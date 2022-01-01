New Bedford restaurants you'll love

Go
New Bedford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • New Bedford

Top restaurants in New Bedford, Massachusetts

If you've never visited, there's a hamlet not far from the Providence-Warwick area that’s a great place to find all kinds of restaurants: New Bedford. To reach the town, you have to drive along I-195 or State Road, heading east until you get to the main stretch, where most restaurants sit along the waterfront. Eventually, you'll get to the harbor and downtown New Bedford, and that's when the fun starts.

Once you're in New Bedford, the go-to cuisine is seafood, but you have other options like Asian food, American food, and even styles as unique as Portuguese dishes to give you an idea of the range you'll have. Yet, if downtown isn’t your scene and you want a view of the water, head down JFK Memorial Highway to Clarks Cove, and you’ll find everything you need near the intersection with Rodney French Boulevard. Most of the best places are on the cove side, but you have options near East Beach too.

New Bedford's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try New Bedford restaurants

Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

810 Mount Auburn St, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Americano$4.00
A double shot of espresso with hot water.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with our house-made Askinosie ganache.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Dough Company Cafe & Eatery image

 

Dough Company Cafe & Eatery

127 W Rodney French Blvd Ste 1-55, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Latte
Mozambique Potatoes$4.00
Lemon Blue Pancakes$9.00
More about Dough Company Cafe & Eatery
Cork Wine & Tapas image

 

Cork Wine & Tapas

90 Front Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak Spring Rolls$11.00
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, and cheese rolled in a crispy wrapper
Served with spicy aioli and fried onion rings.
(t)
Pan Seared New Bedford Scallops$23.00
Served with ginger-garlic Jasmine rice, sauteed crimini mushrooms, and a roasted macadamia cream sauce, finished with our sweet soy reduction
(gf)
Cork Sliders$15.00
Three black angus beef sliders, crystal cave-aged cheddar, caramelized onion jam, horseradish aioli on toasted Hawaiian rolls
Served with Jersey fries
(t)
More about Cork Wine & Tapas
Union Flats Seafood Company image

 

Union Flats Seafood Company

37 Union St, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GREEN CURRY FRIED CALAMARI$14.00
crispy local calamari, green curry vinaigrette, fennel, gooseberry, parmesan
TOM YUM BRUSSEL SPROUTS$14.00
crispy fried brussel sprouts, ground pork, tom yum sauce, bright herbs, miso cashews
Winter Ramen$22.00
6 fried oysters, house remoulade, slaw, butter grilled New England Style bun served with beef fat fries
More about Union Flats Seafood Company
Pub 6T5 image

 

Pub 6T5

736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Steak Tips$19.99
Bourbon glazed tips served with garlic mashed potatoes and lemon butter green beans
Nachos$9.99
House made chips, creamy queso sauce, pico de gallo and drizzled BBQ sauce
Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fried or grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
More about Pub 6T5
Moby Dick Brewing Company image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Moby Dick Brewing Company

16 S Water St, New Bedford

Avg 4.5 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Portuguese Stuffed Quahog$4.00
served individually
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$9.00
served with grain mustard fondue sauce
Vegan Burger$15.00
beyond meat burger patty, chipotle thousand island, vegan cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato on a pretzel bun. Served with fries
More about Moby Dick Brewing Company
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

902 Mt. Pleasant St, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thanksgiving Toasted
Lays Baked$1.29
Root Beer
More about D'Angelo
Endzone Sports Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Endzone Sports Pub

218 COGGESHALL STREET, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (1013 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Scrod Mozambique$21.00
Big Texan Burger$16.00
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
More about Endzone Sports Pub
Mikey B's image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Mikey B's

989 Victoria Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.2 (629 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips English Batter$16.99
Seafood Platter$27.99
10oz Scull Burger$14.99
More about Mikey B's
The Vault Music Hall & Pub image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Vault Music Hall & Pub

791 Purchase Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3129 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Chicken Tenders$8.99
Boneless chicken tenders with your choice of sauce or dry rub.
The Hangover Burger$14.99
8oz Angus, duck fat aioli, bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sunny side egg.
Steak Bomb$14.99
Steak tips, peppers, onions, spicy mayo, mozzarella cheese, Milano roll, side of au jus.
More about The Vault Music Hall & Pub
People's Pressed image

 

People's Pressed

141 Union Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soulshine$9.00
carrot, apple. lemon, ginger
Golden Glow$9.00
pineapple, cucumber, turmeric, ginger, celery and lime
Simply Green$9.00
cucumber, apple, kale, celery and lemon
More about People's Pressed
DNB burgers image

 

DNB burgers

768 Purchase St, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
ROTK$16.00
beef patty, cheddar, house pickles, bbq sauce, fried onion rings & house bacon on a grilled potato bun.
BYOB$16.00
build the perfect burger for you! the sky is the limit.
OG BANKSY$16.00
beef patty, diced white onion, house pickles, ketchup, mustard, cheddar, bacon
More about DNB burgers
Carmine's at Candleworks image

 

Carmine's at Candleworks

72 North Water Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fig$12.99
Fig jam, arugula, parmesan-reggiano, prosciutto, mozzarella, balsamic glaze
Arugula Salad$10.99
Baby arugula, feta cheese, cranberries, toasted almonds, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette
Rigatoni alla Vodka$15.99
San Marzano marinara sauce, touch of cream, parmigiano-reggiano
More about Carmine's at Candleworks
Juice’d Cafe image

 

Juice’d Cafe

984 Kempton street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HAPPY GORILLA
Banana, Yogurt, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Almond Milk and Whey Protein
VACATIONER BOWL$8.49
Bananas, Strawberries, and Chocolate Chips. Topped with Strawberry Granola Mix, and Chocolate Chips
TURKEY MANGO WRAP$8.49
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Mango Salsa, Cheese, House Made Mango Dressing
More about Juice’d Cafe
Tia Maria's European Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Tia Maria's European Cafe

42 N Water Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (789 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Two Eggs$4.90
Served with your choice of meat, homefries + your choice of toast
Bacon Bfast Sand$4.45
Made with 2 over hard eggs, bacon + served on your choice of bread
Hot Espresso drink$3.25
Made with milk + 1 shot of espresso
More about Tia Maria's European Cafe
Fathoms Bar and Grille image

 

Fathoms Bar and Grille

255 Popes Island, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cakes$16.00
Lump crabmeat, onions, peppers, bread crumbs, baked to golden brown, served with remoulade sauce.
Lobster Mac & Cheese$29.00
Fresh lobster meat, garlic, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, tossed with penne pasta, oven baked & topped with a buttery panko crust, finished with parmesan cheese & scallions
Fish & Chips$16.00
Fresh local scrod, deep fried, served with french fries, cole slaw, and tartar sauce. Lightly breaded or English battered.
More about Fathoms Bar and Grille
Rose Alley Ale House image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rose Alley Ale House

94 Front Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Lb Boneless Tenders$13.99
Comes with up to 2 sauces or dry rubs and 1 side of blue cheese or ranch.
Basket of French Fries$5.99
Basket of French fries.
1.5 Lb Boneless Tenders$18.99
Comes with up to 3 sauces or dry rubs and 2 sides of blue cheese or ranch.
More about Rose Alley Ale House
Play Arcade image

 

Play Arcade

34 Union st, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Super Sliders$14.00
Two mini house-seasoned ground beef patties, bacon, cheese, bread & butter pickles, special sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with tetris tots.
Garlic Knots (vegan option)$8.00
A basket of our handmade knots brushed with garlic oil, our signature seasoning blend, and marinara.
Violet's Mac Attack$10.00
Creamy mac & cheese, regular or vegan friendly, just like us! Topped with crispy herb crumbs. Option to add chicken or vegan seitan (+ $5)
More about Play Arcade
Airport Grille image

 

Airport Grille

1569 Airport Rd, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jambalaya$25.00
Shrimp Mozambique$16.00
More about Airport Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Pour Farm Tavern

780 Purchase Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pour Farm Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Freestones City Grill

41 William St, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Freestones City Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Cultivator Shoals (New Account)

35 Union Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cultivator Shoals (New Account)

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Bedford

Chicken Tenders

Fish And Chips

Scallops

Mac And Cheese

Sliders

Cheese Pizza

Pretzels

Sea Scallops

Map

More near New Bedford to explore

Fall River

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston