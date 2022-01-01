Go
Pho Hoa - Dorchester

Come in and enjoy!!

1370 Dorchester Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3 Grilled Pork Spring Rolls (2)$5.95
Goi Cuon Thit Nuong - Fresh wrapped spring rolls filled with grilled pork, mint, lettuce and vermicelli noodle. Served chilled, wrapped in soft rice paper with peanut sauce.
72 Grilled Pork Vermicelli$11.95
Bun Thit Nuong - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
2 Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)$5.50
Goi Cuon Tom - Freshly wrapped spring rolls filled with shrimp, mint, lettuce and vermicelli noodle. Served chilled, wrapped in soft rice paper with peanut sauce.
1 Fried Egg Rolls (2)$4.95
Cha Gio - Hot crispy egg rolls filled with ground pork, shrimp, taro, shiitake mushrooms and vermicelli noodle. Served with sweet fish sauce.
10 Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Skewers (2)$7.95
Ga Lui - Lemongrass-soy marinated chicken breast skewers are grilled, served with a side of pickled carrot, daikon, vermicelli noodle, lettuce and sweet fish sauce.
46 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak, Brisket, Flank, Fatty Flank, Tendon, & Tripe
Pho Dac Biet - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
6 Spring Roll Tasting (3)$7.95
Goi Cuon 3 Mon - Can’t decide, why not try all three? The tasting comes with one shrimp spring roll, one grilled pork spring roll, and one grilled pork meatball spring roll. Served with peanut sauce.
71 Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$11.95
Bun Ga Nuong - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
30 Noodle Soup w/ Eye Round Steak
Pho Tai - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
47 Chicken Noodle Soup
Pho Ga - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
See full menu

Location

1370 Dorchester Ave

Dorchester MA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
