Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Surf Club

479 Reviews

$$

337 Thames Street

Newport, RI 02840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Twisty Bread
Chop Chop Salad
Classic Pizza

TACOS

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

3 per order - Pico de Gallo, Slaw, Flour Tortillas

Tuna Tacos

$16.00

3 per order - Pico de Gallo, Slaw, Flour Tortillas

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$16.00

Chourico Tacos

$14.00

SNACKS

Ginger Wings

$15.00

Soy, Sesame Seeds, Scallions

Thai Chili Wings

$15.00

Meatball Appetizer

$12.00

Marinara, Parmesan, Basil

Crispy Green Beans

$10.00

Twisty Bread

$11.00

Garlic Oil, Parmesan, Tomato Fondue

Buffalo Veg Tenders

$13.00

Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Extra Fondue

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Extra Focaccia Bread

$3.00

Side Of Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Thai Shrimp Tostada

$15.00

SALADS

Chop Chop Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Mozzarella, Veggies, Balsamic Vin.

Spicy Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Bacon, Spicy Dressing

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Bacon, Caesar Dressing

Reg Caesar No Chx

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Bacon, Caesar Dressing

Spicy Caesar No Chx

$10.00

Chicken Taco Salad

$17.00

SANDWICHES

Surf Club Burger

$18.00

Gruyere, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Secret Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sriracha Ranch, Toasted Brioche Bun

Blackened Salmon BLT

$17.00

Lime Cream, Toasted Multi Grain

Short Rib Melt

$18.00

PIZZAS

Classic Pizza

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Hot Pepper Oil

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Orange Zest, Honey

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

Meatball Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pickled Onion

Pizza Blanco

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Oyster Mushroom Ham Pizza

$18.00

BOWLS

Chicken Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Blackened Shrimp Bowl

$21.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$24.00

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Tequila Braised Pork Bowl

$22.00

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$25.00

Seafood Stew

$25.00

KIDS

Kid Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

EVENTS

Pizza Buffet

$30.00

Classic Cocktails

$65.00

VEGAN

Classic Tomato Pie

$13.00

To Go Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

1911 Cider

$7.00

TG Fishers Island Lemonade

$9.00

TG Heineken ZERO

$6.00

TG Modelo

$6.00

TG Mich Ultra

$6.00

TG High Noon Grapefruit

$8.00

TG High Noon Peach

$8.00

To Go Wine

TG Can Bollicini Prosecco

$10.00

TG BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

TG GL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

TG BTL Di Lenardo Pinot Grigio

$42.00

TG GL Di Lenardo Pinot Grigio

$11.00

TG BTL Fleurs De Mer Rose

$52.00

TG GL Fleurs De Mer Rose

$13.00

TG BTL Wycliff Sparkling Rose

$38.00

TG BTL Wente Chardonnay

$44.00

TG GL Wente Chardonnay

$12.00

TG BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

TG GL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

TG BTL Cartlidge & Brown Cabernet

$44.00

TG GL Cartlidge & Brown Cabernet

$12.00

TG BTL JLohr Hilltop Cabernet

$56.00

TG GL JLohr Hilltop Cabernet

$14.00

TG BTL Talbott Kali Hart Pinot Noir

$44.00

TG GL Talbott Kali Hart Pinot Noir

$12.00

TG BTL Piegaia Chianti Classico

$52.00

TG GL Piegaia Chianti Classico

$13.00

To Go Cocktails

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$15.00

16 oz Spicy Watermelon Margarita

$16.00

16 oz Cucumber Lavender Lemonade

$16.00Out of stock

32 Oz Watermelon Margarita

$40.00

32 oz Cucumber Lavender Lemonade

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Located in the basement of Newport Bay Club, Surf Club prides itself on high quality ingredients and laid back, comfortable atmosphere. Come try our brick oven pizzas or delicious shared plates.

Website

Location

337 Thames Street, Newport, RI 02840

Directions

Gallery
Surf Club image
Surf Club image

Similar restaurants in your area

At The Deck
orange starNo Reviews
1 Waites Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
DOCKSIDE/RIPTIDES
orange starNo Reviews
1 Waites Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Sardella’s Restaurant & Imbriglio’s Pizzeria
orange star4.1 • 971
30 MEMORIAL BLVD W Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Midtown Oyster Bar
orange star4.4 • 2,945
345 Thames St Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
O'Brien's Pub, Newport
orange star4.3 • 839
501 Thames St Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Bar and Board
orange star4.4 • 976
282 Thames st Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newport

Midtown Oyster Bar
orange star4.4 • 2,945
345 Thames St Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
The Lobster Bar - The Lobster Bar
orange star4.0 • 2,739
30 Bowens Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Corner Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,386
110 Broadway Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Newport Lobster Shack
orange star4.5 • 1,383
150 Long Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Caleb & Broad
orange star4.7 • 1,256
162 Broadway Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Pour Judgement Bar and Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,128
32 Broadway Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
North Kingstown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
No reviews yet
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Narragansett
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
East Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston