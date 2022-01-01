Go
Pancho's Mexican Grill

Delicious Mexican Food, homemade with Quality ingredients, with friendly service, in a clean and vibrant atmosphere!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3440 Geary blvd • $

Avg 3.4 (770 reviews)

Popular Items

Bean and Rice Tostada$12.99
Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Peppers and Onions, served in a Large Tortilla Shell
Pint Medium Green Salsa$4.00
Pint Guac$6.00
Pint Beans$3.00
Fresh Guacamole-Small$1.25
Pancho's Nachos$12.99
Homemade Tortilla Chips topped w/ Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa, Olives, Onions and Cilantro
Pint Meat$6.00
Pint Rice$3.00
Steak Tostada$14.99
Side Veggies$2.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3440 Geary blvd

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

