PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox

Chicago’s hottest hangout is located in the heart of West Loop! PB&J offers the best Neapolitan-inspired PIZZA and draft BEER in town, as well as your favorite jams from our state-of-the-art JUKEBOX. And, don't get us started on our wide array of mouthwatering eats and craft cocktails! So, turn up your tunes and BRING THE PARTY HOME with PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox TO-GO!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

205 N Peoria • $$

Avg 4.3 (151 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Mother Clucker$15.00
Sweet Baby Ray’s, House-Smoked BBQ Chicken, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
Loaded Baked Potato$16.00
Ricotta Bechamel, Sliced Potatoes, Bacon, American Cheese, Chives
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Marinara, Imported Burrata Dollops, Tomato, Basil
Cheese Curds$10.00
Gooey Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Chicago Heat Wave$21.00
Marinara, Pepperoni, Soppressata, Capicola, Calabrian Chili Oil, Parmigiana Reggiano, Basil
*Mild Spice
Country Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy Cornflake-Crusted Fried Chicken, Creamy Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, Kosher Pickles, Brioche Bun
Wings$18.00
4 Jumbo Smoked Wings tossed in choice of sauce:
Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
Ricotta Bechamel, House Brined Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Parsley
Sausage & Bacon$17.00
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Chorizo, Bacon, Jalapeno, Green Onion
Where Da Cheese At$13.00
Marinara, Mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

205 N Peoria

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
