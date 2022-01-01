Go
Sushi House

Popular Items

California Roll$6.95
Crab stick,avocado,cucumber,and masago.
Salmon Sushi(Fresh)$3.95
Gyoza$7.95
6 crispy fried Japanese pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
Miso Soup$3.95
Soybean soup with seaweed ,tofu and scallions.
Salmon Sashimi(Fresh)$3.95
Tuna Sushi$3.95
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.95
Tuna in spicy sauce.
Salmon Roll$8.95
Hamachi Sushi$3.95
Yellow tail
Edamame$6.95
Boiled fresh soybean with shell, lightly salted.
Location

830 E Ogden Ave

Westmont IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
