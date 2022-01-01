Go
Toast

Shihlin

Shihlin Snacks is everybody’s favorite Taiwanese food chain featuring popular snacks from the alleys of Taiwan’s night markets. Prepared the way they do over in Taiwan, the menu features authentic favorites such as XXL Crispy Chicken, Treasure! RiceBox, Handmade Oyster Mee Sua, and our famous snacks.

2431 Durant Ave Suite B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

XXL Chicken Thigh 雞腿肉$10.00
A large, tender and succulent piece of boneless chicken thigh, painstakingly marinated to perfection, coated with imported flour and fried to a golden crisp. A special blend of oriental spices is sprinkled on top of the crust, and the chicken is served uncut for maximum goodness. The XXL Crispy Chicken is best eaten while hot.
Fried Fish Ball 炸魚丸$7.00
Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞$10.00
Marinated hand-cut fresh chicken leg cutlets fried to order. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! Topped with basil leaves and sprinkled with our house special fragrant powder, custom spiced to your preference. A menu favorite and a MUST TRY!!!
Grandma Braised Chicken Rice 阿嬤滷雞肉飯$10.00
Minced fresh chicken meat braised in our signature braise sauce over steamed white rice and paired with braised tofu, egg and sprinkled with cilantro. A healthy and economical meal with delicious taste!
Popcorn Chicken Rice Box 鹽酥雞飯$11.50
Marinated hand-cut fresh chicken leg cutlets fried to order. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! Topped with basil leaves and sprinkled with our house special fragrant powder, custom spiced to your preference. A menu favorite and a MUST TRY!!!
Brown Sugar Pearl Fresh Milk 黑糖珍珠鮮奶$5.50
JiaYi Chicken Rice 嘉義雞肉飯$12.00
Hand shredded chicken breast meat over steamed white rice, doused in our signature Jiayi fragrant sauce to make it a refreshing and delicious meal.
Treasure Rice Box 招牌便當$11.50
Fresh chicken leg fillet made to order and fried to golden perfection with a super crispy exterior and juicy meat inside; sprinkled with our special fragrant powder and individually spiced to your preference! Served with braised tofu, egg, and Taiwanese pickled vegetables. Definitely a satisfying and delicious meal!
Crispy Mushroom 炸鲜菇$8.00
Generous portion of fresh mushroom is lightly battered and skillfully fried to a golden crisp. Rich in antioxidant and highly addictive, this night market favorite is served with a sprinkle of our signature spices. The Crispy Salt Pepper Mushroom is a special product launched to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks.
Sweet Plum Fries 甘梅地瓜$7.00
By popular demand, our latest creation uses only specially selected sweet potatoes that are washed and air dried before being battered and lightly fried to bring out their irresistible fragrance. Golden and crunchy, they are served with a dash of our specially blended plum powder. Don't miss this!
See full menu

Location

2431 Durant Ave Suite B

Berkeley CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Henry's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nom Nom Banh Mi

No reviews yet

A menu of flavors from south Vietnam for culture-rich Telegraph Avenue, just south of the Berkeley campus. It's a traditional blend of fine French bread and pate with the freshest greens and spices. And yes we included traditional recipes for meatless and vegan choices.

Super Duper Burgers

No reviews yet

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston