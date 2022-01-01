New Bedford restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in New Bedford, Massachusetts
If you've never visited, there's a hamlet not far from the Providence-Warwick area that’s a great place to find all kinds of restaurants: New Bedford. To reach the town, you have to drive along I-195 or State Road, heading east until you get to the main stretch, where most restaurants sit along the waterfront. Eventually, you'll get to the harbor and downtown New Bedford, and that's when the fun starts.
Once you're in New Bedford, the go-to cuisine is seafood, but you have other options like Asian food, American food, and even styles as unique as Portuguese dishes to give you an idea of the range you'll have. Yet, if downtown isn’t your scene and you want a view of the water, head down JFK Memorial Highway to Clarks Cove, and you’ll find everything you need near the intersection with Rodney French Boulevard. Most of the best places are on the cove side, but you have options near East Beach too.
New Bedford's top cuisines
Must-try New Bedford restaurants
Intelligentsia Coffee
810 Mount Auburn St, Watertown
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Americano
|$4.00
A double shot of espresso with hot water.
|Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with our house-made Askinosie ganache.
Dough Company Cafe & Eatery
127 W Rodney French Blvd Ste 1-55, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Hot Latte
|Mozambique Potatoes
|$4.00
|Lemon Blue Pancakes
|$9.00
Cork Wine & Tapas
90 Front Street, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak Spring Rolls
|$11.00
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, and cheese rolled in a crispy wrapper
Served with spicy aioli and fried onion rings.
(t)
|Pan Seared New Bedford Scallops
|$23.00
Served with ginger-garlic Jasmine rice, sauteed crimini mushrooms, and a roasted macadamia cream sauce, finished with our sweet soy reduction
(gf)
|Cork Sliders
|$15.00
Three black angus beef sliders, crystal cave-aged cheddar, caramelized onion jam, horseradish aioli on toasted Hawaiian rolls
Served with Jersey fries
(t)
Union Flats Seafood Company
37 Union St, New Bedford
|Popular items
|GREEN CURRY FRIED CALAMARI
|$14.00
crispy local calamari, green curry vinaigrette, fennel, gooseberry, parmesan
|TOM YUM BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$14.00
crispy fried brussel sprouts, ground pork, tom yum sauce, bright herbs, miso cashews
|Winter Ramen
|$22.00
6 fried oysters, house remoulade, slaw, butter grilled New England Style bun served with beef fat fries
Pub 6T5
736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Steak Tips
|$19.99
Bourbon glazed tips served with garlic mashed potatoes and lemon butter green beans
|Nachos
|$9.99
House made chips, creamy queso sauce, pico de gallo and drizzled BBQ sauce
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Fried or grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Moby Dick Brewing Company
16 S Water St, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Portuguese Stuffed Quahog
|$4.00
served individually
|Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
served with grain mustard fondue sauce
|Vegan Burger
|$15.00
beyond meat burger patty, chipotle thousand island, vegan cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato on a pretzel bun. Served with fries
D'Angelo
902 Mt. Pleasant St, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Thanksgiving Toasted
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Root Beer
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Endzone Sports Pub
218 COGGESHALL STREET, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Scrod Mozambique
|$21.00
|Big Texan Burger
|$16.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Mikey B's
989 Victoria Street, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips English Batter
|$16.99
|Seafood Platter
|$27.99
|10oz Scull Burger
|$14.99
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Vault Music Hall & Pub
791 Purchase Street, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Boneless Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Boneless chicken tenders with your choice of sauce or dry rub.
|The Hangover Burger
|$14.99
8oz Angus, duck fat aioli, bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sunny side egg.
|Steak Bomb
|$14.99
Steak tips, peppers, onions, spicy mayo, mozzarella cheese, Milano roll, side of au jus.
People's Pressed
141 Union Street, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Soulshine
|$9.00
carrot, apple. lemon, ginger
|Golden Glow
|$9.00
pineapple, cucumber, turmeric, ginger, celery and lime
|Simply Green
|$9.00
cucumber, apple, kale, celery and lemon
DNB burgers
768 Purchase St, New Bedford
|Popular items
|ROTK
|$16.00
beef patty, cheddar, house pickles, bbq sauce, fried onion rings & house bacon on a grilled potato bun.
|BYOB
|$16.00
build the perfect burger for you! the sky is the limit.
|OG BANKSY
|$16.00
beef patty, diced white onion, house pickles, ketchup, mustard, cheddar, bacon
Carmine's at Candleworks
72 North Water Street, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Fig
|$12.99
Fig jam, arugula, parmesan-reggiano, prosciutto, mozzarella, balsamic glaze
|Arugula Salad
|$10.99
Baby arugula, feta cheese, cranberries, toasted almonds, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$15.99
San Marzano marinara sauce, touch of cream, parmigiano-reggiano
Juice’d Cafe
984 Kempton street, New Bedford
|Popular items
|HAPPY GORILLA
Banana, Yogurt, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Almond Milk and Whey Protein
|VACATIONER BOWL
|$8.49
Bananas, Strawberries, and Chocolate Chips. Topped with Strawberry Granola Mix, and Chocolate Chips
|TURKEY MANGO WRAP
|$8.49
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Mango Salsa, Cheese, House Made Mango Dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Tia Maria's European Cafe
42 N Water Street, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Two Eggs
|$4.90
Served with your choice of meat, homefries + your choice of toast
|Bacon Bfast Sand
|$4.45
Made with 2 over hard eggs, bacon + served on your choice of bread
|Hot Espresso drink
|$3.25
Made with milk + 1 shot of espresso
Fathoms Bar and Grille
255 Popes Island, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Lump crabmeat, onions, peppers, bread crumbs, baked to golden brown, served with remoulade sauce.
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$29.00
Fresh lobster meat, garlic, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, tossed with penne pasta, oven baked & topped with a buttery panko crust, finished with parmesan cheese & scallions
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Fresh local scrod, deep fried, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce. Lightly breaded or English battered.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rose Alley Ale House
94 Front Street, New Bedford
|Popular items
|1 Lb Boneless Tenders
|$13.99
Comes with up to 2 sauces or dry rubs and 1 side of blue cheese or ranch.
|Basket of French Fries
|$5.99
Basket of French fries.
|1.5 Lb Boneless Tenders
|$18.99
Comes with up to 3 sauces or dry rubs and 2 sides of blue cheese or ranch.
Play Arcade
34 Union st, New Bedford
|Popular items
|House Super Sliders
|$14.00
Two mini house-seasoned ground beef patties, bacon, cheese, bread & butter pickles, special sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with tetris tots.
|Garlic Knots (vegan option)
|$8.00
A basket of our handmade knots brushed with garlic oil, our signature seasoning blend, and marinara.
|Violet's Mac Attack
|$10.00
Creamy mac & cheese, regular or vegan friendly, just like us! Topped with crispy herb crumbs. Option to add chicken or vegan seitan (+ $5)
Airport Grille
1569 Airport Rd, New Bedford
|Popular items
|Jambalaya
|$25.00
|Shrimp Mozambique
|$16.00
Freestones City Grill
41 William St, New Bedford
Cultivator Shoals (New Account)
35 Union Street, New Bedford