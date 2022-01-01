Go
Spirits Speakeasy

Fine Dining Crafted Spirits

35 W Jackson St • $$

Avg 4 (165 reviews)

Popular Items

*Grover's Reuben$10.99
Our own shaved corned beef brisket covered with a slice of Swiss cheese and sauerkraut and topped with Thousand Island dressing and served on grilled deli rye bread.
*Fettuccine Alfredo$12.99
Fettuccine seasoned with crushed garlic and tossed with our own rich and creamy Alfredo sauce. Choice of Shrimp, Chicken, Cajun Chicken or Vegetable
*Chicken Tenders$9.99
Five breaded and deep-fried chicken tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauces
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Six delicious golden brown, breaded Mozzarella cheese sticks, served with marinara sauce
*Patty Melt$9.79
A half pound of our custom blend beef, covered with grilled onions & melted Swiss on grilled deli rye bread
*Tavern Club$9.99
Our triple-decker club features smoked turkey, smokehouse ham, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread
Kids Chicken Tenders$4.49
Tavern Salad$8.29
Fresh lettuce with bacon, egg, tomatoes and cucumbers. Topped with Cheddar cheese and croutons.
Make it a Chef and add Turkey & Ham for just $3
Tavern Wings - Boneless$10.00
One Dozen juicy boneless wings tossed in your favorite house sauce.
*Millersburger$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

35 W Jackson St

Millersburg OH

Sunday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
