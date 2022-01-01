The Cove Restaurant & Marina
Stop by The Cove Restaurant and combine New England’s freshest seafood and steaks with the most beautiful patio setting, overlooking Mount Hope Bay and the USS Massachusetts!
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
392 Davol Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
392 Davol Street
Fall River MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
