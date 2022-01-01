East Falmouth restaurants you'll love
Le Bon Jour
420 east falmouth highway, East falmouth
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$10.00
Build your own with your choice of meat: chicken, braised lamb, crispy fish, steak, ground beef or pork belly
|Mediterranean Bowl
|$13.50
Rice or quinoa with Falafel, House Hummus, Tomato Salad, Lettuce, Pita BRead and Ras El Hanout Dressing
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Build your own with your choice of meat: chicken, braised lamb, crispy fish, steak, ground beef or pork belly
Bad Martha Farmers Brewery, Falmouth
876 E Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth
|Popular items
|Martha's Salad
|$10.99
Spring mix lettuce - build your own salad by selecting the toppings you desire.
|Chx Parm
|$22.99
•\tRed Sauce
•\tCheese Blend
•\tMozzarella
•\tBreaded Chicken
•\tBacon
•\tOregano
•\tParmesan
|Cheese
|$18.99
Signature Red Sauce & Three Cheese Blend
PIZZA
Moto Pizza
500 WAQUOIT HWY, EAST FALMOUTH
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$6.25
Made from potatoes!
*Check out our Dirty Fries too.
|Wings - Small (approx 1lb)
|$15.00
Thousands of years of painstaking development by culinary artists in the Greater Buffalo Area have led to this gem of American foods.
*To account for changing wings sizes, we've recently changed to a weighted (per lb) measurement. Weights are approximate, pre-cooked.
|Large Pizza
|$18.50
16 inches. Happens to be the average size of all identified Sasquatch footprints.