Tiverton restaurants you'll love

Tiverton restaurants
Toast
  • Tiverton

Tiverton's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Tiverton restaurants

The Moose Cafe image

 

The Moose Cafe

1160 Stafford Road, Tiverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Grilled Cheese$5.55
The classic grilled cheese with your choice of cheese on your choice of bread
Presto Pesto Chicken$7.99
Grilled chicken, pesto spread, and provolone cheese grilled on sourdough
Quinoa Power Bowl$9.99
Quinoa, grilled chicken, garbanzo beans, hard boiled egg, spinach, red roasted peppers,avocado, housemade pickled red onions
More about The Moose Cafe
Sabitado's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Sabitado's Pizzeria

1204 Fish Rd, Tiverton

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clam Chowder$3.95
Buffalo Chicken$13.95
Cheese Pizza
More about Sabitado's Pizzeria
The Red Dory image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Dory

1848 Main Rd, Tiverton

Avg 4.3 (187 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Frites$27.00
Smoked Haddock and Clam Chowder$9.00
Pork and Veal Meatballs$20.00
More about The Red Dory

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tiverton

Clams

Clam Chowder

