Stella's honors rustic and modern Greek cuisine, bringing the freshest ingredients and Mediterranean fare table side in Charleston, South Carolina. Sister location to the original location, opened in 1983 in Richmond, Va.

114 Saint Phillip Street

Popular Items

Classic Salad$12.00
A Greek salad with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, feta cheese, oregano, olive oil.
*Served with a side of our classic vinaigrette dressing
Keftedes$13.00
Stella's homemade beef and lamb meatballs topped with grated Greek cheeses and olive oil. Five meatballs per order.
Salmon$23.00
Pan seared salmon filet finished with our house made fish sauce (olive oil, lemon, hot sauce) and served with spanakorizo (spinach and rice with onion).
Avgolemono Soup$9.00
Traditional Greek egg and lemon soup with rice and pulled chicken.
No. 5 Pasta Meat Sauce$22.00
Stella's Famous; No. 5 noodles baked with feta cheese and topped with cinnamon-spiced aromatic beef meat sauce, oregano and fresh basil.
Dolmades$12.00
Stella's homemade grape leaves stuffed with rice and herbs. Served with a side of tzatziki.
*vegan without the tzatziki
Moussaka$19.00
Traditional Greek casserole; layers of sauteed eggplant, cinnamon- spiced aromatic ground beef, baked with bechamel sauce, bread crumbs, and grated Greek cheese.
Spanakopita$13.00
Four triangles of a blend of feta, spinach, and onion wrapped in phyllo and baked, served with a side of tzatziki.
Cypriot Salad$13.00
Arugula, shaved fennel, grilled haloumi cheese, pistachios, fresh mint, grilled grapes, pink peppercorn
*Served with champagne-pistachio vinaigrette on the side.
Kotopoulo$24.00
Traditional oven baked half chicken brined in feta with lemon, fresh herbs, olive oil and served with lemony roasted potatoes.
Location

114 Saint Phillip Street

Charleston SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
