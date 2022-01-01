Go
Tacos El Cuñado

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

2751 Alpine Ave NW • $

Avg 3.4 (26 reviews)

Popular Items

Tostada #6$7.49
One flat-fried tortilla with your choice of chicken or ground beef. With refried beans topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans
Tacos$2.99
Raquelita Special #1$9.99
Grilled chicken and shrimp. Served with rice and refried beans. Corn or flour tortillas
Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Takeout

Location

2751 Alpine Ave NW

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
