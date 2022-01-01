The Bitter End Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Huttleson Avenue
Location
Huttleson Avenue
Fairhaven MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Rescue Cafe
Drive through open
Nick & Angelo's Pizza Place
Come in and enjoy!
The Retail Shop at Island Creek Oysters
Oysters, Caviar, Tinned Fish, and all things ICO!
Lenny's Hideaway
Mexican Restaurant in Cohasset Village