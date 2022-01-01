Stella's
Stella's honors rustic and modern Greek cuisine, bringing the freshest ingredients and Mediterranean fare table side in Charleston, South Carolina. Sister location to the original location, opened in 1983 in Richmond, Va.
114 Saint Phillip Street
Popular Items
Location
Charleston SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
