perfect sweet and tangy accompaniment. Martin Dinner Rolls- Serving Size - 6 rolls Thanksgiving Pies - Apple Pie - Pumkin Pie - Pecan Pie
Thanksgiving Al La Carte Menu
Smoked Turkey
Our signature Smoked Turkey, brined with orange and herbs before being slow smoked. Serving Size - 10lbs Serves up to 6 people
Sausage Cornbread Stuffing
Housemade Cornbread dressed with our smoked green onion sausage. Serving Size - 3lbs Serves up to 6 people
Sage Turkey Gravy
A perfect complement to our Smoked Turkey. Homemade Gravy made from Turkey drippings and fresh sage. Serving Size - 1 quart Serves up to 6 people
Roasted Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes
Creamy whipped potatoes seasoned with roasted garlic. Serving Size - 3lbs Serves up to 6 people
Creamy Green Bean Casserole Topped w/Crispy Fried Onions
Fresh Green Beans mixed into a creamy casserole and topped with crispy fried onion Serving Size - 3lbs Serves up to 6 people
Martin Dinner Rolls
6 Martin Buns What Makes the Perfect Roll? Soft and Tastes Great NO High Fructose Corn Syrup NO Artificial Dyes NO Azodicarbonamide (ADA) NO Trans Fats Non-GMO* Contains B Vitamins and Calcium
Cranberry Sauce
Fresh cranberries cooked with citrus zest for a perfect sweet and tangy accompaniment. Serving Size - 1 quart Serves up to 6 people
Mac and Cheese
A signature side item at The Big Chill, our homemade creamy mac and cheese
Thanksgiving Salad Options
Your choice of a House Tossed Salad or Caesar Salad Serves up to 6 guests
Thanksgiving Pie Options
Choose from - Pumpkin Pie - Apple Pie - Pecan Pie
Shareables
Smoked Wings
House Smoked with Special Blend of Spices. Choice of Naked, Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Duo's Jerk Sauce
Fried Pickle Chips
Hand Breaded Garlic Pickles served with Homemade Ranch
Gulf Grouper Bites
Lightly Hand Breaded & served with Lemon Chive Aioli
Jumbo Onion Rings
Gigantic, thick Hand Cut Onions that are dipped in Duo's Signature Beer Batter
Chili Cheese Fries
French fries topped with our housemade BBQ Chili with melted Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Fresh Jalapeños.
Chill Favorites
The Brad
Crispy Fried Chicken Served on a Martin Bun & topped with Creamy Slaw, House Pickled Onions, Fresh Jalapeños, DUO'S Sauce & Garlic Dill Pickles
Festival Footlong Dog
What goes better with The Big Chill festival atmosphere than a Festival Footlong Hot Dog. Customize your own Footlong Hotdog by adding any of our toppings *Picture shown with BBQ Chili, Cheese and onions
Hot Honey Chicken Sliders
Martin Slider Buns with Crispy Chicken Coated in a Hot Honey Chili Sauce topped with Creamy Coleslaw
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Crispy Breaded All White Meat Chicken Tenders.
Duos Sandwiches
Smoked Turkey Club
House Smoked Turkey Breast topped w/ Thick Cut Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Avocado with Honey Mustard Sauce all served on Buttered Toasted Texas Toast
Shrimp Po Boy
Hand Breaded Shrimp piled high on a New Orleans Leidenheimer Roll. Dressed with Shaved Lettuce & Homemade Tartar Sauce. Available Grilled or Blackened
Gulf Grouper
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Homemade Tartar Sauce. Available Fried, Grilled or Blackened *picture shows prepared blackened
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast Served On A Toasted Martin Roll With Lettuce and Tomato Dressed With Mayonnaise *picture shows with pickles and onions added on
Burgers
Single Stack
All Burgers served on a Buttered Martin's Potato Roll with & Pickle Spear *Picture shows a 1/2 lb Burger
Double Stack
All Burgers served on a Buttered Martin's Potato Roll with & Pickle Spear *Picture shows a 1/2 lb Burger
Triple Stack
All Burgers served on a Buttered Martin's Potato Roll with & Pickle Spear
Duos Salads
Southern House
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Croutons & Creamy Herb Dressing Add grilled chicken or grouper to complete this meal
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar Salad w/ Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Rosemary Croutons & Caesar Dressing. Delicious with blackened shrimp or fried grouper!
Chopped Salad
Romaine & Spring Lettuces, House Smoked Turkey Breast, Tomatoes,Cucumber, Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette
Duos Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
Melted American cheese between two pieces lightly toasted bread. Comes with choice of fries or an apple and a fountain soda.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Crispy Breaded All White Meat Chicken Tenders. Comes with choice of fries or an apple and a fountain soda.
Kids Hamburger
1/4 lb burger on a martin roll. Comes with choice of fries or an apple and a fountain soda. *Pictured with cheese and bacon added
Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast served on a martin bun with a choice of side
Kids PB&J
Can't go wrong with this childhood favorite!
Kids Mac & Cheese
Our Macaroni and Cheese is made w/elbow pasta and a blend of creamy queso cheese and cheddar jack
Kids Hot Dog
Desserts
Duos Sides
Duos Beverages
Nachos
'Pork Nacho
Homemade Crispy Tortilla Chips Piled High with our House Smoked Pulled Pork and topped with Creamy Queso, Salsa, Local Q Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pickled Jalapenos
'Brisket Nacho
Homemade Crispy Tortilla Chips Piled High with our House Smoked Brisket and topped with Creamy Queso, Salsa, Local Q Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pickled Jalapenos
'Smoked Turkey Nacho
Homemade Crispy Tortilla Chips Piled High with our Smoked Chopped Turkey and loaded with Creamy Queso, Salsa, Local Q Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pickled Jalapenos
Platters
2 Meat Combo Platter
Choice of 2 House Smoked Meats. Accompanied with two homemade Southern Side items
3 Meat Combo Platter
Choice of 3 House Smoked Meats. Accompanied by a homemade Southern Side items
1/2lb Pork Platter
Choice of 1/2lb or 1 full lb or our House Smoked Pulled Pork. Accompanied with two homemade Southern Side items
1/2lb Brisket Platter
Tender beef brisket smoked for 14 hours with a signature rub that provides a crispy bark. Accompanied with two homemade Southern Side items
1/2lb Turkey Platter
Our house smoked Turkey is brined for 24 hours in a signature citrus brine. Thick slices of turkey accompanied with two housemade southern side items.
1/2lb Sausage Platter
House Smoked Green Onion Sausage. Accompanied with two homemade Southern Side items
1lb Pork Platter
A full pound or our House Smoked Pulled Pork. Accompanied with two homemade Southern Side items
1lb Brisket Platter
Tender beef brisket smoked for 14 hours with a signature rub that provides a crispy bark. Accompanied with two homemade Southern Side items
1lb Turkey Platter
Our house smoked Turkey is brined for 24 hours in a signature citrus brine. Thick slices of turkey accompanied with two housemade southern side items.
1lb Sausage Platter
House Smoked Green Onion Sausage. Accompanied with two homemade Southern Side items
Sandwiches
'Pork Sandwich
Generous portion of our House Smoked Pulled Pork on a delicious Martin Bun. Accompanied with a homemade Southern Side item
'Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Hand carved Smoked Turkey piled on a Martin bun. Served with a house made southern side item.
'Smoked Sausage Sandwich
House Smoked Green Sausage link wrapped in a Martin Hot Dog bun and served with a house made southern side item
'Brisket Sandwich
Generous portion of our tender beef brisket that is smoked for 14 hours with a signature rub. Cut thick and served on a martin bun with your choice of signature southern side item
Salads
Kids Menu
Local Smoke Sides
'Local Smoke - Baked Beans
Smokey Bush's Baked Beans sweetened with a touch of molasses
'Ms Vickis Chips
"Local Smoke - Creamy Slaw
Southern Slaw made in house with fresh ingredients
'Local Smoke - Potato Salad
Creamy blend of mayonnaise, dijon mustard, herbs and vegetables
'Local Smoke - Cucumber Salad
Crispy cucumbers & red onions lightly coated with a sweet but savory dill vinegar dressing
'Local Smoke - Mac & Cheese
Our Macaroni and Cheese is made w/elbow pasta and a blend of creamy queso cheese and cheddar jack
Local Smoke Special Offerings
Local Smoke Bulk Orders
'Pork by the LB
"Brisket by the LB
Turkey by the LB
"Sausage by the LB
Family Side Mac & Cheese
Family Side Baked Beans (32oz)
Family Side Cucumber Salad (32oz)
Family Side Cole Slaw (32oz)
Family Side Potato Salad (32oz)
Thick Sliced White Bread (1 loaf)
Martin Potato Bun (8ea)
Local Q Sauce (8oz)
Carolina BBQ Sauce (8oz)
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
At The Big Chill, food is at the center of families, friends & festival! With multiple places to choose from, there’s something to please everyone in your group.
24 Hub Lane, Inlet Beach, FL 32461