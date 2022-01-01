Speedy Burritos
Welcome to Speedy Burritos! Come try our delicious Mexican food, we have a wide selection of items, in a cozy restaurant located in the city.
1420 S. Wells Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1420 S. Wells Ave
Reno NV
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:30 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Loco Ono - Midtown
Come in and enjoy!
Wild Garlic Pizza & Pub
Your neighborhood pizza place.
Wonder Aleworks NEW
Welcome to Wonder
Lolo's Authentic Filipino Cuisine
Come on in and enjoy!