Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton 415 W. Rich St
415 W. Rich St
Columbus, OH 43215
Bottles & Cans
7UP 12oz can
Abita Root Beer 12oz can
Coca Cola Classic 12oz can
Diet Coke 12oz can
Dr. Pepper 12oz can
Jarritos Tamarind
Mexican Coke 12oz bottle
Mott's Apple Juice 10oz bottle
Q Tonic
Sunkist 12oz can
Tropicana Orange Juice 10oz bottle
Water
Ope! Cold Brew
Appetizers
Summer Bruschetta
diced heirlooms, English cucumbers, parsley & red onions tossed in olive oil on toasted ciabatta with whipped red onion cream cheese
Meatball Mountain
Spicy house meatballs in red sauce with shaved parmesan & fresh basil
Small Garlic Cheese Bread
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
Large Garlic Cheese Bread
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
Garlic Knots
Eight dough knots tossed in garlic butter, Italian Seasoning & grated parmesan with a side of red sauce
Hot Knots
Eight dough knots tossed in garlic butter, Italian Seasoning & grated parmesan with a side of red sauce
Cheese Curds
Cheddar cheese curds breaded & baked with a side of spicy ranch.
Vegan Buffalo Chik'n Wingz
Salads
Classic Caesar
Romaine, shaved parmesan & focaccia croutons tossed in house Caesar dressing. Make it vegan at no extra charge.
Pizza House Salad
Romaine, pepperoni, green peppers, banana peppers & feta tossed in house vinaigrette with house focaccia.
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine, kalamata olives, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts & feta with creamy Italian dressing and house focaccia.
Side Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, & green peppers with ranch dressing.
Wedgie
Iceberg, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes & red onions.
Tots
Tater Tots
Just plain tater tots.
Disco Tater Tots
Mozzarella & gravy.
Lemon Feta Tots
Lemon pepper gravy, feta & Italian seasoning.
Buffalo Tots
Frank's Red Hot Buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing & blue cheese crumbles.
Best Tater Tots
Mozzarella, vegetarian gravy, red onion, bacon & feta.
Wings
Sandwiches
Meatball Sub
House meatballs with red sauce, provolone, banana peppers & red onion on a sourdough roll with kettle chips or a side salad.
Cheese Melt
American cheese, cheddar & mozzarella melted on ciabatta with kettle chips or a side salad.
Italian Beef
Beef roasted in secret herbs & thinly sliced with Chicago-style giardiniera and roasted bell peppers on a French roll dipped in au jus.
Calzones
Traditional Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta & roma tomatoes with a side of red sauce.
Artisanal Hot Pocket Calzone
Mozzarella, chicken, broccoli & cheddar with garlic butter, Italian seasoning & grated parmesan after bake; served with a side of red sauce.
Sicilian
Mozzarella, red onion, black olives, anchovies & ham with a side of red sauce.
Scacciata
Mozzarella, red onion, potatoes, broccoli & sausage with a side of red sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Mozzarella, chicken, cheddar and blue cheese crumbles in a pizza turnover topped with garlic butter, grated parmesan and Italian Seasonings with a side of Buffalo sauce and ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Garden
Mozzarella, roasted red pepper, mushrooms, tomatoes & red onion with a side of pesto (no nuts, contains cheese).
Garden of Vegan
Violife Vegan Mozzarella, house tofu ricotta, corn, red onion, green peppers & tomatoes with a side of red sauce.
Build Your Own Vegan Calzone
Automatically comes with Violife Vegan Mozzarella, tofu ricotta & a side of red sauce.
BYO Calzone
Automatically comes with mozzarella and a side of red sauce.
Build Your Own Pizza
10" Build Your Own Pizza
Pick a sauce & your favorite toppings. Every pizza comes with mozzarella unless you specify otherwise. We recommend 5 or fewer toppings for maximum enjoyability.
14" Build Your Own Pizza
Pick a sauce & your favorite toppings. Every pizza comes with mozzarella unless you specify otherwise. We recommend 5 or fewer toppings for maximum enjoyability.
16" Build Your Own Pizza
Pick a sauce & your favorite toppings. Every pizza comes with mozzarella unless you specify otherwise. We recommend 5 or fewer toppings for maximum enjoyability.
Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza $
Pick a sauce & your favorite toppings. Every pizza comes with mozzarella unless you specify otherwise. We recommend 5 or fewer toppings for maximum enjoyability.
Spicy Chicken Corn Chowder
10" Spicy Chicken Corn Chowder
Best sauce, spicy kale, mozzarella, chicken, corn, roasted red pepper & red onion.
14" Spicy Chicken Corn Chowder
Best sauce, spicy kale, mozzarella, chicken, corn, roasted red pepper & red onion.
16" Spicy Chicken Corn Chowder
Best sauce, spicy kale, mozzarella, chicken, corn, roasted red pepper & red onion.
Gluten Free Spicy Chicken Corn Chowder
Best sauce, kale, Cajun seasoning, mozzarella, chicken, corn, roasted red pepper & red onion.
Oak Street
10" Oak St
Garlic oil, salt & pepper, fresh roasemary, potatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, red onions & roasted mushrooms.
14" Oak St
Garlic oil, salt & pepper, fresh roasemary, potatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, red onions & roasted mushrooms.
16" Oak St
Garlic oil, salt & pepper, fresh roasemary, potatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, red onions & roasted mushrooms.
Gluten Free Oak St
Garlic oil, salt & pepper, fresh roasemary, potatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, red onions & roasted mushrooms.
Loaded Potato Pizza
10" Loaded Potato Pizza
Garlic butter, salt & pepper, potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, broccoli, sour cream & fried shallots.
14" Loaded Potato Pizza
Garlic butter, salt & pepper, potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, broccoli, sour cream & fried shallots.
16" Loaded Potato Pizza
Garlic butter, salt & pepper, potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, broccoli, sour cream & fried shallots.
Gluten Free Loaded Potato Pizza
Garlic butter, salt & pepper, potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, broccoli, sour cream & fried shallots.
Ickle Me, Pickle Me
10" Ickle Me, Pickle Me
Garlic butter, mozzarella, dill pickles, pickled jalapenos, Italian Seasoning with house vegan Caesar dressing. - Make it vegan at no extra charge.
14" Ickle Me, Pickle
Garlic butter, mozzarella, dill pickles, pickled jalapenos, Italian Seasoning with house vegan Caesar dressing. - Make it vegan at no extra charge.
16" Ickle Me, Pickle Me
Garlic butter, mozzarella, dill pickles, pickled jalapenos, Italian Seasoning with house vegan Caesar dressing. - Make it vegan at no extra charge.
Gluten Free Ickle Me, Pickle Me
Garlic butter, mozzarella, dill pickles, pickled jalapenos, Italian Seasoning with house vegan Caesar dressing.
Hot Truffle Pie
10" Hot Truffle Pie
Best sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Italian Seasoning & truffle Sriracha
14" Hot Truffle Pie
Best sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Italian Seasoning & truffle Sriracha
16" Hot Truffle Pie
Best sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Italian Seasoning & truffle Sriracha
GF Hot Truffle Pie
Best sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Italian Seasoning & truffle Sriracha
Big Island
Big O
10" Big O
Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, minced garlic, pesto (no nuts, contains cheese) & fresh spinach after bake.
14" Big O
Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, minced garlic, pesto (no nuts, contains cheese) & fresh spinach after bake.
16" Big O
Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, minced garlic, pesto (no nuts, contains cheese) & fresh spinach after bake.
Gluten Free Big O
Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, minced garlic, pesto (no nuts, contains cheese) & fresh spinach after bake.
Big Sur
10" Big Sur
Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, chicken, feta, red onion, minced garlic, tomatoes & artichokes.
14" Big Sur
Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, chicken, feta, red onion, minced garlic, tomatoes & artichokes.
16" Big Sur
Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, chicken, feta, red onion, minced garlic, tomatoes & artichokes.
Gluten Free Big Sur
Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, chicken, feta, red onion, minced garlic, tomatoes & artichokes.
Classico
10" Classico
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives & green peppers.
14" Classico
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives & green peppers.
16" Classico
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives & green peppers.
Gluten Free Classico
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives & green peppers.
Dante's Inferno
10" Dante's Inferno
Dante's crust (Cajun Seasoning w/ olive oil), Dante's sauce, mozzarella, jalapeno, banana pepper, sausage, green pepper, crushed red pepper & Frank's RedHot after bake.
14" Dante's Inferno
Dante's crust (Cajun Seasoning w/ olive oil), Dante's sauce, mozzarella, jalapeno, banana pepper, sausage, green pepper, crushed red pepper & Frank's RedHot after bake.
16" Dante's Inferno
Dante's crust (Cajun Seasoning w/ olive oil), Dante's sauce, mozzarella, jalapeno, banana pepper, sausage, green pepper, crushed red pepper & Frank's RedHot after bake.
Gluten Free Dante's Inferno
Dante's crust (Cajun Seasoning w/ olive oil), Dante's sauce, mozzarella, jalapeno, banana pepper, sausage, green pepper, crushed red pepper & Frank's RedHot after bake.
Elliot Smith
10" Elliott Smith
Olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme, light mozzarella, green pears, bacon with shaved Parmesan & honey after bake.
14" Elliott Smith
Olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme, light mozzarella, green pears, bacon with shaved Parmesan & honey after bake.
16" Elliott Smith
Olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme, light mozzarella, green pears, bacon with shaved Parmesan & honey after bake.
Gluten Free Elliott Smith
Olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme, light mozzarella, green pears, bacon with shaved Parmesan & honey after bake.
Fresh Prince
10" Fresh Prince
Olive oil, Italian Seasoning, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & ricotta.
14" Fresh Prince
Olive oil, Italian Seasoning, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & ricotta.
16" Fresh Prince
Olive oil, Italian Seasoning, minced garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & ricotta.
Gf Fresh Prince
Spicy Meatball Pizza
10" Meatball
Red sauce, crushed red pepper, mozzarella, meatballs, ricotta & fresh basil after bake. House meatballs are gluten free.
14" Meatball
Red sauce, crushed red pepper, mozzarella, meatballs, ricotta & fresh basil after bake. House meatballs are gluten free.
16" Meatball
Red sauce, crushed red pepper, mozzarella, meatballs, ricotta & fresh basil after bake. House meatballs are gluten free.
Gluten Free Meatball
Red sauce, crushed red pepper, mozzarella, meatballs, ricotta & fresh basil after bake. House meatballs are gluten free.
Green Man
10" Green Man
Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, kale, spinach, artichoke hearts, & broccoli.
14" Green Man
Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, kale, spinach, artichoke hearts, & broccoli.
16" Green Man
Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, kale, spinach, artichoke hearts, & broccoli.
Gluten Green Man
Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, kale, spinach, artichoke hearts, & broccoli.
Mad Greek
10" Mad Greek
Red sauce, fresh spinach, mozzarella, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, minced garlic & Italian Seasoning.
14" Mad Greek
Red sauce, fresh spinach, mozzarella, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, minced garlic & Italian Seasoning.
16" Mad Greek
Red sauce, fresh spinach, mozzarella, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, minced garlic & Italian Seasoning.
Gluten Free Mad Greek
Red sauce, fresh spinach, mozzarella, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, minced garlic & Italian Seasoning.
Meggie's Veggie
10" Meggie's Veggie
Red Sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & green peppers.
14" Meggie's Veggie
Red Sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & green peppers.
16" Meggie's Veggie
Red Sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & green peppers.
Gluten Free Meggie's Veggie
Red Sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms & green peppers.
Rhode Island Red
10" Rhode Island Red
Heavy Rhode Island sauce with shaved Parmesan after bake. No mozzarella. Always well done.
14" Rhode Island Red
Heavy Rhode Island sauce with shaved Parmesan after bake. Always well done.
16" Rhode Island Red
Heavy Rhode Island sauce with shaved Parmesan after bake. Always well done.
Gluten Free Rhode Red
Heavy Rhode Island sauce with shaved Parmesan after bake. Always well done.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
10" BBQ Chx
Zesty BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion & bacon with more BBQ sauce after bake.
14" BBQ Chx
Zesty BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion & bacon with more BBQ sauce after bake.
16" BBQ Chx
Zesty BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion & bacon with more BBQ sauce after bake.
Gluten Free BBQ Chx
Zesty BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion & bacon with more BBQ sauce after bake.
TV Pizza
10" TV Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, TVP Sausage, jalapeno, pineapple, red onion & zesty BBQ sauce after bake.
14" TV Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, TVP Sausage, jalapeno, pineapple, red onion & zesty BBQ sauce after bake.
16" TV Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, TVP Sausage, jalapeno, pineapple, red onion & zesty BBQ sauce after bake.
Gluten Free TV Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, TVP Sausage, jalapeno, pineapple, red onion & zesty BBQ sauce after bake.
Vegan 'Neat'ball Pizza
10" Vegan 'Neat'ball
Red sauce, crushed red pepper, vegan mozzarella, Italian Seasoning, Gardein 'neat'balls, tofu ricotta & fresh basil.
14" Vegan 'Neat'ball Pizza
Red sauce, crushed red pepper, vegan mozzarella, Italian Seasoning, Gardein 'neat'balls, tofu ricotta & fresh basil.
16" Vegan 'Neat'ball
Red sauce, crushed red pepper, vegan mozzarella, Italian Seasoning, Gardein 'neat'balls, tofu ricotta & fresh basil.
Green Goddess
10" Green Goddess
Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, spinach & artichoke hearts.
14" Green Goddess
Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, spinach & artichoke hearts.
16" Green Goddess
Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, spinach & artichoke hearts.
Gluten Free Green Goddess
Pesto (no nuts, contains cheese), mozzarella, spinach & artichoke hearts.
Vegan Frisco
10" Vegan Frisco
Red sauce, Violife Vegan Mozzarella, imposteroni, banana peppers & black olives.
14" Vegan Frisco
Red sauce, Violife Vegan Mozzarella, imposteroni, banana peppers & black olives.
16" Vegan Frisco
Red sauce, Violife Vegan Mozzarella, imposteroni, banana peppers & black olives.
Build Your Own Chicago
7" Build Your Own Chicago Style Stuffed Pizza
Mountains of mozzarella melted between two layers of pizza dough & topped with chunky red sauce, Romano & oregano. No substitutions for cheese or sauce, though you may add other cheeses as toppings. Sorry, no vegan, gluten free or 1/2 and 1/2 toppings at this time. There is a 2 topping maximum for this size. Please keep in mind that these pies are made to order and baked in our stone ovens. A large can take more than 40 minutes to prepare and bake. We promise this pizza is worth the wait!
10" Build Your Own Chicago Style Stuffed Pizza
Mountains of mozzarella melted between two layers of pizza dough & topped with chunky red sauce, Romano & oregano. No substitutions for cheese or sauce, though you may add other cheeses as toppings. There is a 4 topping maximum on this size. Sorry, no vegan, gluten free or 1/2 and 1/2 toppings at this time. Please keep in mind that these pies are made to order and baked in our stone ovens. A large can take more than 40 minutes to prepare and bake. We promise this pizza is worth the wait!
14" Build Your Own Chicago Style Stuffed Pizza
Mountains of mozzarella melted between two layers of pizza dough & topped with chunky red sauce, Romano & oregano. No substitutions for cheese or sauce, though you may add other cheeses as toppings. Sorry, no vegan, gluten free or 1/2 and 1/2 toppings at this time. There is a 4 topping maximum on this size. Please keep in mind that these pies are made to order and baked in our stone ovens. A large can take more than 40 minutes to prepare and bake. We promise this pizza is worth the wait!
Desserts
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cinnamon & Sugar Knots
Eight dough knots tossed in cinnamon & sugar & topped with sugar glaze - vegan.
Apple Crumble Pizza
10” dessert pizza with apple sauce, light cheese, apples, cinnamon, graham crackers, walnuts & miso caramel – made with local apples from Lynd Fruit Farm – vegan option
Matcha Cake Ball
Orange Cardamom Cake Ball
Chocolate Turtle
Pick 3
Bottles & Cans To Go
Bell's Two Hearted IPA
Estrella Daura Gluten-Free Lager
Kitty Paw Key Lime Guava Hard Seltzer
Kitty Paw Raspberry Hard Seltzer
Kronenbourg Blanc
Old Style
Original Sin Hard Cider
Petrus Aged Pale
Saison Dupont
Sam Smith Nut Brown
Wolf's Ridge (614) Lager
Light, Midwestern Lager. ABV 4.2% IBU 12
Wine To Go
El Burro Garnacha btl
full-bodied w/ berry flavors & a spicy finish
Farnese Fantini Montepulciano btl
well-balanced & velvety smoothw/ notes of dark fruits & subtle vanilla
McManis Pinot Noir btl
silky on the palate w/ red fruit and vanilla undertones and a clean, long finish
Bruni Poggio D'Elsa Red Blend btl
Spellbound Cabernet btl
Giesen Sauvignon Blanc BTL (vegan)
notes of gooseberry & lemon w/ a hint of fresh grass
Scarpetta Prosecco btl
Zonin Prosecco 187 ml
lively, fresh & fruity flavors w/ a bone-dry finish
Filadonna Pinot Grigio
Diwald Grüner Veltliner BTL
Knotty Vines Chardonnay BTL
Crios Rosé of Malbec
light & crisp w/ flavors of red fruit & a bit of spice
Campuget Rosé BTL
Growlers To Go
Ace Space Blood Orange Cider 64oz
Shiner Holiday Cheer Dark Wheat 64oz- made w/ pecans!!!
MadTree Hazy High Hazy IPA 64oz
Fat Head's Holly Jolly Christmas Ale 64oz
Brew Kettle White Rajah IPA 64oz
Narrangansett 64oz
Seventh Son Oubliette Imperial Stout 64oz
Masthead Sleigh All Day IPA w/ Spruce Tips 64oz
Mother Stewart Witbier 64oz
Shiner Holiday Cheer Dark Wheat 16oz- made w/ pecans!!!
Ace Space Blood Orange Cider 16oz
Fat Head's Holly Jolly Christmas Ale 16oz
Brew Kettle White Rajah IPA 16oz
Narrangansett 16oz
Masthead Sleigh All Day IPA w/ Spruce Tips 16oz
Mother Stewart Witbier 16oz
MadTree Hazy High Hazy IPA 16oz
Seventh Son Oubliette Imperial Stout 16oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
415 W. Rich St, Columbus, OH 43215