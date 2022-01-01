Go
Sophie's Cuban

Sophie’s Cuban has been serving up traditional, home style meals for over 24 years!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

76 fulton st • $$

Avg 4.1 (1184 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Plantains.$5.49
Guava and Cheese Empanada$3.79
Contains Gluten. Dairy.
*New* Spicy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
We’ve taken our love of Cuban flavors and combined them with crispy chicken, fried to perfection. Served on a fresh baked Brioche Bun, topped with Mayo, Pickles, and our famous Special Green Sauce!
Chicken$3.79
Contains Gluten. Egg.
Stuffed Potato W/ Ground Beef Stew$4.99
Contains Dairy.
Breaded Chicken Sand.$11.99
El Cubano- The Cuban$11.99
Made with our delicous Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, and Garlic Sauce . Contatins Gluten
Cafe con Leche$3.50
Iced Coffee$4.99
Passion Fruit Juice$4.49
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

76 fulton st

new york NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
