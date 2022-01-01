Fall River restaurants you'll love
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
777 Elsbree St, Fall River
|Popular items
|Classic Grilled Cheese
|$6.00
Choice of three cheeses and bread, lightly grilled
|Chicken Tenders
Golden crispy chicken tenders
|French Fries
|$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
More about Dunk N Munch
Dunk N Munch
1393 Rodman Street, Fall River
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST # 2 THE BIG ONE
|$9.99
3 EGGS, HOMEFRIES, 3 BACON, 3 SAUSAGE, AND TOAST
|2 EGG COMBO
|$6.99
2 EGG COMBO W/ HOMEFRIES AND TOAST
|HOMEFRIES
|$3.99
OUR FAMOUS FRIED POTATOES
More about Barrett's Waterfront
Barrett's Waterfront
1082 Davol Street, Fall River
|Popular items
|Short Rib Tacos
|$10.00
two our tortillas, braised short rib, arugula, cotija cheese, pico de gallo
|Classic Burger
|$13.00
Custom-made fresh blend of brisket, short rib & angus choice beef
|Mozambique Bowl
|$19.00
sauteed chicken, signature mozambique sauce, onions, seasoned rice, french fries, banana peppers
More about D'Angelo
D'Angelo
1040 N. Main St. Rt. 6, Fall River
|Popular items
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Thanksgiving Toasted
|Root Beer
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
340 Mariano S. Bishop Boulevard, Fall River
|Popular items
|Orange 2 Liter
|Cheese Breadsticks
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
More about Munchies
Munchies
4263 N Main St, Fall River
|Popular items
|#2 The Big One
|$9.99
3 eggs, 3 Bacon, 3 Sausage, homefries & toast
|BACON EGG AND CHEESE
|$5.49
BACON EGG AND CHEESE, ON CHOICE OF TOAST
|#20 CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$9.99
BLEND OF CHEESE & GRILLED CHICKEN SERVED IN OUR TORTILLA W/ SALSA AND SOUR CREAM. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
More about Barrett's Alehouse Fall River
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Barrett's Alehouse Fall River
4171 North Main Street, Fall River
|Popular items
|Twisted Mac
|$14.00
Cavatappi, signature house made cheese sauce, ritz cracker crumbs
|Mozambique Bowl
|$17.00
Sauteed chicken or shrimp, seasoned rice, French fries, banana peppers, Mozambique sauce
|Buffalo Dip
|$13.00
Shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, crumbled bleu cheese, banana peppers, tortilla chips, carrots, celery
More about Juice'd Cafe - Fall River
Juice'd Cafe - Fall River
1475 Plymouth Ave Unit 1, Fall River
|Popular items
|BUFFALO BURRITO
|$9.99
Fresh Greens, Brown Rice, Tomatoes, Garlic Spread, Onion with House Made Buffalo Sauce
|KING KALE
Kale, Spinach, Pineapple, Mango And Banana
|SUNRISE WRAP
|$8.49
Turkey, Egg, Avocado, and Cheese
More about D'Angelo
D'Angelo
16 Canning Blvd. Rt. 81, Fall River
|Popular items
|Root Beer
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Thanksgiving Toasted
More about Papa Gino's
Papa Gino's
307 Elsbree Street, Fall River
|Popular items
|Cheese Breadsticks
|French Fries
|$3.19
|Cheese Pizza
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
101 Martine St (South Coast Cafe), Fall River
|Popular items
|Pecan Bar
|$2.50
Homemade, Decadent Pecan Filling Topped with Crunchy Candied Pecans
|Grilled Asian Beef Over Baby Kale Salad with Citrus (GF,DF)
|$13.95
(GF,DF) Soy-Ginger Marinated Beef with Baby Kale, Cabbage & Cashews. Garnished with Orange Segments
|Caprese Wrap
|$9.95
Classic Caprese, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze with Roasted Red Peppers
More about Tequila Lime Cantina
Tequila Lime Cantina
197 Bank Street, Fall River
More about Marzillis Bakery
Marzillis Bakery
944 Bedford St, Fall River