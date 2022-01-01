Go
Toast

Sgt. Peffer's Cafe Italian

Cafe Italian! We're open "8 days a week"!

PIZZA • PASTA

1501 N Saddle Creek Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (3065 reviews)

Popular Items

Sherry Cream Mushroom$10.95
Ham Deli$7.50
MED Combination$18.95
Grilled Chicken Salad$6.50
Turkey Deli$7.50
SM Half & Half$8.45
Italian Joe$7.50
LG Five Cheese White$19.95
MED Prime Cut$18.95
Mozzarella Sticks
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1501 N Saddle Creek Rd

Omaha NE

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Jaipur

No reviews yet

We are the oldest Indian Restaurant and Brewing in Metropolitan. It's family own and operated since 1991. We are voted #1 Indian Restaurant in town 17 years in a row in Best of Omaha. We have finally adding second location at Dundee to serve in better way to our loyal & honest customers.

Good Lookin'

No reviews yet

A breakfast and lunch cafe serving a mix of elevated midwestern favorites, light and healthy options, house made pastries, and coffee.

Lola's Cafe

No reviews yet

Lola's has adapted our model to accommodate our customers in this unusual time. We are currently offering pre-ordered Provisions and weekend Curbside
Pre-orders are taken through Wednesday for Friday pickup or delivery. Curbside hours are Fri-Sun 9-3
You can count on a safe kitchen, strictly following CDC and WHO guidelines with 100% contactless delivery and pickup.

Pageturners Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston