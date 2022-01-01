Sen Thai Asian Bistro
The real taste of Asian food in Downtown St.Louis since 2002.
1000 Washington Ave.
Popular Items
Location
1000 Washington Ave.
Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hi-Pointe Drive-In
Come in and enjoy!
Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar
Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar opened in February 2010 as an unpretentious, elegant tap house and wine bar located in the heart of Downtown St. Louis. We house over 55 beers on tap and 100+ in bottles, in addition to over 100+ wines. Our mission: to provide a classy yet comfortable atmosphere where you can kick back or impress.
Part of the Baileys' family of restaurants, Bridge Tap House is focused on providing a singular experience. You can relax and dine with us, knowing our staff is passionate about unparalleled friendly service, sustainable practices, and supporting local farms and breweries. We welcome you to indulge in whatever sounds appealing, or ask your server for pairing suggestions.
Ukraft
For Catering information email us at info@ukrafteats.com
Pi Pizzeria
Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust pizza + Craft beer, cocktails & wines.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Daiya vegan cheese & Match Vegan Meat available.