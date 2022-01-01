Gus's BBQ - Porter Ranch

Since 1946, Gus’s has been serving true Southern hospitality and some of the best real pit BBQ around. The restaurant makes its home in The Vineyards, one of Los Angeles' premier lifestyle centers offering world class entertainment, dining and shopping. Gus's is a tribute to Southern life, where family, tradition and celebration are of the utmost importance. A menu filled with traditional Southern cooking is complemented by an impressive range of whiskies, wines, cocktails and local craft beers. Gus’s is a space for a warm welcome, a cold julep, and a big plate of the best flavors from the American South and Midwest.

