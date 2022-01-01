Go
Toast

Ineffable Cà Phê

coffee house, Vietnamese sandwich shop, baked goods, bubble tea

SANDWICHES

3920 Penn Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Tea$4.75
Black Tea$4.75
Banh Mi Thit Nuong (Grilled Pork SANDWICH)$10.25
Banh Mi Dau Hu (Tofu SANDWICH)$9.75
Everything$3.75
Thai Tea$4.25
Banh Mi Ga Xa Ot (Lemongrass Chicken SANDWICH)$10.25
Pho Dau Hu (VEGAN Tofu)$11.75
Com Ga Xa Ot (Lemongrass Chicken RICE BOWL)$10.25
Banh Mi Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly SANDWICH)$10.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3920 Penn Ave

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Azorean Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lot 17

No reviews yet

Park it at The Lot!

Station

No reviews yet

Adventurous and localy sourced Station is a modern American eatery located in Pittsburgh's historic Bloomfield neighborhood. Our menu features familiar dishes and ingredients in unique and inventive ways, prepared in New American style with a Mediterranean influence, and sourced locally from our partner farms when possible.
Outdoor and indoor dinning now available. We look forward to serving you soon

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston