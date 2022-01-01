PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox
Chicago’s hottest hangout is located in the heart of West Loop! PB&J offers the best Neapolitan-inspired PIZZA and draft BEER in town, as well as your favorite jams from our state-of-the-art JUKEBOX. And, don't get us started on our wide array of mouthwatering eats and craft cocktails! So, turn up your tunes and BRING THE PARTY HOME with PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox TO-GO!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
205 N Peoria • $$
Location
205 N Peoria
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
