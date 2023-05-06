Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tuxedo Cat's Coffee

No reviews yet

5985 Heath Road

San Antonio, TX 78250

Coffee

Coffee - Drip

House Blend Regular

$4.50

POUROVER

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$6.00

Red Eye

$6.00

Black Eye

$7.75

ESPRESSO

Americano

$6.75

Cappuccino

$6.75

Mocha

$7.00

Flat White

$7.00

Macchiato

$5.00

El Gato

$6.75

Doppio

$5.00

Latte

$7.00

Cuban Latte

$7.00

Cortado

$6.50

Specialty Drinks

Mr. Mistoffeless

$8.00

William Shakespurr

$8.95

Cathmandu

$8.75

Great Catsby

$8.00
Black Tux

Black Tux

$8.00

Botanicals

Hot Herbal Tea

English Breakfast

$3.95

Herbal

$3.95

Tomcat Tincture

TomCat

$7.75

Cat Eye

Cat Eye

$7.25

The Cathmandu

Cathmandu

$8.75

The Hypurrbole

Hypurr

$8.75

Sir Isaac Mewton

Mewton

$8.75

Mina's Matcha Tonic

Matcha Tonic

$5.00

Random Catz

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Iced Tea

$5.50

Matcha Tonic

$7.50

ADD - INS

Add-Ins

Agave

$1.00

Alternative Milk

$2.00

CBD

$3.00+

Collagen

$3.00

Extra Matcha

$5.00

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Extra Tea Bag

$2.00

Flavor | Syrup

$1.00

Gotu Kola Immunity +

$3.00

Raw Honey

$1.00

Extra Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Steamed Milk

$2.00

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Choc chips/sprinkles

$0.75

Sugar packet sweetener

$0.50

Seasonal Cats

Seasonal

Iced Purr'adise

$8.75

Muddy Paws

$7.75

Summer Daze

$8.75

Aqua Fresca

$7.00

Water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$4.00

RETAIL

Reusable Mermaid Straw

Never use another plastic, bamboo, or paper straw again! We sell Mermaid stainless steel, dishwasher safe, reusable straws. They come in an assortment of colors, and are purrfect for on the go! Pick one out today and be the talk of the table!

Straw

$10.00

Silicon Straw Tip

$1.00

Travel Pouch

$2.00

Merchandise

Sticker

$3.10

Tote

$12.00

Vegan Hemp Gummies

Gummies

$7.00

Smoothies

Strawberry, Mango & Banana

12 oz Smoothie

$7.00

16 oz Smoothie

$8.00

20 oz Smoothie

$8.75

Strawberry & Mango

12 oz smoothie

$7.00

16 oz smoothie

$8.00

20 oz smoothie

$8.75

Strawberry & Banana

12 oz smoothie

$7.00

16 oz smoothie

$8.00

20 oz smoothie

$8.75

Banana & Mango

12 oz smoothie

$7.00

16 oz smoothie

$8.00

20 oz smoothie

$8.75

Strawberry Only

12 oz

$7.00

16 oz

$8.00

20 oz

$8.75

Mango Only

12 oz

$7.00

16 oz

$8.00

20 oz

$8.75

Summer Menu

Desert Bloom Babe

Prickly Pear Lemonade

$12.00

Prickly Pear Iced Tea

$12.00

The Beachy Banana

12 oz

$6.50

16 oz

$7.25

20 oz

$8.00

Midsummer Knights

12 oz

$6.25

16 oz

$7.00

20 oz

$7.75

Carnival Kitty

12 oz

$6.50

16 oz

$7.00

20 oz

$7.50

The Balmy Palm

Balmy Palm

$6.50

Sulty, Surfin Tux

16 oz

$8.00

20 oz

$8.75
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Welcome to a new coffee experience! #coffeetrailer #mobilebaristsa #specialtycoffee #drinkstogo #supportlocal

Website

Location

5985 Heath Road, San Antonio, TX 78250

Directions

Tuxedo Cat's Coffee image

