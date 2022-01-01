East Falmouth restaurants you'll love

East Falmouth restaurants
Toast
  • East Falmouth

East Falmouth's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try East Falmouth restaurants

Le Bon Jour image

 

Le Bon Jour

420 east falmouth highway, East falmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$10.00
Build your own with your choice of meat: chicken, braised lamb, crispy fish, steak, ground beef or pork belly
Mediterranean Bowl$13.50
Rice or quinoa with Falafel, House Hummus, Tomato Salad, Lettuce, Pita BRead and Ras El Hanout Dressing
Quesadilla$10.00
Build your own with your choice of meat: chicken, braised lamb, crispy fish, steak, ground beef or pork belly
Bad Martha Farmers Brewery, Falmouth image

 

Bad Martha Farmers Brewery, Falmouth

876 E Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Martha's Salad$10.99
Spring mix lettuce - build your own salad by selecting the toppings you desire.
Chx Parm$22.99
•\tRed Sauce
•\tCheese Blend
•\tMozzarella
•\tBreaded Chicken
•\tBacon
•\tOregano
•\tParmesan
Cheese$18.99
Signature Red Sauce & Three Cheese Blend
Moto Pizza image

PIZZA

Moto Pizza

500 WAQUOIT HWY, EAST FALMOUTH

Avg 4.3 (121 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$6.25
Made from potatoes!
*Check out our Dirty Fries too.
Wings - Small (approx 1lb)$15.00
Thousands of years of painstaking development by culinary artists in the Greater Buffalo Area have led to this gem of American foods.
*To account for changing wings sizes, we've recently changed to a weighted (per lb) measurement. Weights are approximate, pre-cooked.
Large Pizza$18.50
16 inches. Happens to be the average size of all identified Sasquatch footprints.
Josh's at Davisville image

 

Josh's at Davisville

339 East Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burger$14.00
Asiago Bun • Fries
Lobster Mac and Cheese$19.00
Housemade Mac and Cheese • Lobster
Quahog$10.00
Linguica • Bell Peppers
Mac And Cheese

