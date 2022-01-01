Go
Toast

Game Time

Come in and enjoy!

5153 W Tuscarawas St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jumbo Pretzels$7.99
two large pretzels served with beer cheese and honey mustard
10 Wings$12.99
Traditional fresh wings, lightly breaded and cooked to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
5 Ballz$6.79
Boneless skinless chicken chunks lightly breaded and tossed in any of our sauces. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.
5 Wings$6.99
Traditional fresh wings, lightly breaded and cooked to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Tater Ballz$2.49
See full menu

Location

5153 W Tuscarawas St

Canton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fizzlestix

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joey's Kendal Tavern

No reviews yet

With its genuine Olde Time Tavern easy charm, Joey’s Kendal Tavern is ideal for all your family gatherings, special events, or just a casual night out with friends and family.

Cookery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston