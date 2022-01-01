Go
SAFFRON VALLEY

Our mission is to provide authentic, made-from-scratch Indian food using fresh ingredients and exotic flavors that will educate and excite the palate while surprising each guest with high quality, personal service steeped in a culture of warmth and hospitality.

FRENCH FRIES

479 E 2100 S • $$

Avg 4.5 (2768 reviews)

Popular Items

COCONUT KORMA$13.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Sweet and spicy coconut flavored sauce slow cooked with fresh herbs & spices.
Garlic Naan$3.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
Mango Lassi$3.45
TIKKA MASALA$13.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Creamy tomato curry spiced with paprika, fresh ginger and cilantro
CURRY COMBO VALUE PACK$36.99
Choice of curries with selected options with Basmati Rice, 2 Butter Naans & 2 Veg Samosas
Classic Naan$2.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
Garlic Cheese Naan$4.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
Punjabi Samosas (2pcs)$6.95
(VEGAN) (VEG) Savory pastry filled with mashed potato, sweet peas, coriander, toasted cumin & ginger, served with dipping sauces
BUTTER CHICKEN$14.95
(GF)
An Indian menu classic, pulled chicken charred in the tandoor oven then finished in a creamy tomato curry flavored with fenugreek.
SAAG$13.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Traditional recipe of baby spinach sauteed with tomato, onion, garlic & garam masala.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

479 E 2100 S

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
