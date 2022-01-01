Fairhaven restaurants you'll love

Fairhaven restaurants
Toast
  • Fairhaven

Fairhaven's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Must-try Fairhaven restaurants

Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

171 Huttleston Avenue, Fairhaven

Avg 4.2 (1565 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Cheese Breadsticks
More about Papa Gino's
The Pasta House image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Pasta House

100 Alden Road, Fairhaven

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Piccata$11.95
sautéed boneless chicken, lemon, capers, white wine butter sauce, fettuccine
Minestrone Soup
ground, beef, vegetables, beans, penne pasta, tomato broth
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.95
fettuccine, rich parmigiano cream sauce
More about The Pasta House
Ice House Sports Bar image

 

Ice House Sports Bar

136 Huttleston Avenue, Fairhaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC 'n CHEESE$13.00
Zesty & cheesy with buffalo chicken.
FISH 'n CHIPS$15.00
New Bedford scrod lightly breaded (or English battered) served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
GARLIC GRILLED CHEESE$8.00
An American favorite on thick sourdough bread.
Add: Mushrooms & spinach 8 or tomato & bacon 9.
More about Ice House Sports Bar
Mike's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Mike's Restaurant

390 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (1306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quart of Chowder (32oz)$13.00
32ounces of our home-made New England style quahog chowder
Garden Salad Small$4.00
Mixed lettuce blend with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion
Prime Rib Sandwich (12oz)$21.00
12oz cut of our slow roasted rib of beef served open-faced on a toasted half sub roll, topped with our house-made Au Jus
More about Mike's Restaurant

