Go
Toast

Sen Thai Asian Bistro

The real taste of Asian food in Downtown St.Louis since 2002.

1000 Washington Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Drunken Noodle$15.00
Wheat noodles swimming in a selection of Thai chilies, garlic, white onion, green onion, egg, carrots, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers. Stir-fried in our house special sauce
Thai Spicy Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried rice in a medley of Thai sweet basil, garlic, carrots, green onion, white onion, bell peppers, egg, and chillies
Pad Thai$15.00
Chewy rice noodles, ﬁrm tofu, sweet trunips, egg, roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, green onion and garlic. All stir-fried in our house special sweet & sour tamarind sauce
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried rice in a medley of tangy pineapple, raisins, cashews, egg, green onion, white onion, carrots, and garlic
Thai Spring Rolls$4.00
Assorted vegetable spring rolls fried to a crispy brown and served with our signature house-made sweet & sour sauce
Salmon Teriyaki$20.00
Grilled wild-caught salmon with our savory teriyaki sauce, broccoli and carrot served on a bed of white rice
Oriental Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried rice in a medley of garlic, peas & carrots, white onion, bean sprouts, and egg
Chicken Teriyaki$15.00
Boneless chicken thigh marinated in a savory teriyaki sauce, served with broccoli, carrot, and white rice
Panang Curry$15.00
A specialty. This thick and extremely ﬂavorful red curry is prepared with coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and baby corn
Crab Rangoon$6.00
Wontons ﬁlled by hand with cream cheese, imitation crab, green onion, bell pepper then fried to a crispy brown. Served with our house-made sweet & sour sauce
See full menu

Location

1000 Washington Ave.

Saint Louis MO

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar opened in February 2010 as an unpretentious, elegant tap house and wine bar located in the heart of Downtown St. Louis. We house over 55 beers on tap and 100+ in bottles, in addition to over 100+ wines. Our mission: to provide a classy yet comfortable atmosphere where you can kick back or impress.
Part of the Baileys' family of restaurants, Bridge Tap House is focused on providing a singular experience. You can relax and dine with us, knowing our staff is passionate about unparalleled friendly service, sustainable practices, and supporting local farms and breweries. We welcome you to indulge in whatever sounds appealing, or ask your server for pairing suggestions.

Ukraft

No reviews yet

For Catering information email us at info@ukrafteats.com

Pi Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust pizza + Craft beer, cocktails & wines.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Daiya vegan cheese & Match Vegan Meat available.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston