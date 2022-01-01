Fairhaven restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
171 Huttleston Avenue, Fairhaven
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
|Cheese Breadsticks
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Pasta House
100 Alden Road, Fairhaven
|Popular items
|Chicken Piccata
|$11.95
sautéed boneless chicken, lemon, capers, white wine butter sauce, fettuccine
|Minestrone Soup
ground, beef, vegetables, beans, penne pasta, tomato broth
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$14.95
fettuccine, rich parmigiano cream sauce
Ice House Sports Bar
136 Huttleston Avenue, Fairhaven
|Popular items
|BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC 'n CHEESE
|$13.00
Zesty & cheesy with buffalo chicken.
|FISH 'n CHIPS
|$15.00
New Bedford scrod lightly breaded (or English battered) served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
|GARLIC GRILLED CHEESE
|$8.00
An American favorite on thick sourdough bread.
Add: Mushrooms & spinach 8 or tomato & bacon 9.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Mike's Restaurant
390 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven
|Popular items
|Quart of Chowder (32oz)
|$13.00
32ounces of our home-made New England style quahog chowder
|Garden Salad Small
|$4.00
Mixed lettuce blend with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion
|Prime Rib Sandwich (12oz)
|$21.00
12oz cut of our slow roasted rib of beef served open-faced on a toasted half sub roll, topped with our house-made Au Jus