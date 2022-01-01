Fall River restaurants you'll love

Fall River restaurants
Toast
  • Fall River

Fall River's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Fall River restaurants

Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

777 Elsbree St, Fall River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Grilled Cheese$6.00
Choice of three cheeses and bread, lightly grilled
Chicken Tenders
Golden crispy chicken tenders
French Fries$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
Dunk N Munch image

 

Dunk N Munch

1393 Rodman Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BREAKFAST # 2 THE BIG ONE$9.99
3 EGGS, HOMEFRIES, 3 BACON, 3 SAUSAGE, AND TOAST
2 EGG COMBO$6.99
2 EGG COMBO W/ HOMEFRIES AND TOAST
HOMEFRIES$3.99
OUR FAMOUS FRIED POTATOES
Barrett's Waterfront image

 

Barrett's Waterfront

1082 Davol Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Short Rib Tacos$10.00
two our tortillas, braised short rib, arugula, cotija cheese, pico de gallo
Classic Burger$13.00
Custom-made fresh blend of brisket, short rib & angus choice beef
Mozambique Bowl$19.00
sauteed chicken, signature mozambique sauce, onions, seasoned rice, french fries, banana peppers
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

1040 N. Main St. Rt. 6, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
Root Beer
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

340 Mariano S. Bishop Boulevard, Fall River

Avg 3.7 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Orange 2 Liter
Cheese Breadsticks
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Munchies image

 

Munchies

4263 N Main St, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
#2 The Big One$9.99
3 eggs, 3 Bacon, 3 Sausage, homefries & toast
BACON EGG AND CHEESE$5.49
BACON EGG AND CHEESE, ON CHOICE OF TOAST
#20 CHICKEN QUESADILLA$9.99
BLEND OF CHEESE & GRILLED CHICKEN SERVED IN OUR TORTILLA W/ SALSA AND SOUR CREAM. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
Barrett's Alehouse Fall River image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Barrett's Alehouse Fall River

4171 North Main Street, Fall River

Avg 3.9 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Twisted Mac$14.00
Cavatappi, signature house made cheese sauce, ritz cracker crumbs
Mozambique Bowl$17.00
Sauteed chicken or shrimp, seasoned rice, French fries, banana peppers, Mozambique sauce
Buffalo Dip$13.00
Shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, crumbled bleu cheese, banana peppers, tortilla chips, carrots, celery
Juice'd Cafe - Fall River image

 

Juice'd Cafe - Fall River

1475 Plymouth Ave Unit 1, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BUFFALO BURRITO$9.99
Fresh Greens, Brown Rice, Tomatoes, Garlic Spread, Onion with House Made Buffalo Sauce
KING KALE
Kale, Spinach, Pineapple, Mango And Banana
SUNRISE WRAP$8.49
Turkey, Egg, Avocado, and Cheese
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

16 Canning Blvd. Rt. 81, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Root Beer
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
Papa Gino's image

 

Papa Gino's

307 Elsbree Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Breadsticks
French Fries$3.19
Cheese Pizza
Roger's Coney Island image

 

Roger's Coney Island

1518 N Main Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

101 Martine St (South Coast Cafe), Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pecan Bar$2.50
Homemade, Decadent Pecan Filling Topped with Crunchy Candied Pecans
Grilled Asian Beef Over Baby Kale Salad with Citrus (GF,DF)$13.95
(GF,DF) Soy-Ginger Marinated Beef with Baby Kale, Cabbage & Cashews. Garnished with Orange Segments
Caprese Wrap$9.95
Classic Caprese, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze with Roasted Red Peppers
Tequila Lime Cantina image

 

Tequila Lime Cantina

197 Bank Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Marzillis Bakery

944 Bedford St, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
