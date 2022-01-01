Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Play Arcade

review star

No reviews yet

34 Union st

New Bedford, MA 02740

Popular Items

Violet's Mac Attack
Buffa-Q Chicken Fingers
Great White Buffalo

Snacks

Garlic Knots (vegan option)

Garlic Knots (vegan option)

$8.00

A basket of our handmade knots brushed with garlic oil, our signature seasoning blend, and marinara.

Next Level Nachos (vegan option)

Next Level Nachos (vegan option)

$15.00

House made corn chips, 3 cheese blend or vegan queso, house made pico de gallo, pickled jalepeno, green onions, sour cream and guacamole

Loaded Tetris Tots

Loaded Tetris Tots

$10.00

A heaping pile of puzzle pieces, topped with 3 cheese blend, bacon, sour cream and green onions.

Violet's Mac Attack

Violet's Mac Attack

$10.00

Creamy mac & cheese, regular or vegan friendly, just like us! Topped with crispy herb crumbs. Option to add chicken or vegan seitan (+ $5)

Bonus Stage Bacon Mac

$12.00

Classic gooey cheesy mad made better with bacon, caramelized onion and shitake mushrooms. Topped with crispy herb crumbs.

Plain Tots (vegan)

$5.00

Our signature, crispy Tetris-shaped tots. Served with ketchup.

Buffa-Q Chicken Fingers

Buffa-Q Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Crispy hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in sweet and spicy BBQ and served with a side of ranch.

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$10.00

House-made corn chips and fresh guacamole garnished with pico de gallo, lime and sour cream.

Cheesy Tots (vegan)

$8.00

Crispy Tetris tots loaded with vegan cheese sauce.

Sliders

House Classic Sliders

$12.00

Two mini house-seasoned ground beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with tetris tots.

Blackbean Burgers Sliders

$14.00

Two mini house-made black bean and brown rice patties garnished with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion and spicy mayo. Served with tetris tots.

Fried Chicken Sandwich Sliders

Fried Chicken Sandwich Sliders

$14.00

Two hearty pieces of crispy fried chicken breast served with bread & butter pickles and spicy mayo. Served with tetris tots.

Vegan "Chicken" Sandwich Sliders

$14.00

Two hearty pieces of house breaded seitan served with bread & butter pickles and spicy mayo. Served with tetris tots.

House Super Sliders

House Super Sliders

$14.00

Two mini house-seasoned ground beef patties, bacon, cheese, bread & butter pickles, special sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with tetris tots.

Homestyle Grilled Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Two homestyle grilled chicken sliders topped with lettuce, tomato red onion and spicy mayo. Served with crispy Tetris tots.

Pizza

Little Mario Pizza

$10.00

Red sauce and cheese

Player's Choice Pizza

$12.00

Build Your Own Pizza.

Hot Portugee Pizza

$12.00

Sweet & Spicy! Local linguica, diced jalapeno, garlic and pineapple with red sauce, fresh mozzarella and drizzled with Mozambique.

The Luigi Pizza

$14.00

Pesto, garlic, and marinated yellow tomatoes.

Great White Buffalo

$13.00

Pesto, buffalo chicken or seitan, sliced tomato, caramelized onions, banana peppers

The Cobra Commader

The Cobra Commader

$14.00

Cheese sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, banana peppers, jalapenos, ranch dressing and cheddar jack cheese.

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and carrot. Served with house dressing.

Traditional Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, crispy croutons and grated Parmesan.

T-Shirts

T-Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve Slushy Tee Autumn 2022

$30.00

Stickers

Play Logo Sticker

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Play is an old school 80’s style arcade offering a full service bar with craft-made drinks and food.

34 Union st, New Bedford, MA 02740

