Pho Sure Shrewsbury

Welcome to Shrewsbury's first and only authentic Vietnamese restaurant. If you're looking for a unique dining experience to send your taste buds on a far east escape, Pho Sure is the place for you. We are conveniently located on Route 9 in the White City Plaza, between Dunkin Donuts and Planet Fitness.

114 Boston Turnpike

Popular Items

CRISPY SPRING ROLLS$6.50
Crispy golden rolls of minced pork, shredded vegetables, wood-ear mushrooms & bean noodles, served with
sweet chili sauce. Alert: this item contains mushroom and is not gluten free!
DOUBLE FRIED CHICKEN WINGS$7.95
Crispy wings tossed in soy-ginger sauce, choice of regular or spicy. ALERT: this item is not soy free nor gluten free!
CRAB RANGOONS$7.95
Crispy little bundles of cream cheese, crab sticks & onion, served with house apricot duck sauce. Alert: this item contains seafood and is not gluten free!
RAMEN NOODLE$12.00
Ramen noodles in chicken broth, vegetables & hard-boiled egg, choice of protein. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime. ALERT: THIS ITEM CONTAINS EGG AND IS NOT GLUTEN FREE.
HOUSE FRIED RICE WITH VEGETABLES$13.00
VIETNAMESE SANDWICH$6.50
Stuffed with a choice of protein, pickled veggies, jalapenos, cilantro, house-made mayonnaise. ALERT: this item is not gluten free! Beef, tofu and cold cut choices can be made soy free.
FRESH SUMMER ROLLS$6.50
Rice vermicelli, shredded lettuce, mint & chives wrapped in rice paper, served chilled with peanut sauce. Grilled meat & beef rolls also have pickled daikon & carrot.
VERMICELLI BOWL$14.00
CHICKEN PHO$12.00
Tender braised chicken & aromatic chicken broth. Rice noodles topped with chicken in an aromatic chicken phonbroth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
PAD THAI$13.00
Rice noodles stir-fried in a sweet vinegar sauce, served with bean sprouts, roasted peanuts & choice of protein. Alert: this item is not soy free!
Location

114 Boston Turnpike

Shrewsbury MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
