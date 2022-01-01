Coffee N Bagel Connection
Neighborhood coffee shop with great food, including 23 Bagel varieties, Muffins, Breakfast Sandwiches, Pastries, Iced Coffees and More!
1175 Boston Neck Rd.
Location
1175 Boston Neck Rd.
Narragansett RI
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
