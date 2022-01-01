S3 Coffee Bar

Go
COVID 19 TEMPORARY HOURS:
DRIVE-THRU:
Mon-Fri: 6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Sat.-Sun: 7:30 am - 7:00 pm
MAIN (In-Store):
Everyday: 8:00 am -6:00 pm

ACAI BOWL

6225 Mission Gorge Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)

Popular Items

Acai Bowl$9.25
Organic acai sorbet, honey granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips, almond slices, condense milk and honey drizzle.
Latte
Espresso with milk
Dirty Chai
Spiced chai latte with espresso and milk. Finished with a dash of cinnamon.
Cold Brew$4.15
24 hours slow steeped coffee for extra smoothness
Mexican Mocha
White Mocha
Iced Coffee
Honey Rose 🌹
Espresso based latte sweetened with honey and rose infused syrup. Finished with organic dry rose petals on top.
Holiday Brulee
HOT: Vanilla cappuccino topped with torched raw sugar
ICED: Vanilla cappuccino topped with torched raw sugar and cold foam
Avocado Toast$7.25
Sourdough bread with smashed avocado, mozzarella cheese pearls, micro greens, pepper, Himalayan salt, & balsamic drizzle.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Location

6225 Mission Gorge Rd

San Diego CA

Sunday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
