Speedy Burritos

Welcome to Speedy Burritos! Come try our delicious Mexican food, we have a wide selection of items, in a cozy restaurant located in the city.

1420 S. Wells Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)

Popular Items

Wet Burrito (Enchilada-Style)$8.75
A enchilada style burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, and choice of meat. Served with Sour Cream and Guacamole.
Carnitas Burrito$7.75
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.
Carne Asada Burrito$8.25
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.
Breakfast Burrito$7.25
California Burrito$8.75
Tortilla stuffed with Fries, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and choice of meat.
Grilled Taco$2.65
A Taco Cooked on the Grill. Topped with Cheese and Lettuce.
Chicken Burrito$7.50
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.
Al Pastor Burrito$7.75
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.
Veggie Burrito$6.75
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Olives, and Jalapeños. (Our beans are LARD FREE)
Mexican Taco$2.65
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

1420 S. Wells Ave

Reno NV

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 am
