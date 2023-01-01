Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frio to Go - Katy

6780 Bandera Road, Ste. A

San Antonio, TX 78238

Classics

Classic Size

Little 12oz

$5.00

Big 24oz

$10.00

Real Big 32oz

$12.00

Big Ass 44oz

$17.00

Half Tank 64oz

$25.00

Full Tank 128oz

$45.00

Gel Shots / Shooters

Individual Shots

Balls Deep Gel Shot

$2.00

Frog Juice Gel Shot

$2.00

Individual Shooters

Balls Deep Gel Shooter

$5.00

Frog Juice Gel Shooter

$5.00

Bucket of Shots

Gel Shot Bucket

$18.00

Bucket of Shooters

Gel Shooter Bucket

$72.00

Gel Shot Tray

Gel Shot Tray

$90.00

Gel Shooter Tray

Gel Shooter Tray

$500.00

Learner's Permit

Learner's Permit Sizes

Little 12oz

$4.00

Big 24oz

$8.00

Water & Soft Drinks

Big 24oz Water/Ice

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

On The Rocks

Sizes

Little 12oz

$5.00

Big 24oz

$10.00

Real Big 32oz

$12.00

Big Ass 44oz

$17.00

Half Tank 64oz

$25.00

Full Tank 128oz

$45.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Frio To Go, established in 2014. We pride ourselves on our top tier customer service and naturally flavored craft cocktails and premium daiquiris that will make any day better!

6780 Bandera Road, Ste. A, San Antonio, TX 78238

