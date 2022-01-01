Go
Toast

Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana

Come in and enjoy!

59 S County Commons Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Cutlet & Fries$10.00
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$13.00
House Salad$8.00
Original Grandma$22.00
Rucola$12.00
Mediterranea$12.00
Medium Pizza$15.00
House Fries$6.00
Kale Cesare$12.00
Large Pizza$17.00
See full menu

Location

59 S County Commons Way

wakefield RI

Sunday6:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Flatt - Active

No reviews yet

Whether ordering takeout, dining in, or catering for large parties, come enjoy South County's premier BBQ comfort food. Stay for the drinks and good company!

Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

The Coastal Cabin Restaurant

No reviews yet

Coastal favorites in a casual dining environment.

Tavern on Main

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston