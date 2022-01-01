Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton 415 W. Rich St

Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton imageView gallery

Popular Items

16" Build Your Own Pizza
14" Build Your Own Pizza
10" Build Your Own Pizza

Bottles & Cans

7UP 12oz can

$1.50

Abita Root Beer 12oz can

$2.00

Coca Cola Classic 12oz can

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Coke 12oz can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper 12oz can

$1.50Out of stock

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke 12oz bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Mott's Apple Juice 10oz bottle

$2.50

Q Tonic

$2.50

Sunkist 12oz can

$1.50

Tropicana Orange Juice 10oz bottle

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Ope! Cold Brew

$6.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Summer Bruschetta

$13.00Out of stock

diced heirlooms, English cucumbers, parsley & red onions tossed in olive oil on toasted ciabatta with whipped red onion cream cheese

Meatball Mountain

$14.00

Spicy house meatballs in red sauce with shaved parmesan & fresh basil

Small Garlic Cheese Bread

Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$12.00

minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce

Large Garlic Cheese Bread

Large Garlic Cheese Bread

$15.00

Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.

Garlic Knots

$5.50

Eight dough knots tossed in garlic butter, Italian Seasoning & grated parmesan with a side of red sauce

Hot Knots

$6.50

Eight dough knots tossed in garlic butter, Italian Seasoning & grated parmesan with a side of red sauce

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Cheddar cheese curds breaded & baked with a side of spicy ranch.

Vegan Buffalo Chik'n Wingz

$7.00+

Salads

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan & focaccia croutons tossed in house Caesar dressing. Make it vegan at no extra charge.

Pizza House Salad

$9.00+

Romaine, pepperoni, green peppers, banana peppers & feta tossed in house vinaigrette with house focaccia.

Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

Romaine, kalamata olives, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts & feta with creamy Italian dressing and house focaccia.

Side Salad

$8.00

Romaine, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, & green peppers with ranch dressing.

Wedgie

$10.00

Iceberg, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes & red onions.

Tots

Oven baked to perfection.

Tater Tots

$7.00

Just plain tater tots.

Disco Tater Tots

$8.50

Mozzarella & gravy.

Lemon Feta Tots

$8.50

Lemon pepper gravy, feta & Italian seasoning.

Buffalo Tots

$9.00

Frank's Red Hot Buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing & blue cheese crumbles.

Best Tater Tots

Best Tater Tots

$10.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, vegetarian gravy, red onion, bacon & feta.

Wings

Oven baked to perfection.

Vegan Buffalo Chik'n Wingz

$7.00+

Twice Baked Chicken Wings

$16.00

A pound of jumbo wings with your choice of sauce & a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$16.00

House meatballs with red sauce, provolone, banana peppers & red onion on a sourdough roll with kettle chips or a side salad.

Cheese Melt

$10.00

American cheese, cheddar & mozzarella melted on ciabatta with kettle chips or a side salad.

Italian Beef

$10.00Out of stock

Beef roasted in secret herbs & thinly sliced with Chicago-style giardiniera and roasted bell peppers on a French roll dipped in au jus.

Calzones

Traditional Calzone

$12.00

Mozzarella, ricotta & roma tomatoes with a side of red sauce.

Artisanal Hot Pocket Calzone

$14.00

Mozzarella, chicken, broccoli & cheddar with garlic butter, Italian seasoning & grated parmesan after bake; served with a side of red sauce.

Sicilian

$15.00

Mozzarella, red onion, black olives, anchovies & ham with a side of red sauce.

Scacciata

$15.00

Mozzarella, red onion, potatoes, broccoli & sausage with a side of red sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Mozzarella, chicken, cheddar and blue cheese crumbles in a pizza turnover topped with garlic butter, grated parmesan and Italian Seasonings with a side of Buffalo sauce and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Garden

$15.00

Mozzarella, roasted red pepper, mushrooms, tomatoes & red onion with a side of pesto (no nuts, contains cheese).

Garden of Vegan

$15.00

Violife Vegan Mozzarella, house tofu ricotta, corn, red onion, green peppers & tomatoes with a side of red sauce.

Build Your Own Vegan Calzone

$11.00

Automatically comes with Violife Vegan Mozzarella, tofu ricotta & a side of red sauce.

BYO Calzone

$11.00

Automatically comes with mozzarella and a side of red sauce.

Build Your Own Pizza

Pick a size, a sauce & your favorite toppings. Every pizza comes with mozzarella unless you specify otherwise. We recommend 5 or fewer toppings for maximum enjoyability.

10" Build Your Own Pizza

$11.00

Pick a sauce & your favorite toppings. Every pizza comes with mozzarella unless you specify otherwise. We recommend 5 or fewer toppings for maximum enjoyability.

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

Pick a sauce & your favorite toppings. Every pizza comes with mozzarella unless you specify otherwise. We recommend 5 or fewer toppings for maximum enjoyability.

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$17.00

Pick a sauce & your favorite toppings. Every pizza comes with mozzarella unless you specify otherwise. We recommend 5 or fewer toppings for maximum enjoyability.

Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza $

$16.00

Pick a sauce & your favorite toppings. Every pizza comes with mozzarella unless you specify otherwise. We recommend 5 or fewer toppings for maximum enjoyability.

Spicy Chicken Corn Chowder

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives & green peppers.

10" Spicy Chicken Corn Chowder

$16.00

Best sauce, spicy kale, mozzarella, chicken, corn, roasted red pepper & red onion.

14" Spicy Chicken Corn Chowder

$25.00

Best sauce, spicy kale, mozzarella, chicken, corn, roasted red pepper & red onion.

16" Spicy Chicken Corn Chowder

$30.00

Best sauce, spicy kale, mozzarella, chicken, corn, roasted red pepper & red onion.

Gluten Free Spicy Chicken Corn Chowder

$22.00

Best sauce, kale, Cajun seasoning, mozzarella, chicken, corn, roasted red pepper & red onion.

Oak Street

Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, minced garlic, pesto (no nuts, contains cheese) & fresh spinach after bake.

10" Oak St

$16.00

Garlic oil, salt & pepper, fresh roasemary, potatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, red onions & roasted mushrooms.

14" Oak St

$25.00

Garlic oil, salt & pepper, fresh roasemary, potatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, red onions & roasted mushrooms.

16" Oak St

$30.00

Garlic oil, salt & pepper, fresh roasemary, potatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, red onions & roasted mushrooms.

Gluten Free Oak St

$22.00

Garlic oil, salt & pepper, fresh roasemary, potatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, red onions & roasted mushrooms.

Loaded Potato Pizza

Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, minced garlic, pesto (no nuts, contains cheese) & fresh spinach after bake.

10" Loaded Potato Pizza

$17.25

Garlic butter, salt & pepper, potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, broccoli, sour cream & fried shallots.

14" Loaded Potato Pizza

$27.50

Garlic butter, salt & pepper, potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, broccoli, sour cream & fried shallots.

16" Loaded Potato Pizza

$32.25

Garlic butter, salt & pepper, potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, broccoli, sour cream & fried shallots.

Gluten Free Loaded Potato Pizza

$24.00

Garlic butter, salt & pepper, potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, broccoli, sour cream & fried shallots.

Ickle Me, Pickle Me

Olive oil, Italian Seasoning, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & ricotta.

10" Ickle Me, Pickle Me

$14.75

Garlic butter, mozzarella, dill pickles, pickled jalapenos, Italian Seasoning with house vegan Caesar dressing. - Make it vegan at no extra charge.

14" Ickle Me, Pickle

$22.50

Garlic butter, mozzarella, dill pickles, pickled jalapenos, Italian Seasoning with house vegan Caesar dressing. - Make it vegan at no extra charge.

16" Ickle Me, Pickle Me

$26.75

Garlic butter, mozzarella, dill pickles, pickled jalapenos, Italian Seasoning with house vegan Caesar dressing. - Make it vegan at no extra charge.

Gluten Free Ickle Me, Pickle Me

$20.50

Garlic butter, mozzarella, dill pickles, pickled jalapenos, Italian Seasoning with house vegan Caesar dressing.

Hot Truffle Pie

Best sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Italian Seasoning & truffle Sriracha

10" Hot Truffle Pie

$12.75

Best sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Italian Seasoning & truffle Sriracha

14" Hot Truffle Pie

$18.25

Best sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Italian Seasoning & truffle Sriracha

16" Hot Truffle Pie

$21.00

Best sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Italian Seasoning & truffle Sriracha

GF Hot Truffle Pie

$18.50

Best sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Italian Seasoning & truffle Sriracha

Big Island

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon & pineapple.

10" Big Island

$14.75

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon & pineapple.

14" Big Island

$22.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon & pineapple.

16" Big Island

$26.75

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon & pineapple.

Gluten Free Big Island

$20.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon & pineapple.

Big O

Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, minced garlic, pesto (no nuts, contains cheese) & fresh spinach after bake.

10" Big O

$17.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, minced garlic, pesto (no nuts, contains cheese) & fresh spinach after bake.

14" Big O

$30.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, minced garlic, pesto (no nuts, contains cheese) & fresh spinach after bake.

16" Big O

$36.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, minced garlic, pesto (no nuts, contains cheese) & fresh spinach after bake.

Gluten Free Big O

$25.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, minced garlic, pesto (no nuts, contains cheese) & fresh spinach after bake.

Big Sur

Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, chicken, feta, red onion, minced garlic, tomatoes & artichokes.

10" Big Sur

$17.50

Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, chicken, feta, red onion, minced garlic, tomatoes & artichokes.

14" Big Sur

$30.00

Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, chicken, feta, red onion, minced garlic, tomatoes & artichokes.

16" Big Sur

$36.50

Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, chicken, feta, red onion, minced garlic, tomatoes & artichokes.

Gluten Free Big Sur

$25.00

Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, chicken, feta, red onion, minced garlic, tomatoes & artichokes.

Classico

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives & green peppers.

10" Classico

$16.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives & green peppers.

14" Classico

$25.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives & green peppers.

16" Classico

$30.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives & green peppers.

Gluten Free Classico

$22.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives & green peppers.

Dante's Inferno

Dante's crust (Cajun Seasoning w/ olive oil), Dante's sauce, mozzarella, jalapeno, banana pepper, sausage, green pepper, crushed red pepper & Frank's RedHot after bake.

10" Dante's Inferno

$16.00

Dante's crust (Cajun Seasoning w/ olive oil), Dante's sauce, mozzarella, jalapeno, banana pepper, sausage, green pepper, crushed red pepper & Frank's RedHot after bake.

14" Dante's Inferno

$25.00

Dante's crust (Cajun Seasoning w/ olive oil), Dante's sauce, mozzarella, jalapeno, banana pepper, sausage, green pepper, crushed red pepper & Frank's RedHot after bake.

16" Dante's Inferno

$30.00

Dante's crust (Cajun Seasoning w/ olive oil), Dante's sauce, mozzarella, jalapeno, banana pepper, sausage, green pepper, crushed red pepper & Frank's RedHot after bake.

Gluten Free Dante's Inferno

$22.00

Dante's crust (Cajun Seasoning w/ olive oil), Dante's sauce, mozzarella, jalapeno, banana pepper, sausage, green pepper, crushed red pepper & Frank's RedHot after bake.

Elliot Smith

Olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme, light mozzarella, green pears, bacon with shaved Parmesan & honey after bake.

10" Elliott Smith

$16.00

Olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme, light mozzarella, green pears, bacon with shaved Parmesan & honey after bake.

14" Elliott Smith

$25.00

Olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme, light mozzarella, green pears, bacon with shaved Parmesan & honey after bake.

16" Elliott Smith

$30.00

Olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme, light mozzarella, green pears, bacon with shaved Parmesan & honey after bake.

Gluten Free Elliott Smith

$22.00

Olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme, light mozzarella, green pears, bacon with shaved Parmesan & honey after bake.

Fresh Prince

Olive oil, Italian Seasoning, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & ricotta.

10" Fresh Prince

$14.75

Olive oil, Italian Seasoning, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & ricotta.

14" Fresh Prince

$22.50

Olive oil, Italian Seasoning, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & ricotta.

16" Fresh Prince

$26.75

Olive oil, Italian Seasoning, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & ricotta.

Gf Fresh Prince

$20.50

Spicy Meatball Pizza

Red sauce, crushed red pepper, mozzarella, meatballs, ricotta & fresh basil after bake. House meatballs are gluten free.

10" Meatball

$16.25

Red sauce, crushed red pepper, mozzarella, meatballs, ricotta & fresh basil after bake. House meatballs are gluten free.

14" Meatball

$23.75

Red sauce, crushed red pepper, mozzarella, meatballs, ricotta & fresh basil after bake. House meatballs are gluten free.

16" Meatball

$29.00

Red sauce, crushed red pepper, mozzarella, meatballs, ricotta & fresh basil after bake. House meatballs are gluten free.

Gluten Free Meatball

$22.00

Red sauce, crushed red pepper, mozzarella, meatballs, ricotta & fresh basil after bake. House meatballs are gluten free.

Green Man

Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, minced garlic, pesto (no nuts, contains cheese) & fresh spinach after bake.

10" Green Man

$14.75

Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, kale, spinach, artichoke hearts, & broccoli.

14" Green Man

$22.50

Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, kale, spinach, artichoke hearts, & broccoli.

16" Green Man

$26.75

Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, kale, spinach, artichoke hearts, & broccoli.

Gluten Green Man

$20.50

Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, kale, spinach, artichoke hearts, & broccoli.

Mad Greek

Red sauce, fresh spinach, mozzarella, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, minced garlic & Italian Seasoning.

10" Mad Greek

$16.00

Red sauce, fresh spinach, mozzarella, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, minced garlic & Italian Seasoning.

14" Mad Greek

$25.00

Red sauce, fresh spinach, mozzarella, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, minced garlic & Italian Seasoning.

16" Mad Greek

$30.00

Red sauce, fresh spinach, mozzarella, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, minced garlic & Italian Seasoning.

Gluten Free Mad Greek

$22.00

Red sauce, fresh spinach, mozzarella, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, minced garlic & Italian Seasoning.

Meggie's Veggie

Red Sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & green peppers.

10" Meggie's Veggie

$16.00

Red Sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & green peppers.

14" Meggie's Veggie

$25.00

Red Sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & green peppers.

16" Meggie's Veggie

$30.00

Red Sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & green peppers.

Gluten Free Meggie's Veggie

$22.00

Red Sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & green peppers.

Rhode Island Red

Heavy Rhode Island sauce with shaved Parmesan after bake. Always well done.

10" Rhode Island Red

$12.75

Heavy Rhode Island sauce with shaved Parmesan after bake. No mozzarella. Always well done.

14" Rhode Island Red

$18.25

Heavy Rhode Island sauce with shaved Parmesan after bake. Always well done.

16" Rhode Island Red

$21.00

Heavy Rhode Island sauce with shaved Parmesan after bake. Always well done.

Gluten Free Rhode Red

$18.50

Heavy Rhode Island sauce with shaved Parmesan after bake. Always well done.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Zesty BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion & bacon with more BBQ sauce after bake.

10" BBQ Chx

$16.25

Zesty BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion & bacon with more BBQ sauce after bake.

14" BBQ Chx

$23.75

Zesty BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion & bacon with more BBQ sauce after bake.

16" BBQ Chx

$29.00

Zesty BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion & bacon with more BBQ sauce after bake.

Gluten Free BBQ Chx

$22.00

Zesty BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion & bacon with more BBQ sauce after bake.

TV Pizza

Red sauce, mozzarella, TVP Sausage, jalapeno, pineapple, red onion & zesty BBQ sauce after bake.

10" TV Pizza

$16.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, TVP Sausage, jalapeno, pineapple, red onion & zesty BBQ sauce after bake.

14" TV Pizza

$25.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, TVP Sausage, jalapeno, pineapple, red onion & zesty BBQ sauce after bake.

16" TV Pizza

$30.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, TVP Sausage, jalapeno, pineapple, red onion & zesty BBQ sauce after bake.

Gluten Free TV Pizza

$22.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, TVP Sausage, jalapeno, pineapple, red onion & zesty BBQ sauce after bake.

Vegan 'Neat'ball Pizza

Red sauce, crushed red pepper, vegan mozzarella, Italian Seasoning, Gardein 'neat'balls, tofu ricotta & fresh basil.

10" Vegan 'Neat'ball

$16.25

Red sauce, crushed red pepper, vegan mozzarella, Italian Seasoning, Gardein 'neat'balls, tofu ricotta & fresh basil.

14" Vegan 'Neat'ball Pizza

$23.75

Red sauce, crushed red pepper, vegan mozzarella, Italian Seasoning, Gardein 'neat'balls, tofu ricotta & fresh basil.

16" Vegan 'Neat'ball

$29.00

Red sauce, crushed red pepper, vegan mozzarella, Italian Seasoning, Gardein 'neat'balls, tofu ricotta & fresh basil.

Green Goddess

Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, spinach & artichoke hearts.

10" Green Goddess

$12.75

Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, spinach & artichoke hearts.

14" Green Goddess

$18.25

Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, spinach & artichoke hearts.

16" Green Goddess

$21.00

Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, spinach & artichoke hearts.

Gluten Free Green Goddess

$18.50

Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, spinach & artichoke hearts.

Vegan Frisco

Red sauce, Violife Vegan Mozzarella, imposteroni, banana peppers & black olives.

10" Vegan Frisco

$14.75

Red sauce, Violife Vegan Mozzarella, imposteroni, banana peppers & black olives.

14" Vegan Frisco

$22.50

Red sauce, Violife Vegan Mozzarella, imposteroni, banana peppers & black olives.

16" Vegan Frisco

$26.75

Red sauce, Violife Vegan Mozzarella, imposteroni, banana peppers & black olives.

Build Your Own Chicago

7" Build Your Own Chicago Style Stuffed Pizza

$13.00

Mountains of mozzarella melted between two layers of pizza dough & topped with chunky red sauce, Romano & oregano. No substitutions for cheese or sauce, though you may add other cheeses as toppings. Sorry, no vegan, gluten free or 1/2 and 1/2 toppings at this time. There is a 2 topping maximum for this size. Please keep in mind that these pies are made to order and baked in our stone ovens. A large can take more than 40 minutes to prepare and bake. We promise this pizza is worth the wait!

10" Build Your Own Chicago Style Stuffed Pizza

$18.00

Mountains of mozzarella melted between two layers of pizza dough & topped with chunky red sauce, Romano & oregano. No substitutions for cheese or sauce, though you may add other cheeses as toppings. There is a 4 topping maximum on this size. Sorry, no vegan, gluten free or 1/2 and 1/2 toppings at this time. Please keep in mind that these pies are made to order and baked in our stone ovens. A large can take more than 40 minutes to prepare and bake. We promise this pizza is worth the wait!

14" Build Your Own Chicago Style Stuffed Pizza

$30.00

Mountains of mozzarella melted between two layers of pizza dough & topped with chunky red sauce, Romano & oregano. No substitutions for cheese or sauce, though you may add other cheeses as toppings. Sorry, no vegan, gluten free or 1/2 and 1/2 toppings at this time. There is a 4 topping maximum on this size. Please keep in mind that these pies are made to order and baked in our stone ovens. A large can take more than 40 minutes to prepare and bake. We promise this pizza is worth the wait!

Desserts

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Cinnamon & Sugar Knots

$6.50

Eight dough knots tossed in cinnamon & sugar & topped with sugar glaze - vegan.

Apple Crumble Pizza

$14.00

10” dessert pizza with apple sauce, light cheese, apples, cinnamon, graham crackers, walnuts & miso caramel – made with local apples from Lynd Fruit Farm – vegan option

Matcha Cake Ball

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Cardamom Cake Ball

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Turtle

$3.00Out of stock

Pick 3

$8.00Out of stock

Bottles & Cans To Go

Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$3.00

Estrella Daura Gluten-Free Lager

$2.25

Kitty Paw Key Lime Guava Hard Seltzer

$2.25

Kitty Paw Raspberry Hard Seltzer

$2.25

Kronenbourg Blanc

$4.50

Old Style

$2.00

Original Sin Hard Cider

$2.50

Petrus Aged Pale

$6.50

Saison Dupont

$7.00

Sam Smith Nut Brown

$3.50
Wolf's Ridge (614) Lager

Wolf's Ridge (614) Lager

$2.50

Light, Midwestern Lager. ABV 4.2% IBU 12

Wine To Go

El Burro Garnacha btl

$10.00

full-bodied w/ berry flavors & a spicy finish

Farnese Fantini Montepulciano btl

$11.00

well-balanced & velvety smoothw/ notes of dark fruits & subtle vanilla

McManis Pinot Noir btl

$13.00

silky on the palate w/ red fruit and vanilla undertones and a clean, long finish

Bruni Poggio D'Elsa Red Blend btl

$13.00

Spellbound Cabernet btl

$12.00

Giesen Sauvignon Blanc BTL (vegan)

$11.00

notes of gooseberry & lemon w/ a hint of fresh grass

Scarpetta Prosecco btl

$15.00

Zonin Prosecco 187 ml

$5.00

lively, fresh & fruity flavors w/ a bone-dry finish

Filadonna Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Diwald Grüner Veltliner BTL

$16.50Out of stock

Knotty Vines Chardonnay BTL

$10.00

Crios Rosé of Malbec

$12.00

light & crisp w/ flavors of red fruit & a bit of spice

Campuget Rosé BTL

$8.00Out of stock

Growlers To Go

Ace Space Blood Orange Cider 64oz

$21.00Out of stock

Shiner Holiday Cheer Dark Wheat 64oz- made w/ pecans!!!

$15.00Out of stock

MadTree Hazy High Hazy IPA 64oz

$21.00Out of stock

Fat Head's Holly Jolly Christmas Ale 64oz

$15.00Out of stock

Brew Kettle White Rajah IPA 64oz

$18.00Out of stock

Narrangansett 64oz

$12.00Out of stock

Seventh Son Oubliette Imperial Stout 64oz

$18.00Out of stock

Masthead Sleigh All Day IPA w/ Spruce Tips 64oz

$15.00Out of stock

Mother Stewart Witbier 64oz

$18.00Out of stock

Shiner Holiday Cheer Dark Wheat 16oz- made w/ pecans!!!

$5.00Out of stock

Ace Space Blood Orange Cider 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Fat Head's Holly Jolly Christmas Ale 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Brew Kettle White Rajah IPA 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Narrangansett 16oz

$4.00

Masthead Sleigh All Day IPA w/ Spruce Tips 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Mother Stewart Witbier 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

MadTree Hazy High Hazy IPA 16oz

$9.00Out of stock

Seventh Son Oubliette Imperial Stout 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Side Sauces

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Frank's Red Hot

$1.00

Side Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side House Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Pesto

$2.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Red Sauce

$1.00

Side Vegan caesar

$2.00

Side Champagne Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side House Creamy Italian Dressing

$1.00

Side Sriracha Truffle Sauce

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

415 W. Rich St, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton image

